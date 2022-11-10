ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Eater

Amazing Pizza and Wine Restaurant Bufalina Is Reopening in East Austin

Lauded Neapolitan pizzeria and wine restaurant Bufalina is reopening in East Austin this year. The restaurant, which closed its original location last year, will open at 2215 East Cesar Chavez Street in the Holly neighborhood starting on Monday, November 21. Joining the Bufalina team is chef Grae Nonas, recently known...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

8 Decadent Cookie Delivery Services in Austin

The only thing better than a great cookie is one that is delivered directly to your doorstep. Fortunately, there are many options in Austin for cookie delivery for any occasion, be it to celebrate a birthday, say thank you, or simply send encouragement to get through a Tuesday. Of course,...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

A Team of Austin Hospitality Greats Turns Spider House Cafe Into a New Bar

A new bar, Tweedy’s, is opening in the former Spider House Cafe space near the University of Texas campus. Tweedy’s is open as of November 4 at 2906 Fruth Street in the North Campus neighborhood. Tweedy’s will serve cocktails, wine, and draft beer, with food truck Golden Tiger...
101.5 KNUE

This H-E-B in Austin, Texas Has 5 Restaurants and 1 Bar to Enjoy Before Shopping

When it comes to East Texas grocery shopping, Brookshire's reigns supreme. That reign extends to their off shoot stores Super 1 Foods and Fresh by Brookshire's that offer something a little different. That doesn't mean that East Texans don't want some other options, however. One of the top grocery options for many is having an H-E-B somewhere, anywhere, in the area. The additions made to an Austin H-E-B will make the jealousy of not having one grow.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Why does Lake Travis smell bad right now?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis is Central Texas’ largest water storage reservoir, holding over 300 billion gallons. And twice a year, the entire lake turns over. This process all has to do with water temperature. In the summer, long days and hot temperatures warm the surface of the lake to more than 80°F, while the deep water sheltered from sunlight and warm air, stays colder.
POINT VENTURE, TX
TODAY.com

Puppy found floating in a box down a river is ‘grateful’ in new home

An abandoned puppy found floating in a box in a Texas river navigated a dangerous course that led him to a loving forever home. On Oct. 3, two good Samaritans fished the 2-month-old pup out of the river and took the skinny dog to a nearby animal shelter. Shelter staff determined that the puppy had canine parvovirus, aka parvo — a highly contagious virus that is often a death sentence for shelter dogs. It can also be fatal if left untreated.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

One of Austin’s Best Barbecue Restaurants Is Opening in Lockhart

Essential Austin barbecue spot Terry Black’s BBQ is opening a third location in smoked meat capital of Texas Lockhart. The new restaurant will open at 900 North Colorado Street on Monday, November 14. The Lockhart location of Terry Black’s will offer the same menu as the Austin and Dallas...
LOCKHART, TX
KXAN

House fire in southwest Austin sends person to hospital

AFD got the call around 7:40 p.m. to the 5900 block of Salcon Cliff Drive and responded with at least seven fire trucks. By 8:15 p.m., the fire was contained. The scene is just west of Escarpment Boulevard and south of Davis Lane.
Austin Monitor

Planning Commission says no to extra parking for bar

The Planning Commission on Tuesday prevented a bar on Manor Road from building extra parking, as members expressed concern over encouraging drinking and driving. “I certainly think that more people driving to bars is not a good idea,” Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson said. The bar, called the Alright, is currently...

