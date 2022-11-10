Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next WeekLarry LeaseVenus, TX
Keller ISD Votes to Ban Books on Gender FluidityLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After a Multi-City Chase by Fort Worth PoliceMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Teenage Girl and 51-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead After Arlington House FireMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Related
Pink amps up the fun with Summer Carnival tour coming to Arlington
Grammy Award-winning singer Pink (aka P!nk or P!NK if you prefer) is bringing her Summer Carnival tour 2023 to Globe Life Field in Arlington on Friday, September 29.The initial tour announcement includes 21 dates around North America, starting with Toronto, Canada on July 24. All dates will be at Major League Baseball stadiums or similarly large venues.In addition to the stop in Arlington, Pink will also play in San Antonio on September 25 and Houston on September 27. All Texas dates - at which she'll be joined by Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp - are post-summer, but who's counting?This will...
Fort Worth Clone - Where to eat in Dallas right now: 5 cool new restaurant discoveries
The arrival of August means a new edition of Where to Eat, CultureMap's monthly feature on best restaurants to try. The theme is new openings, but not just any run-of-the-mill newbie. These are new restaurants with a little twist. Here's where to eat in Dallas right now: Atipico The name means "atypical" and it's an accurate description of this independently owned restaurant from Mexico City that just opened at the Union building near downtown. It boasts a sprawling, ever-changing menu including bowls, salads, and entrees, catering to a variety of dietary preferences, plus juice, coffee, wine, and...
Familiar names fill Circle Theatre's inspiring 2023 season in Fort Worth
Blind Lemon Jefferson, Martin Luther King, Jr., Dear Sugar, the real Josh Cohen, and Mr. Rogers. These are all lead characters in Circle Theatre's 2023 season, which features a true-to-life protagonist in each show that exemplifies the theater’s values of innovation, integrity, excellence, inclusiveness, and service."These delightful and inspiring stories will spark curiosity, empathy, and joy in our patrons," says executive director Tim Long. "In a time where we crave authenticity, Circle Theatre is keeping it real for 2023.” The theater, located in Sundance Square, begins its season with Lonesome Blues, which was recently produced at...
Magnolia Avenue restaurant closure leads this week's 5 most-read Fort Worth stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. Fort Worth chef reluctantly closes Near Southside brunch favorite. A neighborhood restaurant from an acclaimed Fort Worth chef has closed: Fixture, which served comfort food and craft cocktails in Fort Worth's trendy Near Southside, closed on November 7, after eight years. Chef-owner Ben Merritt says he was sad to have to shutter the restaurant, but that circumstances that have emerged since the pandemic forced...
These are the 12 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
This is a big weekend around Fort Worth, with an annual film festival, the return of a beloved pianist, a national tour of a Broadway musical, two opera productions, larger-than-life Hot Wheels cars, the city's annual marathon, awards honoring the best in Texas country music, and more.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.Thursday, November 10Lone Star Film FestivalThe 2022 Lone Star Film Festival will feature eight narrative feature films, nine documentary feature films, and over 50 short...
Two pilots from Keller were among 6 dead in crash at Dallas military airshow
Six people died in an airplane crash at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in south Dallas on November 12, two of whom were from the city of Keller.Len Root worked as a contract commercial pilot; and Terry Barker was an Army veteran and pilot for American Airlines for 36 years.Barker was also a former city council member for Keller, according to Keller Mayor Armin Mizani, who said on Twitter that "I was fortunate to have him as a friend, and his guidance when it came to what was best for our residents never steered me wrong."Other...
Where to see the most spectacular Christmas lights dazzling Dallas-Fort Worth in 2022
Tis barely the season for Dallas-Fort Worth to light up, merry and bright, for the 2022 holidays — from towering trees that twinkle and shine to dazzling drive-thru displays and immersive walk-thru experiences.Yes, believe it or not, we're barely past Halloween, but some big light displays are already flipping the switch.Here's our 2022 guide to the biggest, brightest, most spectacular Christmas light displays in the area, listed by start date. Bookmark and check back often because it'll grow and grow as more places deck their halls in coming weeks. Photo courtesy of LightscapeFort Worth Botanic...
