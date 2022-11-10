Read full article on original website
Angela Bassett Admits It Was "Very Scary" To Hear About Queen Ramonda’s Arc In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"I was like, 'Ryan, what are you doing? Why?'" Angela Bassett said in a recent interview about the Black Panther sequel.
3 huge Captain America: New World Order spoilers just leaked
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be the most talked-about MCU movie right now, but the internet has already turned its attention to future movies. Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts are two such movies, the final entries in Marvel’s Phase 5, which kicks off next year. But massive spoilers have already begun to leak, including details that will make Captain America 4 a must-see.
John Leguizamo Calls Out Non-Diverse ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Casting: It’s Going ‘Backwards’
John Leguizamo is saying mamma mia to the new “Super Mario Bros.” casting. Leguizamo, who played Luigi in the 1993 live-action film opposite Bob Hoskins’ Mario, exclusively told IndieWire at “The Menu” premiere in New York that casting is “going backwards” with the upcoming animated feature film “Super Mario Bros.” The movie made waves after it was revealed that Chris Pratt would be playing Mario opposite Charlie Day’s Luigi. Neither actor is of Italian descent. “I’m O.G. A lot of people love the original. I did Comic-Con in New York and in Baltimore, and everyone’s like, ‘No, no, we love the old...
