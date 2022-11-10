Read full article on original website
Not just Neymar: Tite plans Brazil’s attack at World Cup
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s nine forwards in its World Cup squad offer so many variables and options. That gives coach Tite a nice selection headache up front. Brazil has almost a week of training in Italy to fine-tune the bid to win the World Cup for the first time in 20 years. Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Richarlison, Raphinha, Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Pedro are the forwards. Tite says he plans to use all nine. The main decision is where to play Neymar, a regular starter for 10 years. The coach has leaned toward a formation with Neymar adopting a midfield role in support of the attack. Tite says, like “a bow behind three arrows.”
Crime-ridden Brazilian city honors local boy Vinicius Jr.
SAO GONCALO, Brazil (AP) — Vinicius Jr. was still a teenager when he took his first winners’ medal to his hometown outside Rio de Janeiro. A place where drug gangs and vigilantes fight for control. The now 22-year-old Real Madrid winger is a key figure for Brazil’s national team and his old neighbors in Sao Gonçalo are hoping to soon get another visit from the once quiet boy who used to play soccer next to a highway despite the danger. They want to parade him through the city with a World Cup winners’ medal around his neck.
WORLD CUP WATCH: European clubs have 73% of players selected
GENEVA, Switzerland (AP) — Clubs from soccer’s richest continent Europe are providing 73% of players called up for the World Cup. That’s despite Europe providing just 40% of the World Cup teams. It has 13 teams in the 32-nation lineup in Qatar. Research by European soccer consultants LTT Sports says Bayern Munich is the best represented club with 17 players selected. Barcelona and Manchester City each has 16. Just 27% of more than 830 players selected for World Cup duty play with clubs in the other continents. Qatari club Al Sadd has 15 players at the tournament that starts Sunday.
Gambling group estimates US will bet $1.8B on World Cup
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Americans will bet $1.8 billion on the World Cup this year, according to the casino industry’s national trade group. The American Gaming Association estimates that 20.5 million American adults plan to bet on the biggest soccer tournament in the world, legally or otherwise. The survey is the organization’s first for World Cup betting. This World Cup is the first to be held while legal sports betting is widespread in America. The U.S. was the top choice to win at 24%, followed by Brazil at 19%, Argentina at 17% and Germany at 10%.
University student Guillamón among Spain defenders in Qatar
MADRID (AP) — Any downtime at the World Cup may mean study time for young Spain defender Hugo Guillamón. The 22-year-old Guillamón is heading to Qatar for his first World Cup while still attending university and studying biomedical engineering. The Valencia player said that luckily there won’t be any need to pack any books as “now everything is done through the internet.” He said his parents always encouraged him to keep studying despite making it as a professional soccer player. Guillamón is one of Spain’s up-and-coming players and will wear the No. 15 jersey that used to belong to his idol, Sergio Ramos.
How Diego Maradona redefined football in the space of less than five minutes
If the history of film was once described as before and after “Gone with the Wind,” it could be argued that the history of the World Cup can be defined as before and after the game between England and Argentina in 1986 — with one Diego Armando Maradona as protagonist.
Liberia President Weah to watch son Tim and US at World Cup
MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — George Weah never got to play at the World Cup despite being one of soccer’s greats. He’s making sure he doesn’t miss his son’s opportunity. Weah is now the president of Liberia and is planning to be at the World Cup in Qatar to hopefully watch son Tim play for the United States. George Weah is expected to arrive in Qatar on Tuesday for a nine-day stay. That gives him the chance to be there when the U.S. takes on Wales in its opening game at the tournament on Monday.
