ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Roars To $330M Global Start; Edges Original Pic’s Overseas Bow With $150M – International Box Office

By Nancy Tartaglione
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

SUNDAY UPDATE, writethru: Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has leapt out of the gate with a $330M global bow. Of that, $180M is from domestic and $150M from the international box office.

Worldwide, and in like-for-likes, the $330M weekend reps the 3rd highest start for any Hollywood title during the pandemic era (all are MCU films), as well as the 2nd biggest global opening of 2022 to date. Also in global terms, BP2 is running 5% behind the original Black Panther (which had the benefit of President’s Day and Lunar New Year holidays) and 8% ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder (which released in summer).

Overseas, $150M marks the 5th highest international opening weekend posted by any Hollywood film of the pandemic era (four of them are MCU releases). It is also the 12th highest MCU opening weekend of all time.

In offshore like-for-likes and at current exchange rates, BP2 came in 95% ahead of Black Adam, 29% ahead of The Batman and 4% ahead of the first Black Panther.

The sequel did indeed come in lower overseas than where we had it ahead of the weekend, though as we have previously noted, there was a key factor at play. We knew Korea was going to be a swing; the market has been erratic this year, but particularly this weekend it was coming out of a mourning period after a national tragedy. Korea landed as the No. 4 opening market with $8.9M, and BP2 did dominate play there.

In general, Asia Pacific did not perform as expected or hoped. Social sentiment is affecting it with chatter about the tone and length of the film, as well as disappointment in perceived limited action. In Japan, the only major market where BP2 did not open No. 1, it was competing directly with a new local title, Suzume No Tojimari, which took the top spot. Australia, however, did see a significant Friday-Saturday bump.

In Latin America, there was also a 100% bump from Friday-Saturday, versus 55% jumps for Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The runtime may have affected the early starts as there were no holidays and this pushed folks to wait until the weekend. Brazil has a holiday coming on Tuesday, and should also benefit on Monday as many will take a bridge day off.

In Europe, France and Italy are overperforming versus expectations.

The first Black Panther was a bigger phenomenon overall domestically, with nearly 51% of the final gross from North America whereas Marvel movies tend to skew higher offshore. Recall that (at historic rates), China contributed $105M to the international figure – the jury is still out on whether BP2 gets a release there.

Looking at further highlight details, BP2 scored the highest opening weekend ever in Nigeria (there was a historic premiere event there last weekend). The Ryan Coogler-directed pic also scored the 2nd biggest debut of the pandemic in France and South Africa; 3rd best for Portugal, Philippines, Singapore and Central America; and 4th biggest for Mexico, Netherlands and Malaysia.

Regional totals include $66.2M in Europe, $52.5M in Asia Pacific and $31.3M in Latin America.

The Top 5 offshore markets to date are the UK ($15M), France ($13.7M), Mexico ($12.8M), Korea ($8.9M) and Brazil ($7.1M).

In IMAX, the global haul was $22.6M, the 4th best opening ever for the format in the month of November, and at $8.4M was the highest international November start without China. Within that, IMAX clocked the best November bow in 25 markets including France, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, India, Hong Kong, Argentina and Colombia — and the highest IMAX opening weekend ever in Nigeria.

In other play, Warner Bros/New Line/DC’s Black Adam has crossed $200M internationally, reaching $201.1M in 76 markets. The 4th weekend was worth $9.7M from 76 markets while the worldwide cume is $352.2M through Sunday. The Top 5 markets to date are the UK ($21.1M), France ($15.1M), Mexico ($13.9M), Brazil ($13.5M) and Australia ($10.7M). Japan releases on December 2.

MISC UPDATED CUMES/NOTABLE

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile (SNY): $3.5M intl weekend (49 markets); $31.8M intl cume/$72.6M global

Smile (PAR): $2.3M intl weekend (56 markets); $107.2M intl cume/$210M global

Ticket to Paradise (UNI): $1.43M intl weekend (79 markets); $93.5M intl cume/$150M global

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris (UNI): $1.4M intl weekend (46 markets); $13.4M intl cume/$23.8M global

Armageddon Time (UNI): $877K intl weekend (4 markets); $988K intl cume/$2.57M global

The Banshees of Inisherin (DIS): $700K intl weekend (UK only); $8.6M intl cume/$14.4M global

Halloween Ends (UNI): $355K intl weekend (77 markets); $40.1M intl cume/$104.2M global

SATURDAY UPDATE: Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever added seven material offshore markets on Friday, including the UK, Spain and Japan. Through yesterday, the international box office cume is $64.7M. Globally, including domestic’s strong performance out of the gate, the cume through Friday is $148.7M.

