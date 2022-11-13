‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Roars To $330M Global Start; Edges Original Pic’s Overseas Bow With $150M – International Box Office

SUNDAY UPDATE, writethru: Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has leapt out of the gate with a $330M global bow. Of that, $180M is from domestic and $150M from the international box office.

Worldwide, and in like-for-likes, the $330M weekend reps the 3rd highest start for any Hollywood title during the pandemic era (all are MCU films), as well as the 2nd biggest global opening of 2022 to date. Also in global terms, BP2 is running 5% behind the original Black Panther (which had the benefit of President’s Day and Lunar New Year holidays) and 8% ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder (which released in summer).

Overseas, $150M marks the 5th highest international opening weekend posted by any Hollywood film of the pandemic era (four of them are MCU releases). It is also the 12th highest MCU opening weekend of all time.

In offshore like-for-likes and at current exchange rates, BP2 came in 95% ahead of Black Adam, 29% ahead of The Batman and 4% ahead of the first Black Panther.

The sequel did indeed come in lower overseas than where we had it ahead of the weekend, though as we have previously noted, there was a key factor at play. We knew Korea was going to be a swing; the market has been erratic this year, but particularly this weekend it was coming out of a mourning period after a national tragedy. Korea landed as the No. 4 opening market with $8.9M, and BP2 did dominate play there.

In general, Asia Pacific did not perform as expected or hoped. Social sentiment is affecting it with chatter about the tone and length of the film, as well as disappointment in perceived limited action. In Japan, the only major market where BP2 did not open No. 1, it was competing directly with a new local title, Suzume No Tojimari, which took the top spot. Australia, however, did see a significant Friday-Saturday bump.

In Latin America, there was also a 100% bump from Friday-Saturday, versus 55% jumps for Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The runtime may have affected the early starts as there were no holidays and this pushed folks to wait until the weekend. Brazil has a holiday coming on Tuesday, and should also benefit on Monday as many will take a bridge day off.

In Europe, France and Italy are overperforming versus expectations.

The first Black Panther was a bigger phenomenon overall domestically, with nearly 51% of the final gross from North America whereas Marvel movies tend to skew higher offshore. Recall that (at historic rates), China contributed $105M to the international figure – the jury is still out on whether BP2 gets a release there.

Looking at further highlight details, BP2 scored the highest opening weekend ever in Nigeria (there was a historic premiere event there last weekend). The Ryan Coogler-directed pic also scored the 2nd biggest debut of the pandemic in France and South Africa; 3rd best for Portugal, Philippines, Singapore and Central America; and 4th biggest for Mexico, Netherlands and Malaysia.

Regional totals include $66.2M in Europe, $52.5M in Asia Pacific and $31.3M in Latin America.

The Top 5 offshore markets to date are the UK ($15M), France ($13.7M), Mexico ($12.8M), Korea ($8.9M) and Brazil ($7.1M).

In IMAX, the global haul was $22.6M, the 4th best opening ever for the format in the month of November, and at $8.4M was the highest international November start without China. Within that, IMAX clocked the best November bow in 25 markets including France, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, India, Hong Kong, Argentina and Colombia — and the highest IMAX opening weekend ever in Nigeria.

In other play, Warner Bros/New Line/DC’s Black Adam has crossed $200M internationally, reaching $201.1M in 76 markets. The 4th weekend was worth $9.7M from 76 markets while the worldwide cume is $352.2M through Sunday. The Top 5 markets to date are the UK ($21.1M), France ($15.1M), Mexico ($13.9M), Brazil ($13.5M) and Australia ($10.7M). Japan releases on December 2.

MISC UPDATED CUMES/NOTABLE

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile (SNY): $3.5M intl weekend (49 markets); $31.8M intl cume/$72.6M global

Smile (PAR): $2.3M intl weekend (56 markets); $107.2M intl cume/$210M global

Ticket to Paradise (UNI): $1.43M intl weekend (79 markets); $93.5M intl cume/$150M global

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris (UNI): $1.4M intl weekend (46 markets); $13.4M intl cume/$23.8M global

Armageddon Time (UNI): $877K intl weekend (4 markets); $988K intl cume/$2.57M global

The Banshees of Inisherin (DIS): $700K intl weekend (UK only); $8.6M intl cume/$14.4M global

Halloween Ends (UNI): $355K intl weekend (77 markets); $40.1M intl cume/$104.2M global

SATURDAY UPDATE: Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever added seven material offshore markets on Friday, including the UK, Spain and Japan. Through yesterday, the international box office cume is $64.7M. Globally, including domestic’s strong performance out of the gate, the cume through Friday is $148.7M.

