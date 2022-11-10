ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc12.com

Police chase from Flint area leads Oakland University to shelter-in-place

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Oakland University in Metro Detroit said a police chase that started in Mid-Michigan led to a shelter-in-place order at the school. The university first put out a bulletin a little before 5:30 a.m. Monday, reporting two armed men had been spotted on the East Campus.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint City Council votes on new president

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new president was voted on by the Flint City Council. The council met Monday night and decided Ali Herkenroder of the 7th Ward will take the position. Herkenroder was vice president and had been serving as interim president after Councilman Eric Mays was removed as president back in April.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Lapeer man wins $100,000 from Oct. 10 Powerball drawing

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Oh so close!. A Lapeer man was one number away from winning over $400 million from the Oct. 10 Powerball drawing. He will settle for a $100,000 prize instead. Michael Raab, 60, matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 with...
LAPEER, MI
abc12.com

Burton woman paying off student loans with $100,000 Michigan Lottery prize

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Burton couple will be student loan-free after winning $100,000 from the Michigan Lottery's Big Spin show. Alysha Flaig entered a nonwinning The Big Spin instant ticket in a second chance drawing, where she was selected to spin the prize wheel on the lottery's TV show. The 35-year-old's spin landed on the $100,000 space.
BURTON, MI
abc12.com

Neighbors trying to pick up pieces following deadly fire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One week after a fire tore through a Flint apartment building, killing two young boys and destroying connecting units, families are trying to pick up the pieces and move forward. Alexis Jones was asleep when she was alerted to the fast moving fire at Midway Square...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Juvenile boy badly injured after shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A juvenile boy sustained critical injuries in a shooting on Flint's north side just after midnight Tuesday. The Flint Police Department says the victim was shot in the chest at a residence in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive around 12:15 a.m. The juvenile victim was...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Drive-by shooting in Flint leaves 14-year-old dead

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 14-year-old boy died after a drive-by shooting in Flint early Sunday. The victim was inside a residence in the 2900 block of Branch Road around 3:30 a.m. when someone fired gunshots from a vehicle passing by, according to Michigan State Police. Some of...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

15-year-old arrested after deadly shooting outside Saginaw residence

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 20-year-old man is dead and a 15-year-old boy is in custody after a shooting outside a residence in Saginaw on Sunday afternoon. Michigan State Police responded to the shooting in the 900 block of North Porter Street around 3 p.m. The 20-year-old victim,...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

38-year-old dead, another hospitalized after shootout outside Burton eatery

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - One man died and another was recovering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand after a shootout outside Starlite Coney Island in Burton over the weekend. The Burton Police Department says 38-year-old Jeffrey William Flick of Genesee Township and the other suspect got into a...
BURTON, MI
abc12.com

'Meet the Putmans' patriarch released from jail

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The patriarch of a former reality TV family from Mid-Michigan has been released from custody. William Putman of "Meet the Putmans" fame was released from the Tuscola County Jail on Monday. He spent most of his jail sentence for an assault conviction in a hospital before returning to jail last week.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

One person dead, another in hospital following shooting at Burton restaurant

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT)- Burton Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of a local restaurant. According to Burton Police Chief Brian Ross, officers were called to the Starlite Coney Island in the 1500 block of Center Road around 9 p.m. When they arrived, officers found two men with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the restaurant. They were both transported to Hurley hospital.
BURTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy