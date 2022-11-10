Read full article on original website
K-State’s Gregory Named Big 12 Player of the Week
MANHATTAN, Kansas (Kansas State Athletics) – With her efforts during the opening week of the season, Kansas State senior Gabby Gregory collected Big 12 Player of the Week honors for the first time in her career. After playing in just 18 games without a start in 2021-22 at Oklahoma...
Dillons Sunflower Showdown Set for Primetime Kick
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced Monday that the 2022 edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and Kansas on November 26 will kick off at 7 p.m. inside Bill Snyder FIt marks the first time the Wildcats and Jayhawks will play under the lights since a Thursday-night game in Lawrence in 2010, while it will be the first time in Manhattan since at least 1989. The Wildcats have won 13-straight games over Kansas dating back to 2009.
Cheatum Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – After tallying five tackles and his first interception of the season to help Kansas State earn a 31-3 victory at Baylor, senior safety Drake Cheatum has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. It is the...
First-year focus: How Big 12 coaches have done in Year 1
The Jerome Tang Era in Manhattan got off to an encouraging start Monday night with a never-in-doubt 93-59 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley. It was the beginning of a season in which the Wildcats were picked to finish dead last in the Big 12 in a preseason poll voted on by the league’s coaches.
Saturday crash north of Manhattan leads to DUI arrest
A two-vehicle crash Saturday evening, north of Manhattan, injured two people and resulted in an arrest for DUI. Riley County Police responded near the area of North Seth Child Road and Top of the World around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and located a pickup driven by 64-year-old Robert Jandera, of Houston, Texas and a passenger car driven by 20-year-old Brenda Flores, of Junction City. Officers determined the pickup was north on Seth Child when it crossed over the center line and caused the southbound car to swerve into the opposite lane to avoid the truck. Both vehicles re-entered their original lanes when Jandera’s truck hit Flores’ car.
RCPD Report: 11/14/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for criminal trespass and criminal damage to property in the 1900 block of Barnes Rd. in Manhattan on November 10, 2022, around 7:00 a.m. Faith Evangelical Free Chruch was listed as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect broke into the church through the back door and damaged eight other doors inside. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $8,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Manhattan man dies in wrong way crash on I-70
A Manhattan man was among two killed early Saturday morning in a head-on crash on Interstate 70 in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford F-150 driven by 34-year-old John Wagnaar III was traveling west in the eastbound passing lane of I-70 at around 3 a.m. and collided with a Honda Civic head on. Wagnaar’s vehicle then rolled into the median and caught fire. The other vehicle came to rest partially on the north shoulder of the eastbound lanes. The crash occurred near mile marker 315, about two miles east of the Manhattan interchange.
RCPD investigating burglary of Manhattan American Legion Post home
Police are investigating a Sunday night break-in to the Pearce Keller Post No. 17 American Legion building in Manhattan. According to RCPD, the burglary was reported Monday morning. An unknown thief or thieves got away with cash stolen from an ATM and safe inside the building. The total amount of case stolen was around $4,800.
City commission to vote on 40 million dollar Aggieville building
Commissioners will vote on the final development plans for the proposed Midtown Development on a currently city-owned parking lot at 12th and Laramie Streets in Aggieville. City officials previously agreed as part of the plan to sell that lot for a dollar for the development of the 40 million dollar, 5-story multi-use building.
Pottawatomie County Commissioners approve permit request for bed and breakfast
Pottawatomie County Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a conditional use permit request for a bed and breakfast to be located in the Green Valley area. The permit spells out seven conditions for the property, including having a limit of no more than eight rooms to be rented to guests, smoke detection devices to be installed in accordance to the adopted fire code and that the property be established in a residential-designed building. Commissioner Greg Riat requested an eighth be listed on the C-U-P, tied to inspections of the property.
