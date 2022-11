Black coffee just got Blacker with a promotional partnership alongside one of the biggest movie releases of the year. Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever product collection features Des Moines’ own BLK & Bold coffee, founded by Rod Johnson and Parnell Cezar — two best friends from Gary, Indiana who moved to Des Moines to grow their business.