We are now eyeing an overseas launch weekend in the $140M range and a worldwide start above $300M. The sequel is indeed coming in lower internationally than we projected. This is in part due to Asia Pacific not performing as expected. We knew that Korea was a point of concern given the market is coming out of a mourning period following a national tragedy, and we are also hearing that the length of the film and its limited action are affecting numbers in the region.

Through Friday, it is estimated that BP2 is running 116% ahead of Black Adam, 28% ahead of The Batman and 13% below Black Panther on a like-for-like basis.

All openings on Friday were No. 1s save Japan where a local film, Suzume No Tojimari, came in first.

The Top 5 overseas markets for Wakanda Forever through Friday are France ($7.9M), Mexico ($5.3M), UK ($4.9M), Korea ($3.6M/$6.4M through Saturday and not reflected in the totals above) and Australia ($3.2M).

Full update and analysis to come on Sunday.

FRIDAY UPDATE: As Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continues its overseas rollout, the sequel has grossed $30.8M in 43 markets through Thursday at the international box office. Along with domestic previews, this puts the running global total at $58.8M.

On Thursday, BP2 added majors Australia, Brazil and Mexico. This is before the UK, Spain, Japan and India join the fray today.

The first two days’ overall offshore results are estimated at 143% ahead of Black Adam, 26% above The Batman and 16% below the original Black Panther on a like-for-like basis. Wakanda Forever is not opening amid any significant holidays whereas the original Black Panther bowed during the Lunar New Year across Asia.

The Top 5 markets through Thursday are France ($3.8M), Mexico ($3.1M), Korea ($2.3M/$3.6M including Friday which is not reflected in the totals above), Brazil ($2M) and Australia ($1.8M).

On Thursday, the Ryan Coogler-directed film launched No. 1 in all Latin American markets. Brazil had the 3rd biggest opening of 2022 and the 4th of the pandemic with 89% market share. In Mexico the share was 88%. In Asia Pacific, BP2 was also No. 1 in all markets. The film’s market share in Malaysia was 96% with the 3rd biggest opening day of the year. Europe has also debuted No. 1 in all markets.

More updates to come throughout the weekend.

PREVIOUS: Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever got out to a $10.1M start in 17 international box office markets on Wednesday. This is ahead of continued offshore rollout through Friday and the sequel’s domestic debut on Friday (domestic previews start Thursday).

In like-for-likes, the first day overall results are estimated to be 225% ahead of Black Adam, 45% ahead of The Batman, 27% below the orignal Black Panther (which had the benefit of opening during the Lunar New Year in Asia) and 31% below Thor: Love & Thunder (which opened during the summer holidays).

On Wednesday, the Ryan Coogler-directed Wakanda Forever debuted in France, Germany, Italy and Korea among majors.

It was No. 1 in all markets, led by France ($2.2M) for the 3rd highest opening day of 2022 and with 70% market share.

In Korea, which was the No. 3 overseas grosser on the original film, the Wednesday bow was $1.4M ($2.25M through today and not included in the international total above). The movie has dominated play, but as we noted in our preview, this could be a swing — the country is coming out of a mourning period following a national tragedy.

Indonesia and Germany were even with $900K each on Wednesday. The former landed the 4th highest opening day during the pandemic era and an incredible 99% market share.

Thailand rounded out the Top 5 on Wednesday with $800K at a 97% share.

A vast swath of Latin America bows today, and previews are good at $4M (not included in the $10.1M above). Despite only being previews, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was No. 1 across the region on Wednesday, including both Brazil and Mexico.

Offshore rollout continues today and tomorrow, with domestic joining on Friday.

We’ll continue to update throughout the weekend.

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Eyes World Dominance With $365M Opening – Box Office

Despite the presence of New Line’s Black Adam and Universal’s franchise title Halloween Ends at the October box office, the drought we’ve been weathering since the second frame of August with U.S./Canada weekend ticket sales averaging $58M has been stinging to say the least. But here comes Disney Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to put the world back on its feet. Related Story ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Review: Emotional Sequel Pays Tribute To Boseman And Forges A New Path Forward Related Story Disney Execs Seek To Assure Jittery Investors They Are On Track To Deliver A "Sustainably Profitable" Streaming Operation Related Story 'Black Panther:...
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Propels Disney Past $3B At 2022 Global Box Office

Strengthened by the worldwide release this past weekend of Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Walt Disney Studios has crossed the $3B box office mark globally for the year so far. This is the 14th year that Dis has achieved the milestone and surpasses last year’s full total of $2.9B.  Films that have contributed to the benchmark include Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($955M), Thor: Love and Thunder ($761M) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($381M to date). Also in the mix are Pixar’s Lightyear ($227M) and 20th Century Studios’ Death on the Nile ($138M), among others. Since bowing this past weekend, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has accumulated $205M domestically and $176M at the international...
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever LGBTQ Scene Reportedly Cut for Kuwait Release

An LGBTQ scene in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has reportedly been cut from the Marvel film's Kuwait release. The Black Panther sequel has a few different subplots, including the introductions of Namor the Sub-Mariner and Riri Williams, and Wakanda mourning the loss of King T'Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman. Unfortunately, when a project includes LGBTQ content, there is the possibility it can and will be stripped once it's released overseas. This appears to be the case with Wakanda Forever, as a very short affectionate scene between Michaela Coel's Aneka and Florence Kasumba's Ayo was removed in Kuwait.
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’: A Judge Says Goodbye, And Two More Celebs Go Home

It’s semi-finals night on Dancing With The Stars! We have to wonder how many people have been watching along with us during the 31st season. Disney+ has yet to release any viewership numbers for the former ABC show, which isn’t an encouraging sign. And that’s too bad: DWTS under Executive Producer Conrad Green has once again found its glory, from inspirational participants like Selma Blair and Daniel Durant, to the refreshing way it has put the spotlight back on ballroom dancing. Case in point: throughout the season, the judges have given us “master classes” on how to perform a perfect...
Deadline

Candace Cameron Bure Called A ‘Bigot’ By Hilarie Burton Morgan After ‘Fuller House’ Star Explains Why She Left Hallmark

Candace Cameron Bure is taking some lumps today after explaining why she left Hallmark for GAC Family. Actress Hilarie Burton Morgan, in particular, had a few choice words for the Fuller House actress, who said in a recent Wall Street Journal article that “I knew the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.” “Bigot,” Morgan responded via Twitter. “I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.” Morgan also tweeted “now they’re...
Deadline

Laura Jarrett To Depart CNN For NBC News

Laura Jarrett is leaving CNN to join NBC News, where she will cover the Justice Department and the Supreme Court. Her hiring comes after the retirement of longtime correspondent Pete Williams last summer. Kelly O’Donnell has covered the SCOTUS beat in the interim, in addition to her duties as senior White House correspondent. Jarrett will start in her role in January. In a memo to staff, Rich Greenberg, NBC News vice president and head of investigations, wrote that Jarrett will serve “as a leading voice on national legal, law enforcement, and other major breaking news stories.” She will report to him and...
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass More Than Triples Her Lead Over Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update

UPDATED with latest: Rep. Karen Bass more than tripled her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race to nearly 30,000 votes today, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass led Caruso by over 9,000 votes after Saturday’s count. An additional 191,312 ballots were added to the tally Monday for a total of nearly 1.8 million ballots counted so far, with Bass now holding a 52% to 48% lead over Caruso. Hundreds of thousands of countywide ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks....
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Has Historic Premiere in Nigeria — See the Gorgeous Photos

AFRIFF's founder said the Nigerian premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever "symbolizes further bridging of the gaps between the global film industries" Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just made history in Nigeria. The film's Sunday premiere in the African country's largest city, Lagos, marked the first time a Marvel film has held a local premiere, according to Deadline. Attendees at the star-studded event included director/co-writer Ryan Coogler and producer Nate Moore, as well as the film's stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta. Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF)...
Deadline

How ‘Wakanda Forever’ $100M+ Promo Partner Campaign Fueled A November-Record $181M+ Opening

The fruits of Disney’s industry-reported $100M+ promotional partner campaign on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been yielded, not just in a November U.S./Canada box office opening record of $181.3M and 12.7M admissions but in stoking a diverse range of demographics including Black, Latino/Hispanic and older women to cinemas in droves this past weekend. The media value for the sequel’s promo-partner lineup, I hear, is double that of the first Black Panther and the same value as last year’s Eternals. Related Story ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Roars To $330M Global Start; Edges Original Pic's Overseas Bow With $150M – International Box Office Related Story 'Black...
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Misses ‘The View’ After Covid Diagnosis

Whoopi Goldberg was absent from The View on Monday after being diagnosed with Covid. A representative for the ABC daytime talk show confirmed the news. Sara Haines took over Goldberg’s duties as moderator and opened the show noting the absence of Goldberg and Joy Behar. Since the beginning of Season 26, Behar’s appearances are from Tuesday through Friday, so her absence was not surprising. Related Story Los Angeles Covid Test Positivity Up 50% In 2 Weeks, Hospitalizations Begin To Rise Amid Fears Of "Tripledemic" Related Story 'Grey's Anatomy' Sets Date For Ellen Pompeo's Farewell Episode As Full-Time Cast Member – What's Next For Meredith &...
Deadline

Margot Robbie-Led ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Spinoff Killed By Disney, Oscar Nominee Says

Disney’s Margot Robbie-led Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff has been killed by the studio, per the Oscar-nominated actress. While Disney couldn’t be reached for comment, Robbie made her remarks in an interview with Vanity Fair published on Monday. “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would’ve been really cool,” Robbie said, “but I guess they don’t want to do it.” The film stemming from Disney’s theme park attraction-based franchise was first announced back in June 2020, with Batgirl‘s...
VIRGINIA STATE
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Lupita Nyong’o Says Speaking Spanish In Marvel Film “Was A Gift”

Lupita Nyong’o made her dream a reality by filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when she was able to speak Spanish. The Academy Award winner for 12 Years a Slave was born in México City to Kenyan parents. “I was so excited about it,” she said at a round table for Entertainment Weekly. “It was just a straight gift. And I was very, very happy to do it… I’ve always wanted to work in Spanish and never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that that opportunity would come in Black Panther.” Nyong’o said that the Marvel movie “represents different sides of my...
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Conquers November Box Office Opening Record With $181M – Monday Update

MONDAY AM: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is higher this morning with a $181M opening, still a domestic debut record for the month of November. Sunday came in a million higher than what Disney was expecting at $40.5M (vs. $39.5M), a 28% ease from Saturday’s $56.5M. As we mentioned previously, a robust theatrical window is ahead, a bare minimum of 45 days, with no plans for the Ryan Coogler directed and written movie to land on Disney+ at the end of the year (ala Strange World). Also, even though the movie came in lighter than Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in regards to its start, look for Wakanda to have longer legs than that film, some figuring at least a half billion stateside.
Deadline

NBC News Suspends Reporter Over Retracted Story On Paul Pelosi

An NBC News correspondent has been suspended after his Today report on the details of the attack on Paul Pelosi was later retracted by the network. Miguel Almaguer was suspended pending an internal investigation, The Daily Beast reported. A source confirmed the suspension. An NBC News spokesperson said that “as a matter of practice, we do not generally comment on personnel matters.” Almaguer did not return a request for comment. The report, which aired on Today on Nov. 4, was on Pelosi’s return home from the hospital after he was struck with a hammer by an assailant in his home last week....
Deadline

Dave Bautista Says Daniel Craig Wasn’t “The Happiest Person” As James Bond On ‘Spectre’ Compared To ‘Glass Onion’

Dave Bautista was able to see a different side of Daniel Craig while working on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery than when they filmed 2015’s Spectre. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor is reflecting on how he perceived Craig in the James Bond role versus his role as Benoit Blanc. “He was really put through it on Bond,” Bautista told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. “You could feel that he was under a lot of pressure. He didn’t seem like the happiest person on Bond, but on Glass Onion, it was the complete opposite.” Bautista said that Craig “was just so much...
Deadline

Jennifer Grey To Play Cult-Like Figure Gwen Shamblin In Lifetime Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Grey is the latest actress to don the big hair to play cult-like figure Gwen Shamblin on television. The Dirty Dancing star will play the controversial religious leader and Christian diet guru in a Lifetime movie – Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. It comes after Deadline revealed that Sarah Paulson is also attached to star as Shamblin in a scripted adaptation of docuseries The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin, which is in the works at HBO Max. Shamblin, who rose to fame with her Weigh Down Workshop, a Christian-based diet program, and founded the Remnant Fellowship Church....
Essence

'Wakanda Forever' Earns $330 Million In Biggest November Opening Of All Time

The Marvel sequel pulled the domestic Box Office out of an ongoing slump, drawing diverse audiences to theaters across the country. Wakanda Forever drew millions to the theaters this weekend, filling seats with fans eager to see the next chapter of the Black Panther lore. Unsurprisingly, the Marvel sequel raked in a record-breaking amount, opening at #1 at the box office, shattering Fall film premiere records, and pulling domestic ticket sales out of a record slump.
Deadline

Deadline

140K+
Followers
39K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy