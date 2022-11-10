ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trial Set In Infant’s Death

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man will go to trial in Marathon County Court charged with the death of his infant son. 41 year-old Ronnie Lofton has been in the Marathon County Jail since January of this year after being charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the blunt force trauma death of his 3 month son.
Send Off held for Miss Wisconsin

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Wausau native and Miss Wisconsin 2022 Grace Stanke will be heading to Uncasville, Connecticut for the Miss America competition. There was a local send-off event held on Sunday. She’s hoping to take the title for the state of Wisconsin and Wausau. She’s a graduate of...
Wausau School Board Votes to Explore District-Wide Consolidation, Restructuring

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School Board voted unanimously to open up a formal discussion around possible restructuring at the secondary level and consolidation of their 13 elementary schools. Monday’s vote followed a presentation from Superintendent Keith Hilts, who noted that both parents and district staff see the...
