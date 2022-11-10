Read full article on original website
Police chase from Flint area leads Oakland University to shelter-in-place
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Oakland University in Metro Detroit said a police chase that started in Mid-Michigan led to a shelter-in-place order at the school. The university first put out a bulletin a little before 5:30 a.m. Monday, reporting two armed men had been spotted on the East Campus.
abc12.com
Flint City Council votes on new president
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new president was voted on by the Flint City Council. The council met Monday night and decided Ali Herkenroder of the 7th Ward will take the position. Herkenroder was vice president and had been serving as interim president after Councilman Eric Mays was removed as president back in April.
5 Popular Flint Chain Restaurants That Evaporated, Some Still Exist
Sometimes chain restaurants get a bad rap. People like to say "local joints are better" or something like that. Really, those places are located "just around the corner" and friends, family and neighbors probably work there. Sounds kind of "local." Chain restaurants used to be a really big deal when...
abc12.com
West side Saginaw neighborhood experiences third deadly shooting since June
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A west side Saginaw neighborhood is hit by gun violence again. A 15-year-old is in custody in connection with the city's most recent homicide. A 20-year-old man died from his injures in the shooting on Porter Street in Saginaw on Sunday afternoon. The shooting took place...
abc12.com
Lapeer man wins $100,000 from Oct. 10 Powerball drawing
LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Oh so close!. A Lapeer man was one number away from winning over $400 million from the Oct. 10 Powerball drawing. He will settle for a $100,000 prize instead. Michael Raab, 60, matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 with...
abc12.com
Burton woman paying off student loans with $100,000 Michigan Lottery prize
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Burton couple will be student loan-free after winning $100,000 from the Michigan Lottery's Big Spin show. Alysha Flaig entered a nonwinning The Big Spin instant ticket in a second chance drawing, where she was selected to spin the prize wheel on the lottery's TV show. The 35-year-old's spin landed on the $100,000 space.
abc12.com
Neighbors trying to pick up pieces following deadly fire
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One week after a fire tore through a Flint apartment building, killing two young boys and destroying connecting units, families are trying to pick up the pieces and move forward. Alexis Jones was asleep when she was alerted to the fast moving fire at Midway Square...
abc12.com
Juvenile boy badly injured after shooting in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A juvenile boy sustained critical injuries in a shooting on Flint's north side just after midnight Tuesday. The Flint Police Department says the victim was shot in the chest at a residence in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive around 12:15 a.m. The juvenile victim was...
I-475 Through Flint, Genesee County Michigan Will Be Transforming
Growing up in Genesee County, Michigan means you've likely, always heard rumors of I-475 being expanded south to connect at US-23. For years, there were studies and plans by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to be ready, if that day ever arrived. Will I-475 in Genesee County, MI ever...
abc12.com
Drive-by shooting in Flint leaves 14-year-old dead
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 14-year-old boy died after a drive-by shooting in Flint early Sunday. The victim was inside a residence in the 2900 block of Branch Road around 3:30 a.m. when someone fired gunshots from a vehicle passing by, according to Michigan State Police. Some of...
abc12.com
15-year-old arrested after deadly shooting outside Saginaw residence
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 20-year-old man is dead and a 15-year-old boy is in custody after a shooting outside a residence in Saginaw on Sunday afternoon. Michigan State Police responded to the shooting in the 900 block of North Porter Street around 3 p.m. The 20-year-old victim,...
abc12.com
38-year-old dead, another hospitalized after shootout outside Burton eatery
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - One man died and another was recovering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand after a shootout outside Starlite Coney Island in Burton over the weekend. The Burton Police Department says 38-year-old Jeffrey William Flick of Genesee Township and the other suspect got into a...
abc12.com
'Meet the Putmans' patriarch released from jail
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The patriarch of a former reality TV family from Mid-Michigan has been released from custody. William Putman of "Meet the Putmans" fame was released from the Tuscola County Jail on Monday. He spent most of his jail sentence for an assault conviction in a hospital before returning to jail last week.
abc12.com
One person dead, another in hospital following shooting at Burton restaurant
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT)- Burton Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of a local restaurant. According to Burton Police Chief Brian Ross, officers were called to the Starlite Coney Island in the 1500 block of Center Road around 9 p.m. When they arrived, officers found two men with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the restaurant. They were both transported to Hurley hospital.
