MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for criminal trespass and criminal damage to property in the 1900 block of Barnes Rd. in Manhattan on November 10, 2022, around 7:00 a.m. Faith Evangelical Free Chruch was listed as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect broke into the church through the back door and damaged eight other doors inside. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $8,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO