ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Collegiately Speaking: No regrets

WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Muvnu_0j6AMsYj00

There weren’t a lot of people who gave Northwestern a chance last week when they hosted Ohio State. In fact, the experts in Las Vegas favored the Buckeyes by nearly 40 points. The weather played a factor, sure, but both teams had to play in the blustery conditions. Northwestern scored the first touchdown of the game and actually held the lead after the first quarter. Running back Andrew Clair, a captain for the Wildcats, joined Dave Eanet and Dan Persa to talk about how the Ohio State game lifted the spirits in the locker room, despite it being a 21-7 loss.

The guys also chatted with Adam Rittenberg, senior writer at ESPN, about his column: Five steps to rebuild five struggling college football programs . They wrapped the show by previewing Saturday’s game against Minnesota, and producer ‘Super Joe’ Romano gave his pick of the week.

More Northwestern Football coverage Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Hamp & O’B: Lions roar back, ruining a Fields day

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the Bears’ 31-30 heartbreaking loss to the Detroit Lions at Solider Field. Justin Fields continues to grow as a quarterback throwing 12 for 20, for 167 yards, and four total touchdowns, split evenly between rushing and passing. In addition to the pair of scores, the young quarterback […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Blackhawks Postgame Show – Blackhawks vs Carolina Hurricanes: Toews dominates face-off circle in 3-0 loss to Hurricanes

Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 3-0 shutout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Caley Chelios joins Joe to break down the lack of power-play production, hear some critical thoughts on a call from a Blackhawks fan, and listen to postgame thoughts from head coach Luke Richardson on the team’s effort. The Blackhawks return to the United Center […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Trash or Treasure: Authenticating your sports memorabilia

Scott Beatty, owner of AU Sports in Morton Grove, joins Bob Sirott for another edition of ‘Trash or Treasure’. Before taking listeners’ calls and texts about the value of their sports memorabilia, Scott talks about the in-store authentication event taking place at AU Sports this Thursday, where people can get their ‘trash or treasure’ authenticated […]
MORTON GROVE, IL
WGN Radio

Ald. Napolitano slams vape shops marketing to minors

41st Ward Alderman Anthony Napolitano joins Lisa Dent to explain why he proposed an ordinance to the Chicago City Council that would place a moratorium on future tobacco retail licenses as a way to stop bad actors that illegally sell cigarettes, vapes and other smoke products to minors. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

City Club of Chicago: Chicago Chief Financial Officer Jennie Huang Bennett

November 14, 2022 Jennie Huang Bennett – Chief Financial Officer – City of Chicago City Club event description: Jennie Huang Bennett Jennie Huang Bennett serves as the City of Chicago’s Chief Financial Officer. Previously the Chief Financial Officer for Chicago Public Schools (CPS), Ms. Bennett has extensive experience in managing financial turnarounds, driving cost efficiencies, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy