If you paid for Twitter verification, there is a mean meme to mock you — and they're kind of hilarious

The memes quickly began to flow as users realized there was a way to know if someone paid for their verification. Courtesy of dumbai

Twitter users can now purchase a blue verification checkmark as part of the $8 Twitter Blue subscription.

Although the checkmark looks the same, it comes with a disclaimer to differentiate between notable users and those who paid for their badge.

The change sparked widespread memes as users mocked those willing to pay for verification.

Twitter verification — characterized by a blue check badge — is now available to all users, but those paying $8 for their checkmark are getting the meme treatment from fellow tweeters.

Elon Musk's short time at the helm of Twitter has brought up-to-the-minute changes to the app, and his attempt to make verification accessible to all doesn't seem to be going over well.

The $8 Twitter Blue subscription means anyone can pay to be verified, but their blue check comes with a disclaimer. The message reads, "This account is verified because it's subscribed to Twitter Blue." Those who are verified for notability however, have a message attached to their checkmark that reads, "This account is verified because it's notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category."

Cue the memes. The jokes are flowing as users call out anyone who would pay just to be verified on the social media platform.

Early Thursday morning, musical artist Doja Cat decided to join the critics of anyone paying for verification. In a clip, the 26-year-old singer mocked users saying, "You guys are paying $8 a month to come on here and go to war with people who are not in agreement with who your favorite pop star is?"

The jokesters even compared the $8 blue check to wearing fake diamonds in memes featuring a diamond tester being held up to a verification badge.

In a Wednesday tweet , Musk acknowledged that the new additions to Twitter are in a trial-and-error period.

"Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn't," Musk wrote.

He hosted a Twitter Space Q&A for advertisers the same day and compared tweets from non-verified accounts to emails in a "probable spam" folder going forward.

As the memes continue to swirl around those paying for a Twitter Blue subscriptions, creators are defending their choice to cash in on the blue checkmark offer. Many said they purchased the subscription out of fear their content will be buried on Twitter's feed without it.

Memes aren't the only negative side effect of Musk's new Twitter features. Trolls have taken advantage of the paid-for verification by impersonating celebrities and politicians, then sending out crude jokes, Insider's Pete Syme reports.

In Wednesday's Twitter Space, Musk admitted offering the blue checkmark for $8 might be "a dumb decision, but we'll see."