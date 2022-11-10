Read full article on original website
Congratulations To Catherine Taylor And Thanks To All
I wish to extend my congratulations to Magistrate Judge-Elect Catherine Taylor for her election success. My best wishes to her moving forward. Thank you to all who voted for me. I have enjoyed meeting you and making new friends. I appreciate your support.
Thank You, Los Alamos Interfaith And Community
I hope this letter finds you all well. My name is Farid Sharifi and I am the programs director for Albuquerque office. With the recent burglary of our storage facility, we were devastated to learn that the perpetrators had taken so many items from our storage unit. The items that were stolen included winter coats, jackets, hats, gloves and bedding amongst other things. The loss of winter clothing was especially hard to bear knowing the winter weather was upon us and so many families that had recently arrived would be left without this vital support. Upon communicating this terrible news to Mr. Don Cobb, I was assured that the Los Alamos Community would hold a community donation drive to replenish the lost items. As always, the Los Alamos community has come through with their generosity and love and just in time to provide for those in need. In the last week, we have received several boxes of donations that Los Alamos Interfaith team members have graciously delivered to our office.
LTC Daniel J. Griego: The Service Of America’s Veterans Never Truly Ends
LTC Daniel J. Griego speaks at Friday’s Veterans Day Ceremony at Ashley Pond Park. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Army National Guard LTC Daniel J. Griego, the guest of honor at Friday’s Veterans Day Ceremony at Ashley Pond Park, noted in his speech that no one private or nonprofit organization is responsible for defending the nation.
Blue Star Memorial By-Way Marker Dedication Slated For Friday At Santa Fe National Cemetery
A Blue-Star Memorial By-Way Marker will be dedicated Friday at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Courtesy photo. New Mexico Garden Clubs (NMGC) District II is hosting a Dedication of a Blue Star Memorial Marker at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. National Garden Clubs has...
Rotarians Hear From Spider Hunters Jasper And Emerson Holmes, LAPS Choirs Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser Chairs
Spider Hunters Emerson, left, and Jasper Holmes introduced Spider Hunters, their new business, to Rotarians just before Halloween. Mother Karen Holmes assisted. Photo by Linda Hull. During a late October Rotary presentation, Celina Long, president of the LAHS Choir Booster Club, and volunteer Stephanie Grube described some of the choirs’...
Wedding Announcement: Seth Sanchez And Amanda Jo Audette
Seth Sanchez and Amanda Jo Audette were married October 22 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Santa Fe. Mandy is a freelance copywriter and marketing consultant, teaches trumpet lessons and plays trumpet with Partizani Brass Band and Pussy Rag. Seth works at Neptune and Company in Los Alamos and plays the trumpet with the Los Alamos Hillstompers. The couple is pictured here as they celebrate their wedding by parading down Barcelona Avenue with their guests and the Partizani Brass Band. Photo by Skip Wecksung.
LA Cares Semi-Annual Food Drive Is Saturday, Nov. 19
USPS postal workers and local Boy Scouts are working together to support LA Cares, our local food pantry. This is the time of year when residents are asked to put a bag of groceries near their mailbox to be picked up and donated to LA Cares. Postal workers, Boy Scouts and other volunteers will be circulating on the streets of Los Alamos and White Rock picking up donated items on Saturday, Nov. 19. Please put food items out in the morning to make it easier for pick up. The food will be taken to a central location, sorted and prepared for storage.
In The Garden With KokHeong: Nov. 14
What do gardeners do in the winter months? We dream of Spring. We like to settle in comfortably with a spread of seed catalogs all around us, looking through them planning our gardens for next year. We look at all the beautiful pictures of flowers, fruits, and vegetables and day dream about what our gardens would look like next year. We think of planting new species we’ve not tried before. Others start the count down to the first day of Spring after all the hustle and bustle of the holiday season are behind us. Some of us Winter Sow.
Los Alamos High School NJROTC Wins Big In Albuquerque
LAHS NJROTC Topper Company with the trophies they won Nov. 5 in Albuquerque. Courtesy photo. The Topper Company Male PT Team took second place. Courtesy photo. Topper Company took first place in the Mixed Color Guard competition. Courtesy photo. 1st Place Female Color Guard. Courtesy photo. 1st and 3rd Place...
LAPS Implementing ‘Enhanced Strategies’ To Limit Spread Of Illness In Schools
Covid levels in Los Alamos County are High according to the CDC. Los Alamos Public Schools are committed to keeping our schools and community safe. Therefore, LAPS will need to implement enhanced strategies to limit the spread of illness in our schools, which include:. Spacing students out when possible in...
No Meeting Doesn’t Mean No Transportation News
Though the Transportation Board had no meeting, quite a bit happened this month. Sherwood has finally reopened, and certainly everyone knows the Canyon Road project essentially done. Both projects caused more traffic difficulty than expected for various reasons. Some might have been predicted, but I have to admit I did...
County: Power Is Restored To Los Alamos Townsite
Locations of outages experiences Sunday morning by townsite residents. Courtesy LAC. Los Alamos townsite residents experienced a power outage this morning that lasted about a half an hour. Department of Public Utilities (DPU) electric linemen responded and found that a feeder to the townsite from TA-3 had opened up and...
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Nov. 2 – Nov. 8, 2022
Brooke Elyssa Fleischman, 30, of Los Alamos was arrested November 3 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Barrett Lee-Huy Hudson, 23, of Los Alamos was arrested November 4 and charged with fraud $250-$2,500. Information published in the weekly Los Alamos Police Department Report is obtained from LAPD. Please note that...
LANL Bulldozes Forward, Potentially Putting Local Childcare Businesses In Jeopardy
Editor’s note: This commentary was sent to local media through the Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce for publication. No business or individual names were submitted. In late September, Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) officials met with local childcare owners and directors to announce that the University of California, one of the Triad National Security parent organizations, has committed $500,000 in initial funding for the planning of a potential off-site child care facility in Los Alamos for Triad employees. A lack of adequate childcare resources was identified as a key challenge facing the Laboratory in attracting and retaining talented staff. They also announced that a possible location has been identified near the Lab. Capital and Campus Opportunity Funds (CCOF) for the LANL center would be used to renovate and equip a facility. The facility would be owned and operated by a separate entity.
County: Atomic City Transit Route 3 Service Suspended Until Further Notices Due To Transit Operator Vacancies
Atomic City Transit (ACT) will suspend Route 3 transit service on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, until further notice. Transit operator vacancies continue to affect operations. Los Alamos riders who typically utilize Route 3 are advised to instead use regular service Route 1- Central Avenue. Service to Entrada Dr., Bus Stop # 570 Entrada Dr and Camino Entrada, and Bus Stop # 571 Entrada and Camino Entrada will be serviced by Route 1. Customers wishing a pick-up at the Los Alamos County airport can contact the administrative office (505) 661-7433. ACT staff will notify the Route 1 bus driver who will accommodate the pick-up request. ACT officials apologize for the inconvenience.
Española man charged with murder after shooting at trailer park
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office says a dispute turned deadly Monday night at a trailer park outside Española. Jerrid Maestas told police he was arguing with two drunk men who were later identified as Elmer Sanchez Sr. and Elmer Sanchez Jr. when they shot at him. However, Sanchez Jr. was shot and […]
