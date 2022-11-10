Read full article on original website
Trial Set In Infant’s Death
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man will go to trial in Marathon County Court charged with the death of his infant son. 41 year-old Ronnie Lofton has been in the Marathon County Jail since January of this year after being charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the blunt force trauma death of his 3 month son.
Wausau Public Health and Safety Committee Hears Update on Community Resource Officer
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Public Health and Safety Committee heard an update regarding the city’s new community outreach specialist position, which was created to help the city’s homeless population get back on their feet. Deputy Police Chief Matt Barnes says in just a few months...
Send Off held for Miss Wisconsin
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Wausau native and Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke will be heading to Uncasville, Connecticut for the Miss America competition. There was a local send-off event held on Sunday. She’s hoping to take the title for the state of Wisconsin and Wausau. She’s a graduate of...
Wausau School Board Votes to Explore District-Wide Consolidation, Restructuring
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School Board voted unanimously to open up a formal discussion around possible restructuring at the secondary level and consolidation of their 13 elementary schools. Monday’s vote followed a presentation from Superintendent Keith Hilts, who noted that both parents and district staff see the...
