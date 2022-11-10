WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man will go to trial in Marathon County Court charged with the death of his infant son. 41 year-old Ronnie Lofton has been in the Marathon County Jail since January of this year after being charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the blunt force trauma death of his 3 month son.

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO