Two men killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Two Alabama men were killed in a weekend head-on collision. Alabama Senior State Trooper Brandon Bailey confirmed that Brodney Hudson, 32, and Wendall Hosea, 59, were driving on Alabama 10 when they collided near the Sweet Water town limit. Troopers believe Hudson, who was driving a 2015 Toyota Corolla, crossed the centerline and struck the 1996 Nissan Pickup Hosea was driving.
Selma man dies days after wreck in Dallas County
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma man has died days after a multi-vehicle crash in Dallas County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. State troopers said the wreck happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday on Alabama 22 near County Road 65, about a mile north of Selma. Officials said...
Alabama man dead after head-on collision sends car into parking lot
An Alabama man died Saturday from injuries sustained during a multiple-vehicle crash earlier in the week. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Michael L. McCants, 39, died Saturday at Vaughan Regional Medical Center, four days after being involved in a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. on Alabama 22 near Dallas County 65, one mile north of Selma.
Man from Selma dies after vehicle accident on Alabama 22
A man from Selma recently passed away from his injuries after an accident involving several vehicles on Tuesday. According to a report from AL.com, the man has been identified as Michael L. McCants, 39. The incident occurred north of Selma on Alabama 22. At around 9 a.m. his vehicle collided...
2 killed in head-on crash near Sweet Water
MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said two Dixon Mills men were killed in a head-on crash Friday night. According to ALEA, a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Brodney Hudson, 32, crossed the centerline on Alabama 10 and collied with a 1996 Nissan pickup truck driven by Wendall Hosea, 59. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
Vernetta Perkins to moderate Achievement Week discussion panel tomorrow
Omega Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will hold a discussion tomorrow at the Anchor, with Dallas County District Judge Vernetta Perkins moderating. The "Let's Talk Selma" panel will discuss issues such as crime in the community. It will feature Greek letter organization members Edward Armstrong, Sheronda Armstrong, Eris Beasley, Donald Shepard, Judge Robert Bryant, and Lynda Blackmon Lowery.
Selma Police Investigate City’s 15th Murder of the Year
Selma Police are investigating another murder in the city. This time — the victim is a 20 year old young woman. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes says Alvineisha Carter was shot around nine Thursday night — on the 600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue. Fowlkes says Carter was struck...
Community leaders to attend school discussion meeting at Selma High Wednesday
Selma City Schools released a list of community leaders who will be part of the discussion Wednesday night about issues affecting students. The meeting is at 5 p.m. at Selma High's auditorium. It was scheduled after the death of a student on campus last week from what could have been a fentanyl overdose. The cause of death is still under investigation.
Landowner's Educational Workshop to be held in Marion tomorrow
The Perry County Extension Office will hold the Landowner's Educational Workshop tomorrow at 4 p.m. "This workshop will provide landowners with information to assist with management of woodlands, pastureland, and youthful agricultural opportunities," said a flyer for the workshop on Facebook. For more information, call the Perry County Extension Office...
Hospitality training sessions being held in Selma, Thomasville
Training sessions for workers in the hospitality industry were held in Selma Monday and Tuesday. Selma was one of four locations for the classes, which are designed to stimulate sustainable tourism, economic development, and business and community growth in central, south-central and south Alabama counties. Known as the Flawless Delivery...
20-year-old woman shot to death in Selma
Selma police have launched an investigation into the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman. According to Alabama News Network, the victim has been identified as Alvineisha Carter. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Thursday night at the 600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue. No suspects have been arrested...
Death of Alabama student at school likely linked to fentanyl
One student who died at an Alabama high school and four others who were taken to a hospital probably were sickened by something that had been laced with fentanyl, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
Alabama high school student dead, four more sick; prosecutors blame fentanyl
One student who died at an Alabama high school and four others who were taken to a hospital probably were sickened by something that had been laced with fentanyl, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said investigators were awaiting results from an autopsy and toxicology tests...
Selma City Schools to host community forum Wednesday to discuss 'issues affecting students'
Selma City Schools is hosting a forum on Wednesday to talk about "issues affecting our students" at Selma High auditorium. The forum "Selma Let's Unite for the Children" will include community leaders and take place at 5 p.m. It comes after a Selma High student died last week at the school of what could have been a fentanyl overdose.
5 Selma students possibly ingested fentanyl before 16-year-old died, DA says
Five students who fell ill at Selma High School – one of whom died – possibly ingested something laced with fentanyl, authorities said Wednesday. Dallas County District Attorney said investigators have ordered an autopsy on the 16-year-old who died and are seeking blood tests on four other students who ended up in the emergency room.
1 dead, 3 hurt at Alabama high school
It happened at Selma High School on Tuesday. A cause is not yet clear.
Selma High parents warned to monitor teens' health after death of student Tuesday
After the death of a student at Selma High School, officials on Tuesday night warned parents to seek medical attention for their students if needed. In a post on social media at 6:30 p.m., the school said:. "Good evening parents! In the wake of today’s tragedy, we are aware that...
Ivey refunds $100,000 donation
Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey’s campaign on Friday said it had refunded a $100,000 donation from a Greene County electronic bingo casino tied to a state investigation.
Alabama Public Radio features Gee's Bend in Alabama Folk podcast series airing this week
Alabama Public Radio will be airing six episodes of podcast series Alabama Folk starting Tuesday that includes an episode about Gee's Bend in Wilcox County. The series features folklife in Alabama and the individuals who carry on traditions through creativity, craftsmanship and dedication. It was made by Alabama Folklife Association through grants and runs through Nov. 22.
Walmart Closes Location In Alabama
