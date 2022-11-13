ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

If you paid for Twitter verification, there is a mean meme to mock you — and they're kind of hilarious

By Jordan Hart
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TnBvM_0j6ACSsN00
The memes quickly began to flow as users realized there was a way to know if someone paid for their verification.

Courtesy of dumbai

  • Twitter users can now purchase a blue verification checkmark as part of the $8 Twitter Blue subscription.
  • Although the checkmark looks the same, it comes with a disclaimer to differentiate between notable users and those who paid for their badge.
  • The change sparked widespread memes as users mocked those willing to pay for verification.

Twitter verification — characterized by a blue check badge — is now available to all users, but those paying $8 for their checkmark are getting the meme treatment from fellow tweeters.

Elon Musk's short time at the helm of Twitter has brought up-to-the-minute changes to the app, and his attempt to make verification accessible to all doesn't seem to be going over well.

The $8 Twitter Blue subscription means anyone can pay to be verified, but their blue check comes with a disclaimer. The message reads, "This account is verified because it's subscribed to Twitter Blue." Those who are verified for notability however, have a message attached to their checkmark that reads, "This account is verified because it's notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category."

Cue the memes. The jokes are flowing as users call out anyone who would pay just to be verified on the social media platform.

Early Thursday morning, musical artist Doja Cat decided to join the critics of anyone paying for verification. In a clip, the 26-year-old singer mocked users saying, "You guys are paying $8 a month to come on here and go to war with people who are not in agreement with who your favorite pop star is?"

The jokesters even compared the $8 blue check to wearing fake diamonds  in memes featuring a diamond tester being held up to a verification badge.

In a Wednesday tweet , Musk acknowledged that the new additions to Twitter are in a trial-and-error period.

"Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn't," Musk wrote.

He hosted a Twitter Space Q&A for advertisers the same day and compared tweets from non-verified accounts to emails in a "probable spam" folder going forward.

As the memes continue to swirl around those paying for a Twitter Blue subscriptions, creators are defending their choice to cash in on the blue checkmark offer. Many said they purchased the subscription out of fear their content will be buried on Twitter's feed without it.

Memes aren't the only negative side effect of Musk's new Twitter features. Trolls have taken advantage of the paid-for verification by impersonating celebrities and politicians, then sending out crude jokes, Insider's Pete Syme reports.

In Wednesday's Twitter Space, Musk admitted offering the blue checkmark for $8 might be "a dumb decision, but we'll see."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Trevor Noah Slams Elon Musk’s $8 Verification Plan: ‘Charge White People to Say the N-Word’ and Twitter Will Be the ‘Most Profitable Company’

Trevor Noah railed against Elon Musk’s controversial Twitter takeover during the latest episode of “The Daily Show,” calling it “ridiculous” that Musk plans to charge users $8 per month to have a blue check mark as part of Twitter Blue (via The Daily Beast). Referring to Musk as “the guy who always looks like a ghost, whether it’s Halloween or not,” Noah reasoned that charging people for blue check marks goes against Musk’s mission of bringing free speech and equality to Twitter.
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Business Insider

Elon Musk told Mark Ruffalo not everything AOC says is accurate after the actor begged him to get off Twitter following criticism from the lawmaker

Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez feuded this week following his takeover of Twitter. After actor Mark Ruffalo got involved, Musk told him not to believe everything the lawmaker says. Ocasio-Cortez had accused Musk of messing with her account for saying something he didn't like. Tesla billionaire Elon Musk on...
Business Insider

Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
Business Insider

Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name

Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
TechSpot

World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it

A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
Business Insider

Business Insider

726K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy