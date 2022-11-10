Six people died in an airplane crash at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in south Dallas on November 12, two of whom were from the city of Keller.Len Root worked as a contract commercial pilot; and Terry Barker was an Army veteran and pilot for American Airlines for 36 years.Barker was also a former city council member for Keller, according to Keller Mayor Armin Mizani, who said on Twitter that "I was fortunate to have him as a friend, and his guidance when it came to what was best for our residents never steered me wrong."Other...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO