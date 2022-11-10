MADRID (AP) — Any downtime at the World Cup may mean study time for young Spain defender Hugo Guillamón. The 22-year-old Guillamón is heading to Qatar for his first World Cup while still attending university and studying biomedical engineering. The Valencia player said that luckily there won’t be any need to pack any books as “now everything is done through the internet.” He said his parents always encouraged him to keep studying despite making it as a professional soccer player. Guillamón is one of Spain’s up-and-coming players and will wear the No. 15 jersey that used to belong to his idol, Sergio Ramos.

1 HOUR AGO