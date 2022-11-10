Read full article on original website
Cardano (ADA) Founder Charles Hoskinson Issues Warning, Says FTX Collapse Will Bring More Fallout
The co-creator of Ethereum (ETH) rival Cardano (ADA) is warning investors that there will be more fallout from crypto exchange FTX’s recent collapse. In a new video update, Charles Hoskinson says that the disintegration of FTX may push lawmakers to bring about new regulations for the digital assets industry.
Bankrupt FTX Had $9,000,000,000 in Liabilities With Only $900 Million in Liquid Assets Prior to Collapse: Report
New documents reveal that bankrupt crypto exchange FTX reportedly had liabilities 10x larger than the value of all of its liquid assets combined prior to its implosion last week. According to a recent report by the Financial Times, FTX’s balance sheet reveals the extent of the embattled crypto exchange’s outstanding...
Crypto.com CEO Explains Huge $347,000,000 Ethereum (ETH) Transfer Amid Bid for Reserve Transparency
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek has addressed a huge transfer of Ethereum (ETH) from the exchange’s wallet that was noticed by on-chain sleuths. According to Etherscan data, about 285,000 ETH worth over $347 million was sent from Crypto.com’s wallet address to Gate.io, another crypto exchange, before being sent back.
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
Ethereum (ETH) Likely ‘Heading Home’ to $600 Level, Says Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen
A popular crypto analyst says that leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) is going back to its pre-bull run price level. In a new strategy session, Benjamin Cowen tells his 773,000 YouTube subscribers that the price of Ethereum will likely return to $600 for the fifth time. “We’ve talked about...
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Says FTX Investment Went to Zero, Needs One Thing To Happen Before Touching Crypto Again
Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary has revealed that his investment in FTX International has gone to “zero” and that he doesn’t want to make any more capital allocations to crypto until one thing happens. In an interview with CNBC, O’Leary, a former paid spokesperson for FTX,...
Crypto Strategist Says FTX Collapse Suggests Bitcoin Close to Carving Absolute Bear Market Bottom – Here’s Why
A popular analyst says the implosion of crypto exchange FTX could be the signal that marks the beginning of the end of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bear market. Pseudonymous analyst Rekt tells his 329,900 Twitter followers that this is not the first time a prominent crypto exchange has blown up during the height of a bear market.
Chamath Palihapitiya Predicts $700,000,000,000 in Venture Capital Destruction, Says FTX Crash Just Tip of Iceberg
Billionaire Chamath Palihapatiya is painting a bleak macroeconomic picture despite signs that inflation is starting to cool down. In a new episode of the All-In Podcast, Palihapitiya doubles down on his call last week that the Federal Reserve will keep hiking interest rates “higher than all of you think” and “higher than all of you want.”
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Probably Committed Fraud, Warns of More FTX Contagion
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is weighing in on the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, saying that the firm’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried probably committed some form of fraud during the ordeal. In a new interview on the All-In Podcast, Armstrong says he spoke to both Bankman-Fried and Binance CEO Changpeng...
BTC Firebrand Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin Holders Want Out of Crypto – Here’s What He Means
MicroStrategy founder and Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor says BTC holders no longer want to be associated with other crypto assets. In an interview with CNBC, Saylor says the collapse of crypto exchange giant FTX exposes the weakness of centralized entities operating in the space while highlighting Bitcoin’s strength. “I...
BitKeep Launches the NFT Market on Its Website To Build a More Open NFT Trading Platform
BitKeep, the top Web 3.0 multi-chain wallet in Asia, has launched the NFT market on its website, providing useful features such as NFT transactions, bulk listing, ranking, data inquiry, FreeMint and LaunchPad. All projects on Ethereum, Polygon and BNB Chain are supported. As a new move of BitKeep Wallet in...
$389,233,378 in FTT Abruptly Leaves FTX Contract Address, Moves to Unknown Crypto Wallet
Sixty percent of all the FTX Token (FTT) in existence has suddenly been transferred between crypto wallets as the fallen crypto exchange’s dramatic collapse continues. First reported by blockchain tracking service WhaleAlert, Etherscan data shows 195,869,335 FTT worth $389,233,378 leaving FTX’s contract address and into an unknown wallet.
Fintech Firm Plaid Cuts Off FTX From Users’ Bank Accounts Following Concerning Public Reports
Fintech company Plaid has cut off FTX’s access to its users’ bank accounts after troubling reports surfaced that the bankrupt crypto exchange was attempting to access them. In a recent announcement, Plaid, which connects financial accounts with apps or companies, says they’ll be suspending FTX production access to...
ARGOS ID Presents the World’s First Travel Rule Solution for Unhosted Wallets
ARGOS ID is delighted to introduce the world’s first travel rule solution for crypto wallets. The service brings full coverage on verifying unhosted wallets, which VASPSs (virtual asset service providers) find challenging in the current stage. As of the FATF guidance on verifying the originator and beneficiary information on...
Self-Sovereign ID Platform Ziden Joins AI-Powered Layer One Oraichain
After emerging from the Oraichain for DApps accelerator program, self-sovereign digital identity platform Ziden has joined the AI layer one blockchain ecosystem of Oraichain. Ziden has also revealed an outline of a roadmap, culminating in its public launch in January 2023. Ziden is a self-sovereign identity platform that uses zero-knowledge...
Team Vitality and Tezos Launch V.HIVE, the First Blockchain-Based Support-To-Earn Mobile App in Esports
Team Vitality is pleased to announce the launch of the mobile app, V.Hive, the first support-to-earn mobile app in esports based on blockchain. The pioneering mobile app is built on Tezos, the world’s most advanced blockchain, and is available now on iOS and Android devices. This launch brings the...
One of Ethereum’s Top Rivals Showing Several Concerning Signs, According to Top Crypto Analyst
A popular crypto analyst claims that major Ethereum (ETH) rival Algorand (ALGO) is displaying a number of worrying signs. Citing research from crypto analytics firm Messari in a new YouTube video, the host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 subscribers that large holders own 99.7% of Algorand, a much higher rate than other ETH rivals such as Solana (SOL).
FTX Hacker Becomes One Of Biggest Ethereum Whales After Flurry of BNB and DAI Swaps: On-Chain Data
The entity that moved funds out of crypto exchange FTX’s wallets last week has been swapping its coins to accumulate ETH, making it one of the biggest Ethereum whales in existence. On Friday, FTX’s general counsel Ryne Miller released a statement on the company’s Telegram channel, saying the exchange...
Mid-Cap Altcoin Soars 189% in One Week Amid Intense Scrutiny of Crypto Exchange Reserves
The collapse of FTX and the subsequent skepticism of crypto exchange reserves is sparking huge rallies for mid-cap altcoin Trust Wallet Token (TWT). Trust Wallet is a non-custodial app that allows users to have full control over their crypto assets, as opposed to leaving them on a centralized exchange where the platform technically holds the keys to assets.
Institutional Investors Are Buying the Dip As FTX Collapse Creates Massive Crypto Market Discounts: CoinShares
A leading digital assets manager is finding that institutional investors are taking advantage of discounted crypto prices in light of the FTX-fueled market crash. In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report, CoinShares says digital asset investment products had their highest inflows in 14 weeks. “Digital asset investment products...
