The Philadelphia 76ers were led by Joel Embiid to a 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz, marking the team's third win in over the last four games. Embiid scored a career-high 59 points (19-28 FG, 20-24 FT), to go with 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in 37 minutes, becoming the first player to reach such totals in the same game since blocked shots became a statistic in 1973-74 (Stathead).