Fort Worth chef reluctantly closes Near Southside brunch favorite
A neighborhood restaurant from an acclaimed Fort Worth chef has closed: Fixture, which served comfort food and craft cocktails in Fort Worth's trendy Near Southside, closed on November 7, after eight years.Chef-owner Ben Merritt says he was sad to have to shutter the restaurant, but that circumstances that have emerged since the pandemic forced the closure."We were able to survive COVID, but the tsunami that has occurred with rising labor costs and the cost of ingredients have made it hard for restaurants, especially a neighborhood restaurant like Fixture," he says."Last year was our best year in sales, everyone came out...
These are the 5 best food and drink events in Fort Worth this week
It’s a week of giving and sharing, with multiple restaurants honoring veterans with complimentary meals and the return of a big free dinner to those who'd like one. Step back in time with a Dutch oven cooking demonstration at one of Fort Worth’s most cherished museums, learn to smoke the perfect BBQ brisket, and save room for tacos during a two-day festival.Wednesday, November 9Feast of Sharing 10th Annual Holiday DinnerHosted by H-E-B and Central Market, this community celebration will provide complimentary dinner to anyone who wishes to attend. The event is back after a two-year hiatus and is expected to...
Expert Fort Worth Christmas lights family plugs in sweet new drive-thru Sugar Lane Lights
This year, Jeff Tell and his family are spreading holiday cheer even further than usual with their new drive-thru lights experience called "Sugar Lane Lights."The Tell family has been lighting up their own home in far north Fort Worth since 2018 with Tell Family Lights, a synchronized Christmas lights show that annually makes CultureMap's lists of must-see displays. They still plan to host the free event at their 76244 home this year but have expanded their efforts to include Sugar Lane Lights, which they describe as the “sweetest holiday light show in Texas.” Sugar Lane Lights will be hosted on...
These are the 13 can't-miss shows in Dallas-Fort Worth theater for November
Before the onslaught of holiday shows begins — who are we kidding, they start right after Thanksgiving — take some time to check out a few new titles and old favorites.In order of start date, here are 13 local shows to watch this month:My Fair LadyBroadway Dallas, November 1-13Broadway at the Bass, November 29-December 4Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed? The musical boasts such...
8 essential tips for sky-high fun at Fort Worth's new Rooftop Cinema Club
After months of anticipation and a few delays, the new Rooftop Cinema Club Downtown Fort Worth finally premiered on November 1. The al fresco urban cinema at the Worthington Renaissance Hotel is more than an outdoor movie theater — it's a whole experience. (And a great date night.) But where, exactly, is it, and where do you park? Here are some tips for making the most of an evening at the Rooftop Cinema, based on an opening-night experience and information from the venue.Where it isThe actual address for Rooftop Cinema Club is 235 Throckmorton St., Fort Worth. This is different...
All the Veterans Day 2022 deals in Dallas-Fort Worth that honor military service members
With Veterans Day coming up Friday, November 11, we've unearthed some of the best deals around Dallas-Fort Worth to ease the strain on the bank accounts of all military veterans and current service members. Below are the top Veterans Day deals to check out for 2022: 7-Eleven: The convenience store chain, which is everywhere throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on November 11. The deal, which is available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app, is available to all, not just veterans.Bar Louie: The gastrobar chain, which has...
Fort Worth music group promises rock 'n' roll experience with weeklong Beethoven extravaganza
In a first for Dallas-Fort Worth, the Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth will present all 16 of Ludwig van Beethoven's string quartets in a series called the Quartet Cycle.The Miró Quartet, a classical string quartet based in Austin, will perform the Quartet Cycle with five concerts over seven days, November 7-13, at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. (The Miró knows the pieces well, as they've released a recording of them; listen here.)Gary Levinson, CMSFW artistic director, says the Quartet Cycle will resemble a resume of Beethoven’s life’s work as a musician, composer, and pianist. Throughout the concert...
Fort Worth gets its first taste of acclaimed New York ice cream shop
An artisanal ice cream shop from New York is making its Fort Worth debut: Van Leeuwen, the Brooklyn-born ice cream brand, is opening a location in Fort Worth's WestBend development.According to a release, the shop will open Thursday, November 10, with a party from 12-4 pm, when they'll be serving scoops for $1. It's located at 1653 River Run #141, and will be open Sunday-Thursday from 12-11 pm, and Friday-Saturday from 12 pm-12 am.Van Leeuwen Ice Cream was started in 2008 out of a yellow truck on the streets of New York by Ben Van Leeuwen, Pete Van Leeuwen, and...
Taylor Swift dawns a new era with world tour coming to Arlington for 2 shows
Pop superstar Taylor Swift's U.S. leg of "The Eras Tour" will come to AT&T Stadium in Arlington for back-to-back shows on April 1 and 2, 2023.The Arlington dates are two of 27 shows Swift will play in the U.S. over the course of five months, starting in Glendale, Arizona on March 18. In addition to the stop in Dallas-Fort Worth, the tour will also go to Houston on April 22.At both the Arlington and Houston dates, Swift will be joined by special guests beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams.The Eras Tour is in support of Swift's new album, Midnights, which has become...
New dishes and grand openings make this Fort Worth restaurant news tasty
This roundup of Fort Worth dining news has tasty tidbits about new dishes, new menus, and big-name chefs. There's also a sad closure, but with a silver lining.Here's what's happening in Fort Worth restaurant news:The Pantry, the restaurant and market at 713 W. Magnolia Ave. which was a collaboration from chefs and teachers Hao Tran and Natasha Bruton has closed. They featured dumplings in rotating flavors such as curry potato, kimchi, brisket, shiitake, or pumpkin masala, as well as cookies, cakes, tarts, cobbler, and take-and-bake cinnamon rolls, and were only just featured in our monthly Where to Eat roundup in...
Turkey trot your way around Dallas-Fort Worth this November
November can mean different things to different people. For some, it's a chance to eat carbs and turkey until we pass out. For others, it's time to lace up your sneakers and trot before the pie ever passes your lips. And for a special few, it means both. If you're looking for a new studio to try, Row House Frisco just re-opened with new owners. Row House has six class offerings – Signature, Strength, Full Row, Restore, Intervals, and Foundation – to accommodate all fitness levels, and has six studios across DFW. Utilizing 85 percent of the body’s muscles, rowing maximizes...
Shania Twain rides into DFW to reclaim her throne on upcoming world tour
Country music star Shania Twain is embarking on an expansive world tour dubbed the Queen of Me Tour, which will come to Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on July 21, 2023. The North Texas date is the second-to-last of 44 North American concerts currently scheduled on the tour before Twain heads to Europe for five final shows. In addition to DFW, she will also play in Houston on July 22.This is Twain's first tour in nearly five years; she last played in Dallas in June 2018. She'll be joined on the tour by a variety of well-known current female stars;...
Glittering Auberge Resorts luxury hotel checks into Fort Worth Cultural District
A new hotel in Fort Worth's Cultural District will come with one of the hottest names in luxe lodging: Auberge Resorts Collection will manage Bowie House, a new "urban luxury retreat" being built off the bricks of Camp Bowie.Now officially called Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection, the hotel is expected to open in late 2023, according to a release.Those who drive the West 7th corridor and have seen the construction (and nearby road blocks) know the hotel is going up in the 3700 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard, on the former site of The Ginger Man bar and before that,...
CultureMap Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Fort Worth is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://fortworth.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0