WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is taking the the first major step Tuesday toward becoming House speaker, appearing before colleagues for a secret ballot election as he brushes past the objections of his right flank and begins a weeks-long sprint of deal-making to secure support. McCarthy has led House Republicans this far, and with them now on the cusp of majority control, he has a chance to seize the gavel from Nancy Pelosi if Democrats are defeated. But Republican leaders are facing an intense backlash on Capitol Hill over their disappointing performance in the midterm elections, when McCarthy’s promises of a GOP sweep that would transform Washington collapsed. Instead, the House could have one of the slimmest majorities in 90 years, leaving McCarthy exposed to challengers. The fallout is spilling down-ballot in other Republican leadership races and in the Senate where Republican leader Mitch McConnell will face his own colleagues Wednesday. The formal vote for House speaker will come when the new Congress convenes in January, Before then, McCarthy will need to shore up support from 218 lawmakers with potentially just a few votes to spare.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO