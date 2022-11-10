Woman Shows Difference Between Steam Mop And Swiffer and We Are Disgusted

If you think your floors are clean, think again.

How clean do you think your floor is? Well, even if you think it is spotless and you went over it about fifty times, it probably isn’t all that squeaky clean. No, honestly - I don’t care if you swept and mopped it last night or last week, it probably isn’t anywhere near as clean as what you think it is.

One TikTok creator on Mcgrew’s Cleaning Service proved just how true this is by making the simple swap from Swiffer wet jet to a wringing mop and the results are both gag-worthy and astounding.

So let us start off by saying if you think that a Swiffer mop is the end-all-be-all of cleaning, then you are sadly mistaken. Swiffers are actually typically meant to be used for ‘spot’ mopping, which means you have a small mess on the floor that you want to get up right then and there.

Instead, as this creator shows, you should maybe look into getting something like a steam mop. With this kind of mop, you pour super-hot water into the rinser as well as all of your cleaners. This step already helps as most of these rinsing mops help wring out the dirty water in-between cleaning so you aren’t just pushing it around each time you dip your mop in and out of the bucket.

With said cleaning agents in and hot water ready to go, just mop your floor like you normally would. The real results might not be immediately apparent, depending on just how dirty your floor is, but wait until you pour out the bucket. If your floor is anything at all like this one, you should see a ton more dirty, icky water slide down your drain than before (and this is even after you’ve cleaned it in other ways!)



Let’s just say that even though there is something convenient about Swiffer’s and something so nice about old-fashioned mops, there is little that beats the dirty proof after steam-mopping!



