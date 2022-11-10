Read full article on original website
NBA
Wizards hold essay contest in honor of Dr. E.B. Henderson
Team Partners with Greater Washington Urban League for Contest for High School Students. Washington, D.C. – For the second consecutive year, the Washington Wizards will host an essay contest for high school students. Partnering with the Greater Washington Urban League, the contest will honor Dr. Edwin Bancroft (E.B) Henderson, a sports historian, educator, administrator, coach, athlete, and civil rights activist known as the 'Grandfather of Black Basketball' in Washington, D.C.
NBA
Joel Embiid delivers unprecedented performance in win vs. Jazz
Joel Embiid has officially demolished all reasonable expectations. The seventh-year veteran managed to top 101 points … in less than 24 hours, following up a 42-point performance on Saturday with a career-best 59-point, 11-rebound, eight-assist, seven-block showing on Sunday. Leading the Sixers to a 105-98 victory, Embiid shot 19-for-28...
NBA
Jen Hale on team culture, Jose Alvarado in win vs. Rockets | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer recap the down-to-the-wire Pelicans win over the Houston Rockets & Jose Alvarado’s grit in the victory. Jen Hale of Fox Sports, Undisputed, and Bally Sports joins the podcast (5:10) to talk about how much fun the...
NBA
Wizards Wednesdays presented by Capital One tips off Nov. 16
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will unveil “Wizards Wednesdays” presented by Capital One on Wednesday, November 16th when the team hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 p.m. Wizards Wednesdays, a six-night series throughout the 2022-23 season, will feature giveaways which includes a 90’s-inspired bucket hat...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 11/14/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on November 14, 2022. 5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 14, 2022. Week 5 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (7-6) features three more home games in the...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Hornets
Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7:00 PM ET at Spectrum Center. After winning three contests in a four-game homestand, the Indiana Pacers look to take its positive momentum on the road. The Pacers (6-6) will travel to the Charlotte Hornets (4-11) on Wednesday, which snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 112-106 victory over the Orlando Magic (4-10) Monday.
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Game Preview
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic are making the most of their seven-game homestand. Through five contests, they’ve already notched victories over the defending champion Golden State Warriors, the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks, and the Phoenix Suns, who own a top-three record in the Western Conference. How about that...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - The Western Slump
The Cavaliers have lost four in a row after an eight-game winning streak. Carter and Justin dive into what's the root cause of the recent stretch of losses, whether Cavs fans should be concerned, while also reacting to Darius Garland dropping 51 points against Minnesota and previewing the upcoming showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
Recap: Avdija, Porzingis score 20+ to fuel Wizards' fourth straight win
The Wizards strolled into Capital One Arena for their matchup with the Grizzlies seeking their fourth straight win and their second in as many days. Thanks to nice nights from Deni Avdija (21 points) and Kristaps Porzingis (25 points), the Wizards outlasted the Grizzlies 102-92. With Ja Morant and Desmond...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 119, Rockets 106
Pelicans (7-6), Rockets (2-11) From an 18-point first-half lead, to an eight-point fourth quarter deficit, to back in front in clutch time, Saturday’s New Orleans game vs. Houston featured more than its share of ups and downs, twists and turns. Behind big sparks from reserves Jose Alvarado and Larry Nance Jr., the Pelicans finally staved off the upset-minded Rockets down the stretch, posting what turned out to be a memorable home victory.
NBA
Cade Cunningham to miss 4 games with left shin soreness
Detroit’s Cade Cunningham will miss Saturday’s game against Boston, as well as at least the next three games, the team announced Saturday. Cunningham is dealing with left shin soreness, and will be re-evaluated in one week, according to the team. “We’re being cautious,” Dwane Casey said during his...
NBA
Pritchard, White Shift Energy in Comeback Win vs. OKC
Marcus Smart arrived at TD Garden Monday night wearing a dark green t-shirt with the words “The Energy is About to Shift” imprinted across the chest. When he walked by a throng of cameras, the veteran Celtics guard pointed his two index fingers toward the message, which was famously coined by teammate Jaylen Brown last season.
NBA
76ers Host Jazz, Seeking Perfect Back-to-Back | Gameday Report 14/82
The 76ers (6-7) will be looking to capitalize on momentum garnered in Saturday’s 121-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks (8-5) - and they’ll get a chance to do so quickly. Hosting the Utah Jazz (10-4) Sunday, the Sixers will look to cap their second perfect back-to-back of the young season.
NBA
Joel Embiid Drops Career High 59 as 76ers Beat Jazz Sunday Night
The Philadelphia 76ers were led by Joel Embiid to a 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz, marking the team's third win in over the last four games. Embiid scored a career-high 59 points (19-28 FG, 20-24 FT), to go with 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in 37 minutes, becoming the first player to reach such totals in the same game since blocked shots became a statistic in 1973-74 (Stathead).
NBA
Postgame Report: Short-handed Grizzlies fall to the Wizards in D.C.
The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Washington Wizards 102-92 on Sunday at Capital One Arena. Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 25 points, six rebounds and two assists, and Deni Avdija followed with 21 points, two rebounds and five assists. Corey Kispert posted 12 points, while Monte Morris and Jordan Goodwin both contributed 10 points each, the two combining for 14 rebounds and 10 assists.
NBA
Trail Blazers Seek 5-1 Road Trip With Final Game At Dallas
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (9-3) at DALLAS MAVERICKS (6-5) Nov. 12, 2022 — American Airlines Center — 5:30 pm PST. Portland and Dallas will meet four times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in Dallas on Nov. 12. LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers lost the 2021-22...
NBA
The Reporters' Notebook: OKC at BOS
Following a matinee in the Big Apple, the Thunder traveled to Beantown to face the Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back. The Thunder brought the juice from the very outset, forcing the defending Eastern Conference Champion Celtics and what seemed like the entire city of Boston to rise to the occasion.
NBA
Magic Rally Late, But Come Up Short in Loss to Hornets
Back on Oct. 28, the Orlando Magic blew out the Charlotte Hornets at Amway Center. On Monday, in the sixth game of the Magic’s seven-game homestand, it was the Hornets who jumped out to a big lead before warding off Orlando down the stretch in their 112-105 victory. Top...
NBA
Nets don’t have a timetable on Kyrie Irving’s return
LOS ANGELES – Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving won’t play in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, coach Jacque Vaughn said. It remains unclear when he will return from a team-imposed suspension. “I have no update on timetables at all,” Vaughn said. The Nets suspended...
NBA
Keys to the Game - 11.13.22
The Chicago Bulls (6-7) return to action this evening at the United Center to meet the Denver Nuggets (8-4) in the first of two games this season. The series will conclude down the road in the Mile High City on March 8th. The Bulls swept Denver last year for the...
