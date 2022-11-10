ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Suspect sought in deadly shooting near Sahara, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in the central Las Vegas valley. The incident was reported Monday just before midnight in the 1700 block of E. Karen Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a news release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man who shot Chinatown waiter multiple times reaches plea agreement

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of shooting a Chinatown waiter multiple times during a robbery attempt last year has reached a plea deal. Court records show that Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, 24, entered a guilty plea on Oct. 31 for charges of attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and mayhem with the use of a deadly weapon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

North Las Vegas Police investigating stabbing, witness video could help

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating after three adult men were stabbed at Craig Ranch Regional Park Saturday. Very few details from officers since the stabbings; however, witnesses like Zachary Barnes said it started after two teenage skaters got into an argument, and one of them called their three adult uncles to intervene.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nye County authorities search for armed robbery suspect out of Pahrump

Pahrump (KSNV) — Detectives with the Nye County Sherriff's Office are asking for the public's help locating a robbery suspect who they say stole from two separate locations over the weekend. The first incident occurred Friday, November 11, at around 2 a.m. at a Pahrump area Rebel Gas Station...
PAHRUMP, NV
8newsnow.com

Police: 3 people stabbed at skate park in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of three people at Craig Ranch Park. Police said officers responded to the skate park area of the park just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Arriving officers found 3 people suffering from apparent stab wounds. All 3 were...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fatal crash involving motorcyclist in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in the southwest valley. On Sunday, at about 11:25 a.m., police received reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist on West Russell Road at the intersection of South Torrey Pines Drive. Investigators said the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police search for shooting suspects in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify multiple shooting suspects. Police said on Nov. 9, a shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m., near the 1900 block of Simmons Street in the northwest valley. According to police, one person sustained non-life-threatening...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

North Las Vegas celebrates longtime residents with recognition event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — North Las Vegas leaders took some time to recognize several of the city's longtime residents on Monday. The city hosted a recognition event for people who have lived in North Las Vegas for at least 50 years. Attendees enjoyed a breakfast and a special presentation...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police ask for help identifying person stealing from condo, apartment complex garages

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for the public’s help in finding a thief before they strike again. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department just released some surveillance video of the person it believes is hitting valley garages at condos and apartment complexes. Police say the person has managed to get into at least six to seven garages. They say the video comes from Las Vegas Boulevard and Starr Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV

