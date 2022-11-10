John Leguizamo is saying mamma mia to the new “Super Mario Bros.” casting. Leguizamo, who played Luigi in the 1993 live-action film opposite Bob Hoskins’ Mario, exclusively told IndieWire at “The Menu” premiere in New York that casting is “going backwards” with the upcoming animated feature film “Super Mario Bros.” The movie made waves after it was revealed that Chris Pratt would be playing Mario opposite Charlie Day’s Luigi. Neither actor is of Italian descent. “I’m O.G. A lot of people love the original. I did Comic-Con in New York and in Baltimore, and everyone’s like, ‘No, no, we love the old...

28 MINUTES AGO