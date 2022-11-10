I hope this letter finds you all well. My name is Farid Sharifi and I am the programs director for Albuquerque office. With the recent burglary of our storage facility, we were devastated to learn that the perpetrators had taken so many items from our storage unit. The items that were stolen included winter coats, jackets, hats, gloves and bedding amongst other things. The loss of winter clothing was especially hard to bear knowing the winter weather was upon us and so many families that had recently arrived would be left without this vital support. Upon communicating this terrible news to Mr. Don Cobb, I was assured that the Los Alamos Community would hold a community donation drive to replenish the lost items. As always, the Los Alamos community has come through with their generosity and love and just in time to provide for those in need. In the last week, we have received several boxes of donations that Los Alamos Interfaith team members have graciously delivered to our office.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 15 HOURS AGO