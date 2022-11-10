Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattooist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
12 Spots to Gobble Up Thanksgiving in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Related
Holiday events in Southern California
Here's a list of festive holiday events in Southern California, organized by county.
SFGate
The Tam O’Shanter, L.A.’s Original Theme Restaurant, Celebrates 100 Years of Hollywood History
Los Angeles has a handful of restaurants that are a century old, but only one that’s been operated by the same family in the same location for all 100 years — the Tam O’Shanter on Los Feliz Blvd. The whimsical half-timbered building is now known as a...
Blockbuster video-themed bar to pop up in Los Angeles in nostalgic tribute to the '90s
A bar featuring Blockbuster video themes and tributes to 1990s culture will pop up on Melrose Avenue.
David Dobrik’s new pizza shop brings long lines, traffic to West Hollywood
Pizza lovers in Los Angeles have a new spot to enjoy a slice of pie as a pizza shop from YouTube star David Dobrik celebrated its grand opening in West Hollywood on Saturday. Mile-long lines of eager fans and diners waited to enter Doughbrik’s Pizza, located along Sunset Boulevard on Saturday afternoon. The new shop […]
L.A. Weekly
Gallery: Chef Jason Neroni Celebrates Seven Years Of The Rose Venice With A Special Menu
When the Rose Cafe opened in 1979, there was no reason to go to Venice to eat. It was arguably ground zero, however, for what would eventually become one of the hippest and award-winning dining destinations in the country. Seven years ago and 3 million meals later, chef Jason Neroni,...
Body found near L.A. riverbed in Long Beach
A body was found on Monday near the Los Angeles River in Long Beach, and an investigation was underway, authorities said. The body was discovered about 6:20 a.m.
westsidetoday.com
Apple’s New 536,000SF Culver City Office Campus Could Break Ground Next Year
Apple is looking for approval for a new office campus in Culver City from the Culver City Planning Commission this week as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Apple, one of the most profitable companies in the world, wants to build what they call The Culver Crossings Campus, in an area on the Los Angeles city/Culver City border at the corner of National and Venice Boulevards. The site is a 4.5-acre area where commercial buildings now stand. This project would build two low-rise buildings with a total of 536,000 square feet of office space, production spaces and spaces for miscellaneous uses. The new structures would have parking for over 1,200 vehicles in a three-level underground parking structure.
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [11-12-2022]
Another Saturday, another great bundle of things to do in the Southland. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (November 12) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Should be a good one, hope you enjoy!. Things To Do...
These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition
Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide.
grimygoods.com
Morrissey walks off stage after 30-minute set at the Greek Theatre Los Angeles
* UPDATE: Morrissey has yet to release an official statement, but he did share via his Instagram:. “Thank you for coming out last night, LA. We love you and are grateful for your support. Please stand by for further announcements coming shortly. * This is a developing story and will...
theshelbyreport.com
Northgate Gonzalez Market Celebrates Opening In Santa Ana, CA
Northgate González Market celebrated the grand opening of its new store at 2603 Westminster Ave. in Santa Ana, California. “We are excited at the overwhelming response and support from the Santa Ana community,” said Miguel González, co-president of Northgate González Market. The company invested more than...
L.A. Weekly
DesignerCon Returns To The Anaheim Convention Center With All Star Programming Spanning Physical and Digital
From the moment fans spot the Anaheim Convention Center, the community spirit is undeniable. Thanks to the loyal and enthusiastic followers, the buzz can be felt even before entering the show, overflowing onto the street. Over the last 17 years, they have been dedicated to the pursuit of and appreciation for art toys, eagerly celebrating the newest releases. Every year, fans eagerly await the convention, some going so far as to spend the whole day prior to the show lining up outside, and the wait is almost over.
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
L.A. Weekly
Beth Orton Brings Live Weather to LA
Beth Orton Brings Live Weather to LA: Brit “Folktronica” artist Beth Orton has been something of an underground icon since her majestic 1996 breakthrough album Trailer Park. She released a new one this year, Weather Alive, her first in six years. Look forward to this tracks in L.A.
KTLA.com
You could win a trip to the island of Hawaii from Hawaiian Airlines
KTLA 5 and Hawaiian Airlines want to send you on an epic getaway to the island of Hawaii, where endless adventure and awe-inspiring views are a part of everyday life. Now, our partners at Hawaiian Airlines and Marriott are furnishing a truly fabulous getaway package for one lucky KTLA viewer to win. Complete and submit the form below for your chance to win first-class round-trip airfare for two to the island of Hawaii aboard Hawaiian Airlines. The winner also receives five nights in an Ocean View suite at the Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort and Spa, premium seating for two at the sunset luau, customized massage for two and daily breakfast buffet for two. It’s an extraordinary getaway package that’s going to make one winner very happy. Enter now for your chance to win, and good luck!
easyreadernews.com
El Tarasco goes a upscale, but not too much
The venerable chain’s location in Hermosa is a bit different and offers a wider menu. When I was a kid growing up in Manhattan Beach, I frequented two Mexican restaurants: the Red Onion when my parents were paying, and El Tarasco when it was on my dime. Since our family didn’t have a lot of money, I ate at El Tarasco a lot. My friends and I would ride our bicycles over to the shack near the beach on Rosecrans, get it to go and take it to the nearby Sand Dunes Park. It was quieter, and more relaxed than the noisy little restaurant, where the phone rang incessantly for takeout orders, and waiting diners elbowed for the seats at the counter.
boulevardsentinel.com
The 12 best restaurants in Northeast L.A.
Eating out is in again and Northeast Los Angeles is a dining hot spot, according to L.A.’s restaurant reviewers. Here’s a rundown:. Bub and Grandma’s in Glassell Park and Dunsmoor, also in Glassell Park, have made the lists of best new restaurants in L.A. by Eater L.A., the Infatuation and Timeout.com.
Gunman shoots, kills woman in historic downtown Los Angeles hotel building
Police are searching for a gunman after a woman was fatally shot at the historic Hayward Hotel building in downtown Los Angeles late Monday night. The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 200 block of West 6th Street at the Hayward Hotel, which a Los Angeles Police Department lieutenant said is “now […]
Eater
This Stunning West LA Newcomer Is Tucked Into the Top Floor of a Historic Wine Shop
A group of LA restaurant veterans quietly opened Wine House Kitchen in late September directly above West LA’s 47-year-old wine shop Wine House, which is owned by the Knight family. Located a few blocks from bustling Sawtelle Japantown, the restaurant boasts some unique vibes on an industrial stretch of Cotner Avenue, just south of Santa Monica Boulevard.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
Ellen DeGeneres Buys Iconic Brown-Sidney House in Bel Air
Entertainers and top-of-the-line house flippers Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have stepped back into the Los Angeles area market after focusing their efforts in Montecito for some time. The Dirt.com reports that a trust connected to the couple purchased the Brown Sydney House, which was designed by Richard Neutra, in Bel Air. This off-market deal cost the trust $29 million and the seller was hedge fund trader Adam Levinson who purchased the home from fashion designer and film director Tom Ford.
Comments / 0