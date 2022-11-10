ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

$389,233,378 in FTT Abruptly Leaves FTX Contract Address, Moves to Unknown Crypto Wallet

Sixty percent of all the FTX Token (FTT) in existence has suddenly been transferred between crypto wallets as the fallen crypto exchange’s dramatic collapse continues. First reported by blockchain tracking service WhaleAlert, Etherscan data shows 195,869,335 FTT worth $389,233,378 leaving FTX’s contract address and into an unknown wallet.
ARGOS ID Presents the World’s First Travel Rule Solution for Unhosted Wallets

ARGOS ID is delighted to introduce the world’s first travel rule solution for crypto wallets. The service brings full coverage on verifying unhosted wallets, which VASPSs (virtual asset service providers) find challenging in the current stage. As of the FATF guidance on verifying the originator and beneficiary information on...
Self-Sovereign ID Platform Ziden Joins AI-Powered Layer One Oraichain

After emerging from the Oraichain for DApps accelerator program, self-sovereign digital identity platform Ziden has joined the AI layer one blockchain ecosystem of Oraichain. Ziden has also revealed an outline of a roadmap, culminating in its public launch in January 2023. Ziden is a self-sovereign identity platform that uses zero-knowledge...
One of Ethereum’s Top Rivals Showing Several Concerning Signs, According to Top Crypto Analyst

A popular crypto analyst claims that major Ethereum (ETH) rival Algorand (ALGO) is displaying a number of worrying signs. Citing research from crypto analytics firm Messari in a new YouTube video, the host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 subscribers that large holders own 99.7% of Algorand, a much higher rate than other ETH rivals such as Solana (SOL).
Mid-Cap Altcoin Soars 189% in One Week Amid Intense Scrutiny of Crypto Exchange Reserves

The collapse of FTX and the subsequent skepticism of crypto exchange reserves is sparking huge rallies for mid-cap altcoin Trust Wallet Token (TWT). Trust Wallet is a non-custodial app that allows users to have full control over their crypto assets, as opposed to leaving them on a centralized exchange where the platform technically holds the keys to assets.

