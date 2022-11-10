Panthers vs. Falcons First Touchdown Scorer Picks: 3 Juicy Bets for Thursday Night Football

Another edition of Thursday Night Football, another dud for Jeff Bezos and his $1 billion investment.

This week, we have the 4-5 Atlanta Falcons visiting the 2-7 Carolina Panthers for an NFC South battle. The last time we saw these two teams face off, we were treated to one of the most entertaining games of the 2022-23 NFL season thanks to D.J. Moore’s helmet and Eddy Pineiro’s right leg. Hopefully, we’ll see some more chaos in the rematch this week.

Either way, I know one way to make this matchup a bit more entertaining. Let’s target some first touchdown scorer bets and hope for a juicy payout on Thursday Night Football.

Drake London +1400

Drake London is enjoying an impressive rookie season with 33 catches, 369 yards, and two touchdowns in nine games played, but he’d be putting up better numbers on almost any other offense in the NFL. The Falcons rank 30th in the NFL in pass attempts per game (22.3), so the only problem for London so far has been his lack of volume.

I think that could change Thursday against a Panthers defense that’s allowing opponents to throw for 231 yards per game. London has been quiet for three straight weeks, but I think we could see a breakout game from him on TNF.

Marcus Mariota +1400

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota scrambles out of the pocket during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers | David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As I just mentioned, the Falcons have one of the most run-heavy offenses in the NFL this season. Marcus Mariota has been a huge part of that through nine weeks, as he’s rushed for 304 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.

The Falcons love to use Mariota as a designed runner in the red zone, and he’s quick to take off and scramble when the pocket breaks down. The QB has rushed at least five times in every game this season, so let’s hope he uses his legs early and often against the Panthers.

Terrace Marshall Jr. +1500

Terrace Marshall Jr. had a slow start to the season, but he’s become a major part of Carolina’s offense in the last few weeks. Over the last two games, Marshall has received 15 targets and has turned them into seven catches for 140 yards and a touchdown. He also has four red zone targets over that span.

Marshall is starting to look like the deep threat the Panthers desperately need to get this offense rolling. Let’s hope he breaks loose early and scores the first touchdown for a nice payout.

