ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Boebert takes lead in Colorado House race

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47g8IN_0j6AFR6H00

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has taken the lead in the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, edging ahead of Democratic challenger Adam Frisch with 97 percent of the vote in.

Boebert had taken a lead of 794 votes just after 4 p.m. Thursday. (The graphic below will provide the latest vote count.)

Boebert, a freshman lawmaker vying for her second term representing part of the Centennial State, is leading Frisch, a local businessman who served on the Aspen City Council, by 433 votes, with two percent of ballots still outstanding.

On Thursday morning, Frisch had a 64 vote edge over Boebert.

A recount is triggered in Colorado if the final margin in the race is less than or equal to half a percentage point.

Just before 2 p.m. EST on Thursday, Boebert had a 0.2 percent edge.

The race between Boebert and Frisch has tightened since polls closed on Tuesday and Frisch quickly opened up a commanding advantage. Boebert has narrowed the gap since then, and took the lead on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Boebert’s campaign said the shift came from a ballot drop from Otero County, which has broken for Boebert over Frisch thus far, 59 percent to 41 percent.

Ballots in other counties still need to be counted, including in Pueblo County, according to both campaigns. The area is a Democratic stronghold that has opted for Frisch over Boebert in the race by a margin of 54 percent to 46 percent.

There are also uncounted votes in Mesa and Montrose counties, both of which have broken for Boebert, per her campaign.

And in a statement Thursday afternoon, Frisch said military and overseas ballots still have to be counted.

“Everyone in this district deserves to have their voice heard, regardless of political affiliation, and I am confident that each and every valid ballot will be counted,” he said. “In particular, we must honor and respect those who serve our country by ensuring that every military ballot is taken into account.”

Boebert told reporters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday “of course I expect to win” when asked if she thinks she will secure a victory.

The razor-thin Colorado contest has emerged as something of a “sleeper race” this cycle, drawing virtually no attention on the national stage until Election Day.

Boebert, a freshman lawmaker, has drawn headlines throughout her two years in Congress for supporting Trump’s election fraud claims, refusing to wear a mask on the House floor, and joking that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), a Muslim, might be a suicide bomber. The congresswoman has also been accused of being a QAnon follower, which she denies.

“Just a shout out to my Dad who lives in her district and told me last month [Boebert] could lose and I didn’t believe him,” former White House press secretary Jen Psaki wrote on Twitter, adding in a separate message that the race is “huge.”

The campaigns on the ground, however, were not fazed by the close contest.

Frisch — a local businessman who served in the Aspen City Council — said he studied CD-3’s electoral history and recognized that he could win over a coalition large enough to pick off Boebert.

“Lauren Boebert received 51 percent of the vote in 2020, she did not win her home county, those that know her don’t care for her and a lot more people know her now that did before,” Frisch said.

Colorado’s 3rd District voted for Trump over Biden in the 2020 presidential election, 51.6 percent to 46.1 percent. The firebrand congresswoman won her election by a similar margin that year, defeating her Democratic challenger 51.4 percent to 45.2 percent.

“I thought that if a pro-business, moderate Democrat could get by the Democratic primary … I could build this coalition, and that’s what we did,” Frisch said.

“So am I surprised? No,” he added.

Boebert’s campaign, for their part, also didn’t expect her to glide to reelection.

“We certainly didn’t think it was gonna be a blowout,” Stout said, noting that Frisch has advertised himself as a right-leaning candidate throughout the cycle.

Asked about the race in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, Boebert pointed to the state’s elections for governor and Senate, where both Democratic incumbents — Gov. Jared Polis and Sen. Michael Bennet — skated to reelection.

“I don’t know if there wasn’t enough enthusiasm for our top-ticket candidates for governor and Senate, or what happened there, but there was a lot of shifting in the votes there,” she said.

Emily Brooks contributed. Updated at 4:21 p.m.

Comments / 1079

Cathy
4d ago

How disappointing that someone like this (and many others MTG) can hold an office and they are the worst of the worst. What have we come too….

Reply(169)
324
Goodnews22
4d ago

Boebert doesn't even have a high school diploma. She's nothing but a rude big mouth. CO is in trouble if she wins. Some tried to get her out after being elected last time.

Reply(83)
239
Goodnews22
4d ago

Just how did Boebert's opponent fall below 50%, which is where he was last night with 99% of votes. Sounds crooked, but guess there will be a recount. If Boebert loses, she will say it's fraud, just like Trump did.

