Road Trip: New Jersey State Museum gives a glimpse into history
Science, history and art are on display at the New Jersey State Museum in Trenton.
The museum is split into four sections - natural history, archeology, cultural history and fine art.
Assistant curator Dana Ehret says the museum has been building its collection of fossils and artifacts for over 125 years.
“We tell a little bit about the natural history of New Jersey. Both fossil, animals and plants that live here today,” he said.
One highlight from the museum is a skeleton of a dinosaur that lived 80 million years ago.
Another artifact on display is a set of 11,000-year-old projectile spearpoints from the Paleoindian time period.
