Kirk Cousins 'Body Shamed' By ESPN's Max Kellerman In Bizarre Live Segment

By Cameron Flynn
 5 days ago

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins

© Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Following the Minnesota Vikings sixth straight win this past Sunday, Kirk Cousins went viral after a shirtless video of the quarterback donning several large chains made its way across social media.

While many who watched the video found it hilarious - or at the very least, harmless - one ESPN television personality had a much different reaction to Cousins' post-game celebration.

Speaking on ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill and Max earlier this week, Max Kellerman said Kirk Cousins needs to "hit the weights" and that the quarterback's shirtless celebration was a "disgrace." Here's the video .

"Max Kellerman actually BODY SHAMING Kirk Cousins. Just a reminder than media hate of Kirk is 100% personal and weird as hell," Dan tweeted Wednesday.

Kellerman didn't stop there.

"Cousins is not giving himself the best chance to be as good as he can be if that's the kind of shape he's in, period," Kellerman said, which provoked some pushback from his fellow co-hosts.

"All quarterbacks look like that, though," Keyshawn Johnson replied to Kellerman. "Who do you want him to look like, Cam Newton?"

Kellerman, clearly backed into a corner, responded "Yeah, sure, but you can at least be in shape."

Jay Williams then entered into the conversation by noting that Cousins' body type is "similar to yours, Max," to which Kellerman retorted "I look better than that dude, and I'm 50 years old almost!"

While Kellerman may not like Kirk Cousins as a quarterback, body shaming him for such a harmless celebration is not a good look.

Cousins and the Vikings will look to extend their winning streak to seven games this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

_Samuel_
5d ago

Sounds like Kellermann has a fetish for men with 7% body fat. A lot of the best athletes in many different sports aren't "cut up" like body builders.

