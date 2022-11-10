ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marengo County, AL

Comments / 1

Related
Alabama Now

Two men killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway

Two Alabama men were killed in a weekend head-on collision. Alabama Senior State Trooper Brandon Bailey confirmed that Brodney Hudson, 32, and Wendall Hosea, 59, were driving on Alabama 10 when they collided near the Sweet Water town limit. Troopers believe Hudson, who was driving a 2015 Toyota Corolla, crossed the centerline and struck the 1996 Nissan Pickup Hosea was driving.
SWEET WATER, AL
WSFA

Selma man dies days after wreck in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma man has died days after a multi-vehicle crash in Dallas County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. State troopers said the wreck happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday on Alabama 22 near County Road 65, about a mile north of Selma. Officials said...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man dead after head-on collision sends car into parking lot

An Alabama man died Saturday from injuries sustained during a multiple-vehicle crash earlier in the week. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Michael L. McCants, 39, died Saturday at Vaughan Regional Medical Center, four days after being involved in a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. on Alabama 22 near Dallas County 65, one mile north of Selma.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Man from Selma dies after vehicle accident on Alabama 22

A man from Selma recently passed away from his injuries after an accident involving several vehicles on Tuesday. According to a report from AL.com, the man has been identified as Michael L. McCants, 39. The incident occurred north of Selma on Alabama 22. At around 9 a.m. his vehicle collided...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

2 killed in head-on crash near Sweet Water

MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said two Dixon Mills men were killed in a head-on crash Friday night. According to ALEA, a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Brodney Hudson, 32, crossed the centerline on Alabama 10 and collied with a 1996 Nissan pickup truck driven by Wendall Hosea, 59. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Vernetta Perkins to moderate Achievement Week discussion panel tomorrow

Omega Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will hold a discussion tomorrow at the Anchor, with Dallas County District Judge Vernetta Perkins moderating. The "Let's Talk Selma" panel will discuss issues such as crime in the community. It will feature Greek letter organization members Edward Armstrong, Sheronda Armstrong, Eris Beasley, Donald Shepard, Judge Robert Bryant, and Lynda Blackmon Lowery.
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Selma Police Investigate City’s 15th Murder of the Year

Selma Police are investigating another murder in the city. This time — the victim is a 20 year old young woman. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes says Alvineisha Carter was shot around nine Thursday night — on the 600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue. Fowlkes says Carter was struck...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Community leaders to attend school discussion meeting at Selma High Wednesday

Selma City Schools released a list of community leaders who will be part of the discussion Wednesday night about issues affecting students. The meeting is at 5 p.m. at Selma High's auditorium. It was scheduled after the death of a student on campus last week from what could have been a fentanyl overdose. The cause of death is still under investigation.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Landowner's Educational Workshop to be held in Marion tomorrow

The Perry County Extension Office will hold the Landowner's Educational Workshop tomorrow at 4 p.m. "This workshop will provide landowners with information to assist with management of woodlands, pastureland, and youthful agricultural opportunities," said a flyer for the workshop on Facebook. For more information, call the Perry County Extension Office...
MARION, AL
selmasun.com

Hospitality training sessions being held in Selma, Thomasville

Training sessions for workers in the hospitality industry were held in Selma Monday and Tuesday. Selma was one of four locations for the classes, which are designed to stimulate sustainable tourism, economic development, and business and community growth in central, south-central and south Alabama counties. Known as the Flawless Delivery...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

20-year-old woman shot to death in Selma

Selma police have launched an investigation into the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman. According to Alabama News Network, the victim has been identified as Alvineisha Carter. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Thursday night at the 600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue. No suspects have been arrested...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Selma City Schools to host community forum Wednesday to discuss 'issues affecting students'

Selma City Schools is hosting a forum on Wednesday to talk about "issues affecting our students" at Selma High auditorium. The forum "Selma Let's Unite for the Children" will include community leaders and take place at 5 p.m. It comes after a Selma High student died last week at the school of what could have been a fentanyl overdose.
alreporter.com

Ivey refunds $100,000 donation

Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey’s campaign on Friday said it had refunded a $100,000 donation from a Greene County electronic bingo casino tied to a state investigation.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Alabama Public Radio features Gee's Bend in Alabama Folk podcast series airing this week

Alabama Public Radio will be airing six episodes of podcast series Alabama Folk starting Tuesday that includes an episode about Gee's Bend in Wilcox County. The series features folklife in Alabama and the individuals who carry on traditions through creativity, craftsmanship and dedication. It was made by Alabama Folklife Association through grants and runs through Nov. 22.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy