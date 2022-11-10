ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Trump says he’s still a ‘stable genius,’ denies midterm anger, Melania blame

By Caitlin Doornbos
New York Post
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump went off on social media Thursday, blasting reports that he was enraged over several of his handpicked Republican candidates losing their midterm election bids.

“For those many people that are being fed the fake narrative from the corrupt media that I am Angry about the Midterms, don’t believe it,” Trump said on Truth Social. “I am not at all angry, did a great job (I wasn’t the one running!), and am very busy looking into the future.”

“Remember, I am a ‘Stable Genius,'” he added.

The 45th president was referencing reports that he was “furious” Wednesday morning about Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz’s loss in the crucial Pennsylvania Senate race , and was blaming everyone in his circle — including wife Melania — for urging him to support the now-failed candidate.

New York Times reporter and author Maggie Haberman tweeted the shocking claim , reporting that Trump described his wife’s backing of Oz as “not her best decision.”

Dr. Mehmet Oz lost the 2022 Pennsylvania Senate race to Democrat John Fetterman.
AP

“There is a Fake Story being promulgated by third-rate reporter Maggie Hagaman [sic] of the Failing New York Times, that I am blaming our great former First Lady, Melania, and [Fox News Host] Sean Hannity, that I was angry with their pushing me to Endorse Dr. Oz,” the former president said in another Wednesday morning Truth Social post.

Trump went on to blame Oz’s loss on the celebrity doctor and longtime TV talk show host’s refusal to support Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was “stolen.”

Donald Trump took to social media after the Republican candidates he was backing lost their midterm election bids.
AP
Trump blamed everyone in his circle, including his wife Melania, for urging him to support the now-failed candidate.
CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EP

“Oz is a wonderful guy who really worked hard and was a very good candidate, but he WAS LONG IN THE RACE before I ever Endorsed him, [Melania and Hannity] had NOTHING to do with it, he was not a ‘denier’ (his mistake!), & I was not at all ANGRY,” he said.

Despite Trump apologizing to Hannity “for all of the Fake News and fictional stories,” the former president raged against Fox News in a follow-up post, dubbing the channel “fake news” for reporting on Trump-backed candidates who lost their elections.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reported that Trump described his wife’s backing of Oz as “not her best decision.”
William B. Plowman/NBC via Getty

“For me, Fox News was always gone, even in 2015-16 when I began my ‘journey,’ but now they’re really gone,” Trump said. “Such an opportunity for another media outlet to make an absolute fortune, and do good for America. Let’s see what happens?”

