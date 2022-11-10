Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Losing GM Click Shouldn’t Mean The Astros Resurrecting His Tainted PredecessorIBWAAHouston, TX
Houston University Students React to "Loan Forgiveness" Being Struck Down by Federal CourtBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
James Click out as Astros GM in Unprecedented Move – Assistant GMs Re-sign MonteroThe Veracity Report
Related
Hot Heights Thai restaurant's owner set to open luxurious, artful new eatery in River Oaks
The owner of a popular Thai restaurant will soon add a second concept to her roster. Kin Dee co-owner Lukkaew Srasrisuwan will open MaKiin next spring.Located on the first floor of the Hanover River Oaks luxury high-rise, MaKiin will offer a more upscale experience than Kin Dee, which opened in the Heights in 2020. Details on what exactly that means are still being worked out, but diners can expect a more luxurious environment and different dishes than Srasrisuwan’s first restaurant. Notably, Kin Dee chef Miranda Loetkhamfu is not involved in the project.Named after a Thai phrase that translates as “come...
Houston Zoo uncorks adults-only wine and light show with new varietals, live music, food, and more
These brisk winds and lower temps mean are a welcome sign for holiday-loving locals who're ready to celebrate fall fun. Now, Houston's beloved center is getting into the act with the return of a popular adult holiday light experience.Houston Zoo will host its annual Sip & Sparkle on Thursday, November 17 from 6 pm to 10 pm. New for this year, guests can sip wines from global regions including California, France, and Argentina.As the name implies, Sip & Sparkle invites visitors — aged 21 and older only — to stroll through the zoo's dazzling and site-wide holiday lights while...
Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta acquires award-winning oceanfront resort in sunny Southern California
Devotees of Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta's nationwide hospitality brands are in for a treat. The Billionaire Dollar Buyer has just secured an award-winning, 30-acre resort in sunny SoCal.Fertitta has purchased the acclaimed Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel, a premier, landmark beachfront property in the sunny, SoCal getaway destination. Notably, the Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel is one of only six hotels in the U.S. to score the Forbes Triple Five-Star hotel status. The Montage has also been included among Travel + Leisure’s Top Hotels in the World. Image courtesy of Montage Laguna BeachFertitta's newest purchase...
Pink gets the party started with Summer Carnival tour headed to Houston
Grammy Award-winning singer Pink (aka P!nk or P!NK if you prefer) is bringing her Summer Carnival tour 2023 to Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, September 27.The initial tour announcement includes 21 dates around North America, starting with Toronto, Canada on July 24. All dates will be at Major League Baseball stadiums or similarly large venues.In addition to the stop in Arlington, Pink will also play in San Antonio on September 25 and Arlington on Friday, September 29.. All Texas dates — at which she'll be joined by Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp — are post-summer, but who's counting?This will be...
Global favorite dim sum restaurant opens in Katy with freshly made dumplings and signature BBQ buns
One of the world’s most acclaimed dim sum restaurants has opened in Katy. Tim Ho Wan is now serving bbq pork buns, shu mai, and more. Known for its freshly prepared dim sum specialties, Tim Ho Wan’s reputation stems from a Hong Kong location that held a Michelin star from 2010 through 2021, making it one of the least expensive restaurants in the world to be recognized by the famous dining guide. Currently, the Hong Kong restaurant has Bib Gourmand status, which indicates that it serves quality food at affordable prices. Locally, diners can expect to pay between $6 and...
Houstonians score a ton of fun at CultureMap's first-ever Tailgate party
Houston’s biggest sports fans partied overtime at CultureMap's newest signature event, The Tailgate.Recently held at Silver Street Studios, the celebration of all things sports attracted a crowd ready to have some game day fun.And they certainly didn't go hungry. Past Tastemaker Awards winners and nominees brought snacks galore, from Thai sausage to pizza bites to brisket sliders and more. Guests could vote for their favorite munchies via QR code, leading to d’Alba Craft Kitchen & Cocktails taking home the trophy for their Falcon Lakes Bolognese. J-Bar-M Barbecue’s cochinita pibil sausage wraps also earned raves. Drool over a full list of...
Ben Berg's red sauce Italian-American bistro splashes into Sugar Land Town Square
Ben Berg’s red sauce Italian restaurant has opened in its new home. B.B. Italia bistro & Bar has begun dinner service in Sugar Land Town Square (16250 City Walk).Originally opened in 2019 in the former Carmelo's space in the Energy Corridor (now Maize), B.B. Italia serves classic Italian-American fare like chicken parmesan, spaghetti and meatballs, fried calamari, and pizza. The original location closed in February 2021 due to diminished business as office workers stayed home during the pandemic. It joins other Berg Hospitality concepts such as B&B Butchers, The Annie Café & Bar, and newly opened nightclub Emilia’s Havana. ...
11 eye-catching November openings no Houston art fan should miss
If you’re wondering what to do with all those visiting friends and family for the holidays once the last pie has been eaten, you can be thankful for a cornucopia of art on view this month. From golden treasures to immersive and kid-friendly art in the park, from modernist masters to underground contemporary light art, Houston has visual (and sound) art treat for every family member this month. "A Blissful Abyss” at Sawyer Yards (now through January 15, 2023)In this Winter edition of the tenant exhibition at Sabine Street Studios, the artists respond to the poetic context of "Emptiness is...
World Series-winning Astros free agent players lead Houston's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Here are the Houston Astros World Series champs who may not return next year, experts say. The team's core will remain intact, but some familiar faces may be moving on to new teams.2. Houston's Megan Thee Stallion blasts superstar Drake for apparent diss on new his new album. “Stop using my shooting for clout b**** a** n—–!,” she tweeted.3. Houston Astros announce Mattress Mack will throw first pitch in World Series Game 6 at Minute Maid Park. Fans petitioned for the furniture pitchman to receive the honor after his viral moment confronting a fan in Philadelphia.4. Pop rock powerhouse Paramore heads to Houston on new North American arena tour. The act famous for anthemic singles such as "Ain't It Fun," "Misery Business," and "Still Into You" is coming to H-Town.5. Goode Co. announces opening date for highly anticipated new Heights Tex-Mex restaurant. The well-regarded restaurant serves both Tex-Mex staples like fajitas and enchiladas alongside dishes that nod to the family's roots in South Texas.
Festive new Italian restaurant serves up fresh fare, made-from-scratch pastas, and upscale vibe in River Oaks
River Oaks has a new destination for pizza, pasta, and other festive Italian fare. Zanti Cucina Italiana is now open in the River Oaks Shopping Center (1958 W Gray St.). Founded in The Woodlands in 2019 by owner Santiago Peláez and executive chef Stefano Ferrero, the new River Oaks location represents an evolution of the concept that’s been upgraded for to suit its ritzy address. The almost 9,000-square-foot restaurant features design elements imported from Italy, including tiles and chandeliers. Courtesy of Zanti Cucina ItalianaA look inside the new Zanti. ...
Celebrity and royal favorite fragrance house graces Galleria boutique with new must-have collection
Photo credit House of Creed/Instagram Creed fragrances are made with 15 to 20 percent natural oils. Photo credit House of CreedTheir latest collection is made from Italian leather in a French navy blue hue with beige suede interiors. Photo credit House of Creed/Instagram House of Creed fragrances have been worn by royalty and celebrities worldwide. Photo credit House of CreedThe brand's perfume sleeves are perfect for traveling. Photo credit House of...
Hot new Korean steakhouse sizzles in the Heights with tableside-grilled meats and classic fare
Houston’s newest Korean steakhouse has opened in the Heights. Karne began its soft opening this week ahead of its grand opening November 11.Located in a recently constructed building at 2805 White Oak Dr., Karne is the latest project from Houston restaurateur Jason Cho. Known for his Korean fried chicken restaurant Dak & Bop and as the franchisee for the Galleria-area location of Korean coffee shop Tom N Toms, Cho partnered with chef Yurum “KP” Nam to open Karne. Nam brings extensive experience to his role, including acclaimed restaurants The Modern and Gramercy Tavern, as well as Zusik, a Korean restaurant...
Goode Co. announces opening date for highly anticipated new Heights Tex-Mex restaurant
The wait is almost over for Goode Company’s debut in the Heights. Kitchen & Cantina, the company’s Tex-Mex restaurant, will open for dinner on Tuesday, November 8 with lunch to follow on November 10. For Goode Company Restaurants president and chef Levi Goode, the time is right to be in the Heights. “I really enjoy all that the Heights has offered in the past and where it’s going,” Goode tells CultureMap. “Being that we’ve been in the community for as long as we have, just seemed like a natural fit to have Kitchen and Cantina here.”Goode Co. first announced its...
Houston's beloved Jewish bakery opens in Tanglewood with fave treats and coffee drinks
Good news for fans of hamantaschen and rye bread who live just west of the Galleria area. Three Brothers Bakery has quietly opened its new location in the Walgreens-anchored center at 574 Chimney Rock Rd.Located in a former Murphy's Deli, the new Three Brothers occupies a 1,300-square-foot space. The bakery, a staple of Houston's Jewish community, serves breads, cakes, cookies, pies and other items. It will also offer a full range of coffee drinks. ...
Rice University's Moody Center commissions talented Nigerian artist to craft special new beer
A party to celebrate an art exhibition immediately conjures images of well-dressed people standing around sipping wine, but that won’t be the case this Saturday, November 5 at Rice University’s Moody Center for the Arts. Instead, attendees at Saturday night’s Urban Nights: A Communal Art Experience will be drinking a very special beer. The Moody Center invited Emeka Ogboh, a Nigerian-born, Berlin-based artist whose lightbox work Spirit and Matter is featured at the center, to collaborate with local brewery Astral Brewing on Japa, a stout that’s intended to capture the flavors of Houston. The result is a beer that has...
One-of-a-kind Marilyn Monroe necklace dazzles in exclusive 2-day event at posh Post Oak jeweler
Although Marilyn Monroe famously sang that diamonds are a "girl's best friend" in the 1953 hit Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, her nicest and reportedly most sentimental piece of jewelry was a pearl necklace. Legendary baseball player Joe DiMaggio gifted her the necklace during their 10-day honeymoon in Japan, later saying it was "the happiest time" of their short marriage. Monroe, who primarily wore costume jewelry, loved the necklace so much that she wore it to the Santa Monica, California courthouse along with white gloves and a black coat when she divorced DiMaggio just nine months later.The famous 16-inch strand of cultured...
Houston Astros wives and Mattress Mack lead our week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Houston Astros wives dish on their favorite game day foods, styles, and superstitions. Kara McCullers, Kat Pressly, and Janelise Maldonado shared their game day rituals.2. Mattress Mack explains f-bomb-laden exchange with Philadelphia fan. The viral clip showed a different side of the usually good-natured store owner.3. Texas' Big Bend named one of the world's must-see destinations for 2023. The park welcomed a record 581,000 visitors in 2021.4. Houston's beloved Jewish bakery opens in Tanglewood with fave treats and coffee drinks. It's the bakery's first new location since 2014. 5. Barstool Sports founder-internet celeb Dave Portnoy tears into 2 Houston pies for famed One Bite Reviews. One restaurant earned a strong 7.8 score, while the other left Portnoy shaking his head.
Bustling Lower Heights mixed-use development adds breakfast, healthy fare, spas, and more
A Heights-area mixed-use development is expanding with new restaurant and retail tenants. Gulf Coast Commercial Group has signed the new arrivals to the Lower Heights District, the 24-acre, Kroger and Home Depot-anchored development that's located just south of the Heights near the intersection of Studemont and I-10 . Leading the list is Flat Top Grill, which is scheduled to open in December. Part of the Dallas-based Mongolian Concepts Restaurant Group (Genghis Grill), the restaurant provides diners with the ability to build-their-own meals from more than 80 ingredients, including vegetables, scratch-made sauces, proteins, and spices. The flexible menu caters to those seeking...
Generous ghouls raise nearly $1M at Houston SPCA's annual Howl-O-Ween Ball
This year’s Howl-O-Ween Ball was a spooktacular event for Houston SPCA, raising $915,000 to help support the rescue and protection organization’s lifesaving work.A sell-out crowd of more than 350 gathered at the large, open-air Equine Rescue Arena on the Houston SPCA's Campus for All Animals for the event, which was co-chaired by longtime supporter and board member Zane Carruth, along with Cheryl Byington, a rescue dog mom and fierce animal lover.The elegantly decorated soiree by Bergner & Johnson was filled with gauzy ghosts, candelabras, and pumpkins for the cocktail hour, where elegantly costumed guests bid on items that included a...
9 best November food and drink events in Houston — from Butcher's Ball to Tokyo Night Festival
Fall festival season is in full swing, and, of course Houston hospitality professionals are participating in a number of fun events, many of which raise money for worthy causes. From bar takeovers to sommelier competitions to Tokyo-inspired street festival, the next month offers plenty of food-focused opportunities to experience something different. Below are nine of our favorites: Licorería Limantour Bar Takeover at Julep, November 1Houston’s James Beard Award-winning cocktail bar will celebrate Dia de los Muertos by welcoming Licorería Limantour co-owner Benjamin Padrón and bar manager Eduardo Nava for a one night only takeover event. Recently named the No. 4 bar in...
CultureMap Houston
Houston, TX
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://houston.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0