Maxwell, NE

Police ID woman killed in Omaha shooting that injured 7

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have identified a woman killed in a shooting at a northeast Omaha party that injured seven others. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday during a confrontation at the party, police said. Officers who responded to reports of gunfire in the area found 20-year-old Karly Wood and another person with gunshot wounds, police said Monday in a news release. Both were rushed to an Omaha hospital, where Wood died.
OMAHA, NE
Patrol: 2 Lincoln men killed in plane crash near Maxwell

Update 11.10.22 12:30 p.m. The Nebraska State Patrol has preliminarily identified the victims of a plane crash that occurred Wednesday near Maxwell. The crash occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The two occupants are believed to be Adam Helmerichs, 41, of Lincoln, and Zachary Clausen, 22, of Lincoln. Next of kin has been notified and both families have confirmed that the two were traveling together. Helmerichs was the pilot.
MAXWELL, NE
2 arrested after pursuits in southeast Nebraska

LINCOLN, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska Wednesday. At approximately 5:00 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in the westbound center lane of traffic near mile marker 403. The minivan was nearly struck by multiple vehicles. As the trooper attempted to make contact with the driver, she began driving westbound.
LINCOLN, NE
2 arrested after multi-agency pursuit in Dawson County

LEXINGTON, NEB. — Two people have been arrested after a multi-agency effort resulting from an ongoing Lexington Police Department investigation. The CODE Task Force was assisting in the investigation. Wednesday morning, the Lexington Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Impala as part of the investigation. The...
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
2 in custody after separate pursuits

LINCOLN, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following two brief pursuits Tuesday. At approximately 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper received information about a Pontiac Grand Am driving recklessly on eastbound I-80, just west of Lincoln. The trooper was able to locate the vehicle a few minutes later and observed it traveling in excess of 110 miles per hour and passing other vehicles on the shoulder. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Ag Expo returns to Lincoln for its 16th year

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Ag Expo will return to Lincoln, NE on Dec. 6 to 8 for its 16th annual appearance at the Lancaster Event Center. Spanning 9.2 acres, the Nebraska Ag Expo is the second largest indoor ag show in the United States, second only to the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, KY. More than 775 exhibitors will travel from 25 states and 6 Canadian provinces to display their latest products and services in front of Nebraskan producers.
LINCOLN, NE
Third union rejects deal with nation's freight railroads

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A third railroad union has rejected its agreement with the nation's freight railroads, increasing the chances that Congress may be called upon to settle the dispute and block a strike. The small International Brotherhood of Boilermakers union on Monday voted down the contract even though...
OMAHA, NE
Potential railroad strike delayed until early December

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The possibility of an economically devastating railroad strike has been pushed back into early December to allow time for engineers and conductors to vote on their agreements with the freight railroads and give more opportunity for the industry to renegotiate with two unions that rejected their deals last month.
OMAHA, NE
Survey: Remote working in Nebraska may be leveling off

OMAHA — While remote workers have multiplied since the pandemic hit, a new survey of Nebraska businesses signals that the trend locally might have leveled off. “Remote working has grown, but managers don’t expect it will grow further in the next year,” said economist Eric Thompson, who led the study. “The flip side is they don’t think it’s a temporary thing. They’re expecting this increase to hold.”
NEBRASKA STATE
