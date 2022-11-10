ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Woman Shows Difference Between Steam Mop And Swiffer and We Are Disgusted

By Kourtney Borman
Dengarden
Dengarden
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EZReH_0j6AL6gF00

If you think your floors are clean, think again.

How clean do you think your floor is? Well, even if you think it is spotless and you went over it about fifty times, it probably isn’t all that squeaky clean. No, honestly - I don’t care if you swept and mopped it last night or last week, it probably isn’t anywhere near as clean as what you think it is.

One TikTok creator on Mcgrew’s Cleaning Service proved just how true this is by making the simple swap from Swiffer wet jet to a wringing mop and the results are both gag-worthy and astounding.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

View the original article to see embedded media.

So let us start off by saying if you think that a Swiffer mop is the end-all-be-all of cleaning, then you are sadly mistaken. Swiffers are actually typically meant to be used for ‘spot’ mopping, which means you have a small mess on the floor that you want to get up right then and there.

Instead, as this creator shows, you should maybe look into getting something like a steam mop. With this kind of mop, you pour super-hot water into the rinser as well as all of your cleaners. This step already helps as most of these rinsing mops help wring out the dirty water in-between cleaning so you aren’t just pushing it around each time you dip your mop in and out of the bucket.

With said cleaning agents in and hot water ready to go, just mop your floor like you normally would. The real results might not be immediately apparent, depending on just how dirty your floor is, but wait until you pour out the bucket. If your floor is anything at all like this one, you should see a ton more dirty, icky water slide down your drain than before (and this is even after you’ve cleaned it in other ways!)

Let’s just say that even though there is something convenient about Swiffer’s and something so nice about old-fashioned mops, there is little that beats the dirty proof after steam-mopping!


Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
intheknow.com

Toddler finds a photo of another toddler who looks just like him at Walmart

This toddler spotted an ad featuring a toddler that looks just like him at a Walmart, prompting a hilarious moment of confusion!. Jacque Williams (@_jacquewilliams) is a parent and TikToker who shares adorable videos of her sons Carter and Caden. Jacque was shopping with her boys in Walmart recently when Carter had a glitch in the matrix moment and spotted a photograph of a boy who looked just like him. In the hilarious video, Jacque unsuccessfully attempts to explain to Carter that the photo is not actually of him.
Tyla

People are only just realising why women's buttons are on the left hand side

People are only just realising why women’s buttons are on the left hand side when men’s are on the right, joking: “Haven’t they suffered enough?!”. You may have noticed that buttons on women’s clothing tend to be on the left hand side, and the holes on the right, while it’s the other way round for men.
3 News Now

6 best ways to make your house smell amazing

A pleasant-smelling home can have several positive mental, physical and psychological effects on your life. Scents can improve your mood, provide a soothing ambiance, evoke warm memories and make your home feel more inviting. Along with regular dusting, vacuuming, mopping and wiping down surfaces, there are several budget-friendly steps you...
Tyla

Family couldn't keep newborn baby warm after heating and hot water were cut off

A family shared their anguish after revealing they couldn't keep their newborn baby warm when their heating and water were cut off. Joseph O'Donnell, who cannot work because of a chronic pain condition, said that he, his partner and daughter newborn Fawna were left cold after moving into a flat in North Shields, Tyneside.
The Independent

Little boy’s reaction to meeting newborn sister leaves parents in hysterics

A little boy left his parents in hysterics by saying “I don’t care” when introduced to his newborn sister for the first time.Ashley Stevens, from Maine, US, said she thought her son Kole would be excited to meet his baby sister Kiana and expected his first words to be “I love her”.“He just caught us off guard,” she explained.“We just started laughing. When we got back to the hospital he said ‘can we take her back?’”Ashley clarified that Kole has since warmed up and is now “a great big brother”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneFrancis Bourgeois attempts to identify a train just by hearing its hornM&S Christmas advert reunites Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders
MAINE STATE
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
592
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy