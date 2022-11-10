Read full article on original website
Nevada GOP candidate for US Senate concedes race to Democrat
The Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada is conceding that he lost the election, saying that although the race was very close he won't contest the result
House GOP to pick next leaders while inching toward majority
House Republicans grappling with the fallout from smaller-than-expected midterm election gains are scheduled to pick conference leaders on Tuesday, despite projections that haven’t officially determined if they will have control of the chamber. The elections will be a key step in House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) quest to secure the Speakership as conservatives consider […]
Schumer says voters ’worried’ that ‘MAGA Republican Party was different than the Republican Party that they knew’
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Tuesday that voters were concerned that the “MAGA Republican Party was different than the Republican Party that they knew” during the November midterm elections, referencing former President Trump’s acronym “Make America Great Again.”. “Even some Republicans and independents...
Israel PM rejects US probe into killing of Shireen Abu Akleh
JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel's departing Prime Minister Yair Lapid doubled down Tuesday on his government's harsh condemnation of a reported investigation by the United States Department of Justice into the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist, in the occupied West Bank. A Justice Department spokesman...
Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
Although minimum wage is higher now than it was years ago, it isn't keeping up with the cost of living. Look at how minimum wage has changed over the years.