We are now eyeing an overseas launch weekend in the $140M range and a worldwide start above $300M. The sequel is indeed coming in lower internationally than we projected. This is in part due to Asia Pacific not performing as expected. We knew that Korea was a point of concern given the market is coming out of a mourning period following a national tragedy, and we are also hearing that the length of the film and its limited action are affecting numbers in the region.

Through Friday, it is estimated that BP2 is running 116% ahead of Black Adam, 28% ahead of The Batman and 13% below Black Panther on a like-for-like basis.

All openings on Friday were No. 1s save Japan where a local film, Suzume No Tojimari, came in first.

The Top 5 overseas markets for Wakanda Forever through Friday are France ($7.9M), Mexico ($5.3M), UK ($4.9M), Korea ($3.6M/$6.4M through Saturday and not reflected in the totals above) and Australia ($3.2M).

Full update and analysis to come on Sunday.

FRIDAY UPDATE: As Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continues its overseas rollout, the sequel has grossed $30.8M in 43 markets through Thursday at the international box office. Along with domestic previews, this puts the running global total at $58.8M.

On Thursday, BP2 added majors Australia, Brazil and Mexico. This is before the UK, Spain, Japan and India join the fray today.

The first two days’ overall offshore results are estimated at 143% ahead of Black Adam, 26% above The Batman and 16% below the original Black Panther on a like-for-like basis. Wakanda Forever is not opening amid any significant holidays whereas the original Black Panther bowed during the Lunar New Year across Asia.

The Top 5 markets through Thursday are France ($3.8M), Mexico ($3.1M), Korea ($2.3M/$3.6M including Friday which is not reflected in the totals above), Brazil ($2M) and Australia ($1.8M).

On Thursday, the Ryan Coogler-directed film launched No. 1 in all Latin American markets. Brazil had the 3rd biggest opening of 2022 and the 4th of the pandemic with 89% market share. In Mexico the share was 88%. In Asia Pacific, BP2 was also No. 1 in all markets. The film’s market share in Malaysia was 96% with the 3rd biggest opening day of the year. Europe has also debuted No. 1 in all markets.

More updates to come throughout the weekend.

PREVIOUS: Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever got out to a $10.1M start in 17 international box office markets on Wednesday. This is ahead of continued offshore rollout through Friday and the sequel’s domestic debut on Friday (domestic previews start Thursday).

In like-for-likes, the first day overall results are estimated to be 225% ahead of Black Adam, 45% ahead of The Batman, 27% below the orignal Black Panther (which had the benefit of opening during the Lunar New Year in Asia) and 31% below Thor: Love & Thunder (which opened during the summer holidays).

On Wednesday, the Ryan Coogler-directed Wakanda Forever debuted in France, Germany, Italy and Korea among majors.

It was No. 1 in all markets, led by France ($2.2M) for the 3rd highest opening day of 2022 and with 70% market share.

In Korea, which was the No. 3 overseas grosser on the original film, the Wednesday bow was $1.4M ($2.25M through today and not included in the international total above). The movie has dominated play, but as we noted in our preview, this could be a swing — the country is coming out of a mourning period following a national tragedy.

Indonesia and Germany were even with $900K each on Wednesday. The former landed the 4th highest opening day during the pandemic era and an incredible 99% market share.

Thailand rounded out the Top 5 on Wednesday with $800K at a 97% share.

A vast swath of Latin America bows today, and previews are good at $4M (not included in the $10.1M above). Despite only being previews, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was No. 1 across the region on Wednesday, including both Brazil and Mexico.

Offshore rollout continues today and tomorrow, with domestic joining on Friday.

We’ll continue to update throughout the weekend.