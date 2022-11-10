ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple’s New 536,000SF Culver City Office Campus Could Break Ground Next Year

Apple is looking for approval for a new office campus in Culver City from the Culver City Planning Commission this week as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Apple, one of the most profitable companies in the world, wants to build what they call The Culver Crossings Campus, in an area on the Los Angeles city/Culver City border at the corner of National and Venice Boulevards. The site is a 4.5-acre area where commercial buildings now stand. This project would build two low-rise buildings with a total of 536,000 square feet of office space, production spaces and spaces for miscellaneous uses. The new structures would have parking for over 1,200 vehicles in a three-level underground parking structure.
CULVER CITY, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [11-12-2022]

Another Saturday, another great bundle of things to do in the Southland. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (November 12) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Should be a good one, hope you enjoy!. Things To Do...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theshelbyreport.com

Northgate Gonzalez Market Celebrates Opening In Santa Ana, CA

Northgate González Market celebrated the grand opening of its new store at 2603 Westminster Ave. in Santa Ana, California. “We are excited at the overwhelming response and support from the Santa Ana community,” said Miguel González, co-president of Northgate González Market. The company invested more than...
SANTA ANA, CA
L.A. Weekly

DesignerCon Returns To The Anaheim Convention Center With All Star Programming Spanning Physical and Digital

From the moment fans spot the Anaheim Convention Center, the community spirit is undeniable. Thanks to the loyal and enthusiastic followers, the buzz can be felt even before entering the show, overflowing onto the street. Over the last 17 years, they have been dedicated to the pursuit of and appreciation for art toys, eagerly celebrating the newest releases. Every year, fans eagerly await the convention, some going so far as to spend the whole day prior to the show lining up outside, and the wait is almost over.
ANAHEIM, CA
L.A. Weekly

Beth Orton Brings Live Weather to LA

Beth Orton Brings Live Weather to LA: Brit “Folktronica” artist Beth Orton has been something of an underground icon since her majestic 1996 breakthrough album Trailer Park. She released a new one this year, Weather Alive, her first in six years. Look forward to this tracks in L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

You could win a trip to the island of Hawaii from Hawaiian Airlines

LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

El Tarasco goes a upscale, but not too much

The venerable chain’s location in Hermosa is a bit different and offers a wider menu. When I was a kid growing up in Manhattan Beach, I frequented two Mexican restaurants: the Red Onion when my parents were paying, and El Tarasco when it was on my dime. Since our family didn’t have a lot of money, I ate at El Tarasco a lot. My friends and I would ride our bicycles over to the shack near the beach on Rosecrans, get it to go and take it to the nearby Sand Dunes Park. It was quieter, and more relaxed than the noisy little restaurant, where the phone rang incessantly for takeout orders, and waiting diners elbowed for the seats at the counter.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
boulevardsentinel.com

The 12 best restaurants in Northeast L.A.

Eating out is in again and Northeast Los Angeles is a dining hot spot, according to L.A.’s restaurant reviewers. Here’s a rundown:. Bub and Grandma’s in Glassell Park and Dunsmoor, also in Glassell Park, have made the lists of best new restaurants in L.A. by Eater L.A., the Infatuation and Timeout.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Ellen DeGeneres Buys Iconic Brown-Sidney House in Bel Air

Entertainers and top-of-the-line house flippers Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have stepped back into the Los Angeles area market after focusing their efforts in Montecito for some time. The Dirt.com reports that a trust connected to the couple purchased the Brown Sydney House, which was designed by Richard Neutra, in Bel Air. This off-market deal cost the trust $29 million and the seller was hedge fund trader Adam Levinson who purchased the home from fashion designer and film director Tom Ford.
