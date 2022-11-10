A former Columbia mayoral candidate has organized a meditation and prayer walk for safety and peace on Sunday in downtown Columbia. Former mayoral candidate Tanya Heath is the organizer. She says the aim is to uplift Columbia, the state, nation and world for the safety of our neighbors, police officers and firefighters, as well as peace for the community and world. Heath also says they’ll pray for solutions for all people, with winter approaching.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO