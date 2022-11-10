Tom Jones Said the Prominence of ‘Delilah’ Is ‘a Pity’

TL;DR:

Some music that was popular during the 1960s only became controversial way after the fact. For example, Tom Jones’ “Delilah” has been accused of trivializing violence against women. In the 2010s, Jones said the popularity of the song was unfortunate; however, he was also proud to hear people sing it at Welsh rugby games.

A Welsh politician and singer condemned the use of Tom Jones’ ‘Delilah’ at rugby games

Jones’ “Delilah” is a song about a man who murders his philandering girlfriend. According to a 2014 interview from The Guardian , the song has been sung at Welsh Rugby Union games. Welsh politician and singer Dafydd Iwan condemned the use of “Delilah” at rugby games.

Reacting to claims the song trivializes violence against women, Jones said it shouldn’t be taken literally. “It’s not a political statement,” Jones told the BBC. “This woman is unfaithful to him and [the narrator] just loses it … It’s something that happens in life.”

Tom Jones felt the song should be replaced but he still liked hearing it at Welsh ruby games

Jones took issue with the song’s popularity. “It’s a pity these words now have been elevated to the status of a secondary national anthem ,” he said. “I think we should rummage around for another song instead of ‘Delilah.'”

On the other hand, the popularity of the song seemed to inspire patriotic pride in Jones. “I love to hear it being sung at Welsh games,” Jones said. “It makes me very proud to be Welsh that they’re using one of my songs.”

In addition, Jones discussed the mindset of the people who sang “Delilah.” “I don’t think [singers] are really thinking about it,” he said. “If it’s going to be taken literally, I think it takes the fun out of it.”

How ‘Delilah’ performed on the pop charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

“Delilah” became a hit in the United States. The tune reached No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for 15 weeks. “Delilah” lasted longer on the Billboard Hot 100 than most of Jones’ other singles. The track appeared on the album Delilah , which never charted on the Billboard 200 .

According to The Official Charts Company , “Delilah” peaked at No. 2 in the United Kingdom and spent a total of 17 weeks on the chart. Meanwhile, the album Delilah topped the U.K. chart for two weeks and lasted on the chart for 29 weeks altogether.

“Delilah” is one of Jones’ most famous songs but he doesn’t like it being used as another national anthem.

