ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 2

FIXITANDMOVEON
5d ago

Why couldn't they set up old WW2 tents for the homeless? There's so much outdated military equipment that just collects dust. It doesn't seem like it would be too difficult or expensive.

Reply
9
Related
KSLTV

LGBTQ resource centers for Utah on hold due to funding issues

PROVO, Utah — A Utah nonprofit dedicated to helping LGBTQ youth is becoming another victim of tough economic times. For almost six years, Encircle has helped nearly 60,000 LGBTQ teens with three centers across the state. Stephenie Larsen is the founder and CEO of Encircle. She opened the first...
UTAH STATE
buildingsaltlake.com

UDOT unveils details on new $1.6B widening of I-15 through SLC

Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. It’s not sure how many homes and businesses will be demolished. And the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

A small weekend earthquake reminds Utahns to prepare for larger disasters

While the 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County Saturday morning was a minor, common occurrence, it’s a reminder of larger disasters possible along the Wasatch Front. The initial earthquake was felt by hundreds near Corinne, with a softer 2.5-magnitude aftershock that evening. No damage or injuries were reported by officials from either event.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
kmyu.tv

Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
UTAH STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Utah landowners, tribes fight plan to pump rural water to Cedar City

(Utah News Connection) From one side of the city limits sign, a groundwater pipeline proposal in a sparsely populated Utah county looks like a crucial investment in economic expansion for a growing metropolis. From the other, less crowded side of the road, the project appears to be a water grab...
CEDAR CITY, UT
ABC4

Domestic Violence in Utah: Getting out alive

The prosecution process in a domestic violence case is one that is extremely complex and involves many redundancies and nuances. In some cases, it's proving to be problematic for Utah prosecutors trying to hold attackers accountable.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Benefits available to Utah veterans and their families

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) In honor of Veteran’s Day, GTU wants to share ways we can serve those who have served for us. Gary Harter from Utah Dept. of Veteran and Military Affairs shared the things happening in the Beehive State to honor veterans on Veteran’s Day weekend. Harter and Gov. Spencer Cox wanted to first and foremost express gratitude to veterans living in Utah who have served as well as their families.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

86 Utah elected officials encourage DeSantis to run for president

SALT LAKE CITY — Many Utah elected officials are urging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to consider running for President of the United States in 2024. DeSantis, a Republican who has been serving as Florida Governor since January 2019, was encouraged to run by 86 Utah officials Monday. Sen. Dan...
UTAH STATE
upr.org

The Humane Society of Utah is waiving pet adoption fees this week

The Humane Society of Utah (HSU) is waiving adoption fees for the fifth year of its “Fall in Love Adoption Special” event. This week, Nov. 14 -18, all animals adopted at the HSU will have no adoption fees, courtesy of Mountain America Credit Union. Animals will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis for adoption without need for appointments, though there will still be the regular adoption approval process.
MURRAY, UT
kuer.org

Utah’s West Desert could hold a decade’s worth of indium

Utah’s West Desert is home to the only recognized deposit of indium in the United States. The little-known metal is used in everyday devices like smartphones and solar panels. The Utah Geological Survey was recently awarded a $300,000 federal grant to further investigate whether the indium in western Juab...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy