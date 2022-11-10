Related
Orleans Parish sheriff closes two death investigations at jail
Multiple shot, 2 killed in violent night across New Orleans
NOPD adds drugs and narcotics charges in vehicle theft arrest
Man pulled from car, beaten and carjacked, the NOPD says
New Orleans police searching for suspect who burglarized Booker T. Washington High School
Hammond mother, daughter found dead; person of interest in custody
'Person of interest' in custody after shooting that left mother, teenage daughter dead
Person of interest in shooting death of mother, daughter taken into custody, sheriff says
Three men injured in 3, separate overnight shootings
Four people shot in five hours in New Orleans
Pedestrian killed by tow truck in downtown New Orleans
1 killed in Gonzales shooting, police say
Triple shooting at edge of Treme leaves 1 dead, New Orleans police say
Kenner mom arrested after Sunday shootout
Fiery overnight crash kills one, injures two near Crescent City Connection
Metairie man ticketed for killing alligator out of season
Mother, teen daughter dead after double shooting in Hammond home
Man yanked from SUV, shot, carjacked in Village de l'Est, police say
Armed robber attempts to shoot victim in Mid-City
2 men wanted after off-duty NOPD officer shot in Mid-City; photos released
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 4