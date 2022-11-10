ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 4

Related
WDSU

Orleans Parish sheriff closes two death investigations at jail

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday that it has closed its investigation into two different inmates' deaths. Chad Neyland died back in June for what officials said they believed was a suicide. Neyland was arrested June 10 on drug allegations. The sheriff said Neyland's death...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Hammond mother, daughter found dead; person of interest in custody

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has taken a person of interest into custody in connection with a mother and daughter being fatally shot over the weekend. According to Sheriff Jimmy Travis, the person of interest has not been charged criminally in the case and was taken into custody on unrelated charges.
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

Three men injured in 3, separate overnight shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three overnight shootings that injured three men. The first happened in the 7600 block of Kingsport Boulevard just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say a man was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Then just before...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

1 killed in Gonzales shooting, police say

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. According to police, the shooting happened on South Burnside Avenue near W. Orice Roth Road. Investigators said Mekhi Darville, 17, was found with a gunshot wound and later...
GONZALES, LA
WWL-TV

Kenner mom arrested after Sunday shootout

KENNER, La. — It was a busy Sunday afternoon at Harbor Seafood on Williams Boulevard in Kenner. Shortly before 2 p.m., a pair of vehicles sped down 32nd Street near the popular restaurant with passengers shooting at each other. “You had children out playing, passersby's on the street in...
KENNER, LA
wbrz.com

Metairie man ticketed for killing alligator out of season

ST. CHARLES PARISH - A man was ticketed for hunting and killing an alligator Nov. 7, more than a month after alligator season had ended. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, 29-year-old Daniel Duzac of Metairie was found with a 7-foot, 9-inch alligator near the Mississippi River flood control locks.
METAIRIE, LA
fox8live.com

Mother, teen daughter dead after double shooting in Hammond home

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A mother and her 17-year-old daughter died early Saturday (Nov. 12) after being shot inside a home on Stephenson Lane in Hammond, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Chief Jimmy Travis identified the victims as 37-year-old Brandy Smith and her daughter Raven Smith. The mother...
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

Man yanked from SUV, shot, carjacked in Village de l'Est, police say

Three people sitting in a car were carjacked Saturday night in Village de l'Est, and one of them was shot, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the carjacking in the 5100 block of Cannes Street at 11:57 p.m. Saturday. A 40-year-old man, a 57-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman were sitting in a gray 2005 Honda Pilot when an armed man pulled the 40-year-old man out of the vehicle and shot him, police said. The gunman ordered the women out of the Honda; they complied, and the assailant fled in the vehicle, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Armed robber attempts to shoot victim in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — A man was walking home in Mid-City when he was shot by an armed suspect. Around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a man was walking home from work when suddenly, a random person ran up behind him and attacked him. "He lifts up his hand, I see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

WAFB

29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy