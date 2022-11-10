ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

Lincoln man sentenced to jail, probation for attempted assault

KEARNEY — A Lincoln man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and four years of probation for attempted first-degree assault. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. According to court records, Drew Bolling, 21, was...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney Police Department honors good Samaritans

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) -Members of the Kearney Police Department gathered on Thursday to recognize the actions by three citizens and two police officers which directly impacted the lives of others during two separate emergencies. On May 14, KPD officers were sent to the Buffalo County Fairgrounds for an unresponsive man,...
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Post

Neb. troopers find nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills during stop near Gibbon

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a North Dakota woman after finding nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. At approximately 9:05 p.m. Monday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on a Chrysler 200 that was parked on the shoulder of I-80 near Gibbon, at mile marker 289. During the traffic stop, the trooper observed drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle.
GIBBON, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County Marriage Licenses

Caleb Daniel Kleewein, 27, North Platte and Cassidy Reise Eggers, 25, North Platte. Michael James Wright, 32, North Platte and Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson, 39, North Platte. Brian Michael Smith, 36, North Platte and Vanessa Amilia Delso, 34, North Platte. Dwayne Douglas Wolford, 46, North Platte and Heather Nicole Stutler, 41,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Two Lincoln men killed in plane crash near North Platte

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Lincoln men were killed in a plane crash near Maxwell on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The patrol identified the two men as 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. Helmerichs had been piloting the plane, which crashed around 9:30 a.m. The victims’...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

New special event venue approved near Maxwell

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Commissioners approved an application for a new special events venue on State Farm Road south of Maxwell on Monday morning. The venue, called Cottonwood Springs, will be designed for weddings and family reunions, and will be available for other events such as private parties. The venue is expected to open in December of 2022.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Abortion ban fails in small Nebraska town; others pass, some narrowly

Curtis is the biggest town in politically ruby-red Frontier County, a county where, on Election Night 2020, 85% of voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump. But last Tuesday, Curtis voters went back to the polls and did something that, at first glance, seems to contradict their ultra-conservative image. They...
CURTIS, NE
knopnews2.com

Why North Platte has shown up as a potential nuclear target on maps

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s a topic many people don’t like to think about - nuclear escalation between countries. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, maps of places they considered targets have been leaked to the American public. A lot of the targets are larger metropolitan areas or strategic sites like military operations.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy