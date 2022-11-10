Collegiately Speaking: No regrets

There weren’t a lot of people who gave Northwestern a chance last week when they hosted Ohio State. In fact, the experts in Las Vegas favored the Buckeyes by nearly 40 points. The weather played a factor, sure, but both teams had to play in the blustery conditions. Northwestern scored the first touchdown of the game and actually held the lead after the first quarter. Running back Andrew Clair, a captain for the Wildcats, joined Dave Eanet and Dan Persa to talk about how the Ohio State game lifted the spirits in the locker room, despite it being a 21-7 loss.

The guys also chatted with Adam Rittenberg, senior writer at ESPN, about his column: Five steps to rebuild five struggling college football programs . They wrapped the show by previewing Saturday’s game against Minnesota, and producer ‘Super Joe’ Romano gave his pick of the week.

