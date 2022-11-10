Read full article on original website
Building a Program: A closer look at the talent and depth differential between Clemson and Miami on defense
The Clemson Tigers have been the standard in the ACC over the past seven seasons. The Tigers have consistently competed for championships during this recent stretch and that all starts with the most important phase of a program: talent acquisition. Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal was hired by UM to...
Louisville QB Malik Cunningham listed 'day-to-day' for N.C. State game
University of Lousiville senior quarterback Malik Cunningham is listed as day-to-day for the Cardinals' game this weekend at home against North Carolina State, according to U of L head coach Scott Satterfield. Cunningham injured his right shoulder on the final play of the first half against Clemson last Saturday night....
Mario Cristobal talks transfer portal, QB Jacurri Brown, and more
The Miami Hurricanes football program will face its biggest test of the 2022 season with a road trip to take on Clemson. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST and the game will be televised on ESPN. Clemson (9-1, 7-0) represents the gold standard in the ACC since 2015 and...
Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson comfortable with role in offense
During Georgia’s first nine games this season, wide receiver Kearis Jackson had his moments but was far from the Bulldogs’ top target in the passing game. Jackson played a much bigger role in Georgia’s victory over Mississippi State last Saturday, but for the senior, that success wasn’t something he was desperately waiting for.
Georgia guard Terry Roberts shines after short leave from team
Roughly two weeks ago, Georgia guard Terry Roberts took a leave of absence from the team with the start of the season just days away. Roberts returned in time for the team’s season opener, and on Monday, we showed everyone watching what the Bradley transfer can bring to the table.
Mississippi State QB Will Rogers credits Georgia's '5-star players' after 45-19 loss
In a clash of Bulldogs, Mississippi State fell to No. 1 Georgia, 45-19, Saturday night. With the victory, the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs improved to 10-0 (7-0 in SEC), while Mississippi State fell to 6-4 (3-4). Despite a number of dropped passes, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw for 261 yards and a touchdown. Rogers and his offense struggled to finish drives, and he credited Georgia's recruiting and talent as a reason for the issue.
Freshmen to watch during the 2022 Champions Classic
The first big night of college basketball games for the 2022-23 season happens on Tuesday when the Champions Classic takes center stage in Indianapolis. Kentucky will take on Michigan State while Duke is set to take on Kansas. The four programs brought in a combined 17 Top150 prospects in the...
