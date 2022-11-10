ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

10 Photos From Last Week’s ‘Atlanta’ Episode With No Context

By Sammy Approved
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aw1fU_0j6AI9Dn00

Sadly, FX’s hit comedy drama series “ Atlanta ” is coming to an end as we approach the series finale tonight. As we prepare, we must recap last week’s episode with things of relevance and offer absolutely no context. Check out a gallery of photos that encompass another unusual “ Atlanta ” TV experience inside.

The “Atlanta” fans, who have been keeping up with the happenings on the final season are happy to witness the entire cast and crew take weirder leaps and break even more TV boundaries. Some television critics are calling “Atlanta” a “genius work of TV art.”

This season proves that show creator Donald Glover and his team are fearless in creating moments fans have never seen before onscreen. They aren’t worried about what people might think about excluding the ensemble cast on certain epsiodes and totally veering away from the plot or profiling one particular lead character the way they did in the latest episode.

Season 4, episode 9 titled “Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.” is an observation on how people are always making Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles (Brian Tyree Henry) go through something. In the episode fans see Alfred taking Soulja Boy’s advice from a previous episode, where Alfred is being attacked at a local mall. Fellow rapper Soulja Boy warns him that it’s not safe for them and says he’s headed to his “safe farm.”

Paper Boi goes to his own country oasis to get away from the chaotic city life, but things don’t appear to be any safer.

By now, you should have caught the last episode but if you haven’t, we promise we won’t ruin it this time.

Just check out a gallery of relevant photos with absolutely no context. From feral hogs, the beautiful Georgia sky, bacon and whiskey, these pictures will make you raise an eyebrow or two. It’ll all make sense soon.

Get ready for the series finale episode of “Atlanta” tonight on FX.

Check out the gallery below:

1. Feral Hog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4839GP_0j6AI9Dn00 Source:Getty

2. Tractor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wcO3K_0j6AI9Dn00
Source:Getty

3. Georgia Sky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZpyOE_0j6AI9Dn00 Source:Getty

4. Cast Iron Skillet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02HeMV_0j6AI9Dn00
Source:Getty

5. Bacon & Whiskey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mh643_0j6AI9Dn00 Source:Getty

6. Unread Texts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZT2Hs_0j6AI9Dn00
Source:Getty

7. This Is Fine

Source:voidspace

8. Grow House

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36nNWf_0j6AI9Dn00
Source:Getty

9. Clyde

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pATX4_0j6AI9Dn00 Source:Getty

10. Gucci Flip Flops

Source:PapasitoWtf

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 14

Where the Crawdads Sing was a big hit in movie theaters this summer, which means it's now also a big hit on Netflix. The adaptation of Delia Owens' bestselling mystery novel is No. 1 on Netflix's top 10 movie list on Monday, Nov. 14. The movie is produced by Reese Witherspoon, who as a producer is mostly known for TV adaptations of popular novels that would have been movies before the streaming explosion. Where the Crawdads Sing is a movie that feels like one of those Hulu limited series that are supposed to feel like movies. Welcome to 2022. The Crown is No. 1 on the TV chart.
Looper

Andor Airs On Broadcast And Cable Networks Next Week

Ever since the release of "The Mandalorian" back in 2019 (which achieved an unprecedented amount of success and critical acclaim), Lucasfilm and Disney have introduced a plethora of live-action television series into the "Star Wars” franchise — with plenty more on their way. Although there hasn't been a theatrical "Star Wars" project released since 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker," fans of the franchise have been greeted with three separate live-action television shows: "The Book of Boba Fett," "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and "Andor."
Popculture

2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job

The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
Vice

The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening

The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
A.V. Club

What to watch on TV and in theaters from November 14-20

The Vow (HBO) - Episode 5 premieres. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (In theaters) - Who inherits the crown?. The Fabelmans (In theaters) - Spielberg gets personal. Run For The Money (Netflix) - Japanese game show makes US debut. The Winchesters (The CW) - Supernatural spinoff continues. Bachelor In Paradise (ABC)...
GoldDerby

‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ Cast: Series 22 Contestants

The long-popular British reality show “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” returned on November 6, 2022 for its 22nd series on ITV. BAFTA Award-winning hosts Ant & Dec are back to guide 12 famous folks through various physically and mentally taxing trials, all in pursuit of a donation to a charity of their choice. Scroll through our photo gallery to learn more about the “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” cast for series 22. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced a two-year change in location to Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, production of “I’m a Celebrity” has...
TVOvermind

5 Danielle Deadwyler Movies and Tv Shows to Watch

Danielle Deadwyler has been busy the last few years, starring in high-profile movies and series one after another. But from the looks of it, she isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Most long-time fans will recognize her from the Oprah Winfrey Network soap, The Haves, and Have Nots, where she had a recurring role for three years.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
850K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy