5d ago
Why couldn't they set up old WW2 tents for the homeless? There's so much outdated military equipment that just collects dust. It doesn't seem like it would be too difficult or expensive.
KSLTV
LGBTQ resource centers for Utah on hold due to funding issues
PROVO, Utah — A Utah nonprofit dedicated to helping LGBTQ youth is becoming another victim of tough economic times. For almost six years, Encircle has helped nearly 60,000 LGBTQ teens with three centers across the state. Stephenie Larsen is the founder and CEO of Encircle. She opened the first...
buildingsaltlake.com
UDOT unveils details on new $1.6B widening of I-15 through SLC
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. It’s not sure how many homes and businesses will be demolished. And the...
upr.org
A small weekend earthquake reminds Utahns to prepare for larger disasters
While the 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County Saturday morning was a minor, common occurrence, it’s a reminder of larger disasters possible along the Wasatch Front. The initial earthquake was felt by hundreds near Corinne, with a softer 2.5-magnitude aftershock that evening. No damage or injuries were reported by officials from either event.
New Cache Valley warming center in need of volunteers
In December, Nicole Burnard aims to open Cache Valley’s first emergency crisis response warming center, with locations in Logan and North Logan at a church and a veterans' center.
KSLTV
UDOT asks for public input on I-15 alternatives from Farmington to SLC
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is asking people to weigh in on some of the alternatives for travel along Interstate 15 from Farmington to Salt Lake City. They’re taking cues from the community on how they feel about transportation. What would make it easier to...
kuer.org
The future of free student lunches is now in the hands of Utah schools and lawmakers
Most Utah K-12 students are paying for school lunches once again this school year after getting free meals since March 2020. But some in Utah are working to make sure the free meals continue. The federal program that allowed schools to feed all students during the pandemic expired on Sept....
kmyu.tv
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Could Utah follow new Nevada law that bans all ‘nonfunctional’ turf by 2026?
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Patricia Council stood on her front yard and smiled, glad to see her lawn finally go. “I decided to convert it, number one because of the water issue,” she said. “Water is going up around here so it’s costing quite a bit of money.”
kiowacountypress.net
Utah landowners, tribes fight plan to pump rural water to Cedar City
(Utah News Connection) From one side of the city limits sign, a groundwater pipeline proposal in a sparsely populated Utah county looks like a crucial investment in economic expansion for a growing metropolis. From the other, less crowded side of the road, the project appears to be a water grab...
Domestic Violence in Utah: Getting out alive
The prosecution process in a domestic violence case is one that is extremely complex and involves many redundancies and nuances. In some cases, it's proving to be problematic for Utah prosecutors trying to hold attackers accountable.
21-year-old Salt Lake City canyoneering guide dies in climbing accident
A 21-year-old canyoneering guide out of Salt Lake City was pronounced dead Saturday due to a climbing accident, officials say.
ABC 4
Benefits available to Utah veterans and their families
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) In honor of Veteran’s Day, GTU wants to share ways we can serve those who have served for us. Gary Harter from Utah Dept. of Veteran and Military Affairs shared the things happening in the Beehive State to honor veterans on Veteran’s Day weekend. Harter and Gov. Spencer Cox wanted to first and foremost express gratitude to veterans living in Utah who have served as well as their families.
KSLTV
86 Utah elected officials encourage DeSantis to run for president
SALT LAKE CITY — Many Utah elected officials are urging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to consider running for President of the United States in 2024. DeSantis, a Republican who has been serving as Florida Governor since January 2019, was encouraged to run by 86 Utah officials Monday. Sen. Dan...
upr.org
The Humane Society of Utah is waiving pet adoption fees this week
The Humane Society of Utah (HSU) is waiving adoption fees for the fifth year of its “Fall in Love Adoption Special” event. This week, Nov. 14 -18, all animals adopted at the HSU will have no adoption fees, courtesy of Mountain America Credit Union. Animals will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis for adoption without need for appointments, though there will still be the regular adoption approval process.
American Fork brothers missing for more than 2 weeks could be in southern Utah
Police are searching for three missing siblings out of American Fork who were believed to be headed to southern Utah.
upr.org
New design for Utah’s state flag is one step away from being approved
The Utah State Flag Task Force settled on a new design for the state flag on Thursday, and now it falls to the Utah Legislature to vote to adopt the new design or keep the current one come January 2023. During Thursday’s meeting, Utah leaders made a point to clarify...
kjzz.com
Utah experts say magnitude 3.6 earthquake is reminder to prepare for the future
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah experts said while a magnitude 3.6 earthquake that struck in Box Elder County was a minor one, it was a reminder that something much more intense could be on its way. Hundreds reported feeling the initial 3.6-magnitude earthquake at 6:45 a.m. near Corinne on...
kuer.org
Utah’s West Desert could hold a decade’s worth of indium
Utah’s West Desert is home to the only recognized deposit of indium in the United States. The little-known metal is used in everyday devices like smartphones and solar panels. The Utah Geological Survey was recently awarded a $300,000 federal grant to further investigate whether the indium in western Juab...
Canyoneering guide dies in climbing accident in Moab
A 21 year-old woman from Salt Lake City is dead after a climbing accident at the Morning Glory Arch Saturday afternoon.
Park City’s Recycle Utah slides into fluorinated Ski Wax Take Back program
PARK CITY, Utah — As skiing and snowboarding begins for this season, Recycle Utah is urging people to get rid of their wax from LAST season. From now until April […]
