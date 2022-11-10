Road Trip: New Jersey State Museum gives a glimpse into history

Science, history and art are on display at the New Jersey State Museum in Trenton.

The museum is split into four sections - natural history, archeology, cultural history and fine art.

Assistant curator Dana Ehret says the museum has been building its collection of fossils and artifacts for over 125 years.

“We tell a little bit about the natural history of New Jersey. Both fossil, animals and plants that live here today,” he said.

One highlight from the museum is a skeleton of a dinosaur that lived 80 million years ago.

Another artifact on display is a set of 11,000-year-old projectile spearpoints from the Paleoindian time period.