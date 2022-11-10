ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson comfortable with role in offense

During Georgia’s first nine games this season, wide receiver Kearis Jackson had his moments but was far from the Bulldogs’ top target in the passing game. Jackson played a much bigger role in Georgia’s victory over Mississippi State last Saturday, but for the senior, that success wasn’t something he was desperately waiting for.
ATHENS, GA
Mississippi State QB Will Rogers credits Georgia's '5-star players' after 45-19 loss

In a clash of Bulldogs, Mississippi State fell to No. 1 Georgia, 45-19, Saturday night. With the victory, the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs improved to 10-0 (7-0 in SEC), while Mississippi State fell to 6-4 (3-4). Despite a number of dropped passes, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw for 261 yards and a touchdown. Rogers and his offense struggled to finish drives, and he credited Georgia's recruiting and talent as a reason for the issue.
ATHENS, GA
Freshmen to watch during the 2022 Champions Classic

The first big night of college basketball games for the 2022-23 season happens on Tuesday when the Champions Classic takes center stage in Indianapolis. Kentucky will take on Michigan State while Duke is set to take on Kansas. The four programs brought in a combined 17 Top150 prospects in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
