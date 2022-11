FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — John Tonje's 15 points helped Colorado State defeat Weber State 77-52 on Monday night. Tonje had five rebounds and three steals for the Rams (3-0). Taviontae Jackson scored 14 points and added three steals. Jalen Lake shot 4 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc, to finish with 12 points.

