Ashland, MO

939theeagle.com

Mid-Missouri’s winter weather advisory runs through noon Tuesday

Columbia, Ashland, Moberly, Fayette and much of the listening area remain under a winter weather advisory through noon today (Tuesday). National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Jared Maples tells 939 the Eagle that the system started as rain last night in Columbia, before changing to a rain/snow mix and then to all snow.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia plow drivers focus on overpasses and bridges overnight

Columbia Public Works crews have been out on the roads throughout the night pre-treating roads most susceptible to slickness, including overpasses and bridges. A Public Works crew has been out since 7 pm Monday, utilizing ten trucks. Public Works spokesman John Ogan tells 939 the Eagle that air and pavement temperatures remained around freezing overnight, with little accumulation on streets. Most roadways are wet.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

No one injured after cooking fire in Boone County home

No one is hurt after a cooking fire north of Columbia. ABC 17 reports the fire started around 8:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on East Oakbrook Drive, just east of Highway 63 and Oakland Gravel Road. Firefighters say they saw the flames coming from the kitchen and extending into the living room. Officials say cooking grease was left on the stove unattended, causing the fire.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

City of Columbia to hold public meetings on trash bag ordinance

The City of Columbia is asking for public input on proposed changes to their trash ordinance. According to a press release, the city’s solid waste utility has recommended to the city council that they do away with requiring residents to use trash bags with city logos for their trash.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Sunday’s Columbia prayer walk focusing on safety, poverty issues

A former Columbia mayoral candidate has organized a meditation and prayer walk for safety and peace on Sunday in downtown Columbia. Former mayoral candidate Tanya Heath is the organizer. She says the aim is to uplift Columbia, the state, nation and world for the safety of our neighbors, police officers and firefighters, as well as peace for the community and world. Heath also says they’ll pray for solutions for all people, with winter approaching.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Police conducting death investigation in northeast Columbia

Police are responding to a northeast Columbia home for a death investigation. Officers have closed part of Blue Ridge Road between Oakland Gravel Road and Brown Station Road Monday morning. Authorities say there’s no threat to the community. There’s no word yet on who the victim is.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

UPDATE: Victims identified in Highway 63 double fatality near Sturgeon

State troopers say two mid-Missourians are dead following a horrific double-fatality crash Monday afternoon on Highway 63, in northern Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 72-year-old Danny Stidham of Harrisburg was traveling slowly in the right lane of northbound 63 near Sturgeon, when a tractor trailer driven by a Fayette man failed to sufficiently slow. Troopers say 60-year-old Carl McDonald’s semi struck the rear of Stidham’s vehicle.
BOONE COUNTY, MO