Reply(35)
145
Related
The Hill

Five uncalled races to watch in the battle for the House

This month’s surprising midterm elections have everyone on edge, with voters across the country waiting to see who will control the House in the next Congress. A week after Election Day, the balance of power in the House remains unknown, with 212 seats in the GOP column, 204 in the Democratic column and 218 needed for a majority.
ARIZONA STATE
cpr.org

‘An extinction level event’: Colorado Republicans react to deep election losses

Republicans were hoping to make gains in Colorado this election. The party recruited more moderate and younger candidates, women, and people of color, and focused largely on pocketbook issues. And given an unpopular sitting President and Democratic control in Colorado and nationally, the focus of the media and political observers was the scope of the inroads Republicans would make.
COLORADO STATE
lamarledger.com

After midterm losses, what now for Colorado Republicans?

Thirty-six hours after Republicans suffered historic election losses in Colorado, and as elected members were regrouping, state Rep. Richard Holtorf, of Akron, framed the party’s position in heroic terms. “I think of the Spartans and Leonidas, as the Persian army comes down to take over and destroy Greece and...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

WADHAMS | Dem victory signals a Colorado in decline

The most important question going into election 2022 was whether Republicans could rebound after devastating defeats in 2018 and 2020 when opposition to President Donald Trump propelled Democrats to their most dominant position since the 1930s. Opportunities abounded in races for governor, U.S. senator, attorney general, secretary of state and...
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Lummis: DeSantis is leader of the Republican Party

Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) on Monday declared that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, not former President Trump, is the leader of the Republican Party, signaling GOP support is shifting away from Trump in the wake of the 2022 midterm election. Asked by a reporter for Politico whether she would endorse Trump,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Liz Cheney trolls Kari Lake for losing Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) appeared on Monday to troll Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake after she was projected to lose in her race. In a tweet on Monday, Cheney quoted a tweet from Lake from late last month that included a letter that mockingly thanked the congresswomen for her “anti-endorsement.” Cheney had weighed in on the race by urging voters to cast a ballot against her fellow Republican.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

DeSantis leads Trump in Club for Growth primary polls

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads former President Trump in multiple Club for Growth Action polls ahead of a potential faceoff for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. In an Iowa caucus-based survey, 48 percent of 508 respondents said they’ll support DeSantis as the party’s next White House nominee, compared to 37 percent who said they’ll support Trump.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Indiana Republican sworn in to replace the late Rep. Jackie Walorski

Rep. Rudy Yakym (R-Ind.) was sworn into office on Monday to replace the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) in the House after she died in a car accident over the summer. Yakym, a businessman, bested Democrat Paul Steury and Libertarian William Henry to serve out the remainder of Walorski’s term in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District. The victory also secured him the opportunity to serve his own term representing the district starting in January.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

GOP's Chavez-DeRemer flips Oregon 5th Congressional District

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, flipping the district for the GOP in a hard-fought contest that drew millions in outside money to the state. Chavez-DeRemer’s victory makes her the first Latina congresswoman from Oregon, a distinction also sought by 6th District Democratic candidate Andrea Salinas. That race remained too early to call. The district was previously held for seven terms by moderate Democrat Rep. Kurt Schrader and was targeted by the GOP, which saw the 5th as vulnerable after the long-time incumbent’s primary defeat by progressive candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner. McLeod-Skinner conceded the race Sunday, saying in a statement that she had called to congratulate Chavez-DeRemer.
OREGON STATE
The Hill

DeSantis gains ground on Trump in hypothetical match-up: poll

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has gained ground in a hypothetical match-up against former President Trump, advancing 7 points in a new Politico-Morning Consult poll released Tuesday. About 33 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents would back DeSantis if the 2024 party primary race was held today and 47 percent would support Trump. While Trump…
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Texas governor calls for investigation into Houston-area elections

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday called for an investigation into “widespread problems” in Houston-area elections during the midterms. “The allegations of election improprieties in our state’s largest county may result from anything ranging from malfeasance to blatant criminal conduct. Voters in Harris County deserve to know what happened. Integrity in the election process is essential. To achieve that standard, a thorough investigation is warranted,” Abbott said in a statement.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Feehery: How DeSantis can take down Trump

In quoting the famous wrestler Ric Flair, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) was talking about the lack of serious challengers against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). He also could have been talking about Donald Trump, who is expected to announce another bid for the White House today. All roads to...
FLORIDA STATE
coloradosun.com

Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead in race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona’s largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she’s still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000 votes from Maricopa County. Approximately 270,000 ballots remain uncounted statewide, and Hobbs leads by about 35,000 votes. Data analysts from both parties believe the count will eventually shift in Lake’s favor, but it’s not yet clear whether she will pick up enough votes to overtake Hobbs. Republicans have watched anxiously since Tuesday as Hobbs has defied their expectations and increased her lead each day, including Saturday when combined with results from the rest of the state. About 50 conservative protesters gathered outside the fence around Maricopa County’s election tabulation center in downtown Phoenix at midday Saturday to draw attention to their concerns about the slow pace of the vote count. Protracted counts are the norm in Arizona, where a record number of people returned mail ballots on Election Day.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

763K+
Followers
88K+
Post
547M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy