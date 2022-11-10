ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Walmart employee’s tip leads man to $100K Powerball prize

By Alix Martichoux, Jason O. Boyd, Nexstar Media Wire
DC News Now
DC News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FBBD2_0j6AOkfj00

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. ( WNCT ) — A visit to the pharmacy really paid off for one North Carolina man.

Michael Buck was speaking with a pharmacy employee at a Walmart in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, ahead of this week’s record-breaking $2 billion drawing . He usually doesn’t play the lottery unless the prizes are really big, he told the state’s lottery officials .

“I usually start playing when the jackpot goes over $500 million,” he said. “The girl at the pharmacy told me they sold Powerball tickets at customer service.”

Buck said he walked over and bought one, making a promise to the employee on the way out. “I told her, ‘If I win I’ll come back and buy you a car.’”

Didn’t win the Powerball jackpot? You may still have won money. Here’s how

He didn’t win the $2 billion – that massive prize went to a lucky Southern California resident – but the 62-year-old matched four numbers plus the Powerball to win $50,000. He doubled his prize with the Power Play 2X multiplier, winning $100,000, says the North Carolina Lottery.

After federal and state taxes, Buck got to keep $71,017 when he claimed his prize.

What about that promise he made to his new friend at the pharmacy counter?

“I didn’t hit the jackpot so I can’t buy her a car, but I’ll definitely bring her something,” Buck said. He told the North Carolina Lottery he plans to use a big chunk of his winnings to help him through retirement.

After Tuesday’s big win, the Powerball jackpot reset. As of Thursday, it was at $47 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins $310,492 jackpot after buying $1 ticket

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deborah Pietrucha, of Mount Holly, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $310,492 jackpot prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Pietrucha bought her winning ticket for the Oct. 29 drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect […]
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County deputy named North Carolina CORCA North Carolina Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A deputy with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office has earned a statewide honor for his work fighting crime that targets businesses. On Thursday, the Board of CORCA, Carolinas Organized Retail Crime Alliance, came to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office to present Investigator Joe Calabro with the North Carolina CORCA North Carolina Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

RR woman, 24, identified as Enfield party fatal shooting victim

A 24-year-old Roanoke Rapids woman has been identified as the fatal shooting victim during a party in Enfield which turned violent early this morning, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Lieutenant Shane Guyant said it appears the shooting which claimed the life of Cierra Webb began after an...
ENFIELD, NC
WECT

Man turns $30 scratch-off ticket into $3 million prize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina man recently turned a scratch-off ticket into a $3 million prize. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Carvent Webb purchased a $30 Fabulous Fortune scratch-off at a 7-Eleven on Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte. Webb’s ticket ended up hitting the $3...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

2 players in Carolinas win $1 million from Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery and North Carolina Education Lottery said players from both states won big during Monday night’s record-breaking Powerball drawing. While the $2.04 billion jackpot wasn’t won in either state, multiple players collected large prizes. These winners included 2 players that...
WILMINGTON, NC
DC News Now

DC News Now

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy