ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

House GOP to pick next leaders while inching toward majority

House Republicans grappling with the fallout from smaller-than-expected midterm election gains are scheduled to pick conference leaders on Tuesday, despite projections that haven’t officially determined if they will have control of the chamber. The elections will be a key step in House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) quest to secure the Speakership as conservatives consider […]
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Schumer says voters ’worried’ that ‘MAGA Republican Party was different than the Republican Party that they knew’

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Tuesday that voters were concerned that the “MAGA Republican Party was different than the Republican Party that they knew” during the November midterm elections, referencing former President Trump’s acronym “Make America Great Again.”. “Even some Republicans and independents...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Israel PM rejects US probe into killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel's departing Prime Minister Yair Lapid doubled down Tuesday on his government's harsh condemnation of a reported investigation by the United States Department of Justice into the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist, in the occupied West Bank. A Justice Department spokesman...

Comments / 0

Community Policy