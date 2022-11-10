Read full article on original website
Police ID woman killed in Omaha shooting that injured 7
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have identified a woman killed in a shooting at a northeast Omaha party that injured seven others. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday during a confrontation at the party, police said. Officers who responded to reports of gunfire in the area found 20-year-old Karly Wood and another person with gunshot wounds, police said Monday in a news release. Both were rushed to an Omaha hospital, where Wood died.
Omaha police say 1 dies, 7 hurt in party shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say one person died and seven others were injured in a shooting at a party Sunday morning. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said investigators believe “an after-hours party was occurring and a confrontation took place resulting in gunfire.”. The shooting was reported shortly...
Patrol: 2 Lincoln men killed in plane crash near Maxwell
Update 11.10.22 12:30 p.m. The Nebraska State Patrol has preliminarily identified the victims of a plane crash that occurred Wednesday near Maxwell. The crash occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The two occupants are believed to be Adam Helmerichs, 41, of Lincoln, and Zachary Clausen, 22, of Lincoln. Next of kin has been notified and both families have confirmed that the two were traveling together. Helmerichs was the pilot.
2 arrested after pursuits in southeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska Wednesday. At approximately 5:00 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in the westbound center lane of traffic near mile marker 403. The minivan was nearly struck by multiple vehicles. As the trooper attempted to make contact with the driver, she began driving westbound.
2 arrested after multi-agency pursuit in Dawson County
LEXINGTON, NEB. — Two people have been arrested after a multi-agency effort resulting from an ongoing Lexington Police Department investigation. The CODE Task Force was assisting in the investigation. Wednesday morning, the Lexington Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Impala as part of the investigation. The...
Damage resulting from Nebraska State Penitentiary leak is long term
Lincoln, Neb. – The evacuation of a housing unit yesterday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) resulted from a burst pipe. One-hundred and thirty-four men were moved. The majority were relocated to a new housing unit at the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC). Alternative housing was also identified within NSP and RTC.
2 in custody after separate pursuits
LINCOLN, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following two brief pursuits Tuesday. At approximately 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper received information about a Pontiac Grand Am driving recklessly on eastbound I-80, just west of Lincoln. The trooper was able to locate the vehicle a few minutes later and observed it traveling in excess of 110 miles per hour and passing other vehicles on the shoulder. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Nebraska’s first casino has already sent $800K to property tax relief
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first gambling casino has contributed nearly $800,000 to a state property tax relief fund so far, including $597,854 during the month of October, a state report indicated Monday. And officials with the WarHorse Casino expect that gaming tax revenues will steadily grow as they begin...
Nebraska Ag Expo returns to Lincoln for its 16th year
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Ag Expo will return to Lincoln, NE on Dec. 6 to 8 for its 16th annual appearance at the Lancaster Event Center. Spanning 9.2 acres, the Nebraska Ag Expo is the second largest indoor ag show in the United States, second only to the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, KY. More than 775 exhibitors will travel from 25 states and 6 Canadian provinces to display their latest products and services in front of Nebraskan producers.
Death sentence upheld in Nebraska killing, dismemberment
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man sentenced to death for the killing and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman he met through the dating app Tinder lost his initial appeal in which he argued he should have been granted a mistrial after violently disrupting his own trial. The Nebraska Supreme...
Third union rejects deal with nation's freight railroads
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A third railroad union has rejected its agreement with the nation's freight railroads, increasing the chances that Congress may be called upon to settle the dispute and block a strike. The small International Brotherhood of Boilermakers union on Monday voted down the contract even though...
Potential railroad strike delayed until early December
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The possibility of an economically devastating railroad strike has been pushed back into early December to allow time for engineers and conductors to vote on their agreements with the freight railroads and give more opportunity for the industry to renegotiate with two unions that rejected their deals last month.
Neb. GOP appears to have gained filibuster-proof majority in Legislature
LINCOLN — It appears that if vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans captured a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic...
Survey: Remote working in Nebraska may be leveling off
OMAHA — While remote workers have multiplied since the pandemic hit, a new survey of Nebraska businesses signals that the trend locally might have leveled off. “Remote working has grown, but managers don’t expect it will grow further in the next year,” said economist Eric Thompson, who led the study. “The flip side is they don’t think it’s a temporary thing. They’re expecting this increase to hold.”
