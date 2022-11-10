ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football Week 11: Running Back rankings

An extraordinary stretch of fantasy scoring came to a halt for Titans running back Derrick Henry in Week 10 when he produced his first single-digit total (7.7) since a Week 2 blowout loss to Buffalo. The Broncos limited Tennessee's workhorse to 53 rushing yards, snapping Henry's streak of five games with 100-plus yards. Henry was also kept out of the end zone after totaling four scores the previous two weeks. None of that ended up mattering when it came to the most important result for the Titans, who still managed to beat Denver 17-10.
