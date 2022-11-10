Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Suspect sought in deadly shooting near Sahara, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in the central Las Vegas valley. The incident was reported Monday just before midnight in the 1700 block of E. Karen Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a news release.
Man who shot Chinatown waiter multiple times reaches plea agreement
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of shooting a Chinatown waiter multiple times during a robbery attempt last year has reached a plea deal. Court records show that Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, 24, entered a guilty plea on Oct. 31 for charges of attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and mayhem with the use of a deadly weapon.
North Las Vegas Police investigating stabbing, witness video could help
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating after three adult men were stabbed at Craig Ranch Regional Park Saturday. Very few details from officers since the stabbings; however, witnesses like Zachary Barnes said it started after two teenage skaters got into an argument, and one of them called their three adult uncles to intervene.
Nye County authorities search for armed robbery suspect out of Pahrump
Pahrump (KSNV) — Detectives with the Nye County Sherriff's Office are asking for the public's help locating a robbery suspect who they say stole from two separate locations over the weekend. The first incident occurred Friday, November 11, at around 2 a.m. at a Pahrump area Rebel Gas Station...
Police: 3 people stabbed at skate park in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of three people at Craig Ranch Park. Police said officers responded to the skate park area of the park just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Arriving officers found 3 people suffering from apparent stab wounds. All 3 were...
Fatal crash involving motorcyclist in southwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in the southwest valley. On Sunday, at about 11:25 a.m., police received reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist on West Russell Road at the intersection of South Torrey Pines Drive. Investigators said the...
Missing 10-year-old boy found safe and returned home, Las Vegas police say
Monday morning, police put out a call for help from the public in locating Josiah Collins. About three hours later, they say Collins was located and returned home.
North Las Vegas Police investigate multiple stabbings at Craig Ranch Regional Park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating multiple stabbings at Craig Ranch Regional Park. North Las Vegas Police reported to the area around 2:09 p.m on Saturday. Officers found 3 men suffering multiple stab wounds. All victims were transported to UMC. The investigation is ongoing. Police advise the public...
Las Vegas police search for shooting suspects in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify multiple shooting suspects. Police said on Nov. 9, a shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m., near the 1900 block of Simmons Street in the northwest valley. According to police, one person sustained non-life-threatening...
LVMPD asking for public's help in identifying people involved in shooting
Las Vegas police are asking for assistance in identifying suspects involved in a shooting in the 1900 block of Simmons Street on Wednesday.
2 killed in separate homicides in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police said two people died in two separate homicides in the city within the past 24 hours.
Las Vegas McDonald's Employee Shoots Co-Worker in Head After Being Fired for Fighting Costumer
A Las Vegas man who was fired from a McDonald’s for fighting with a customer now faces attempted murder charges after returning to the restaurant and shooting a former co-worker in the head. According to Telemundo affiliate KBLR-TV, Victor Villanueva, 28, of Las Vegas was arrested Saturday on a...
Former model accepts plea deal in California doctor’s death; body found in car trunk near Lake Mead in 2019
Prosecutors say Turner and her boyfriend Jon Kennison beat psychiatrist 71-year-old Thomas Burchard to death and hid him in the trunk of a car left out in the desert near Lake Mead in March of 2019
North Las Vegas celebrates longtime residents with recognition event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — North Las Vegas leaders took some time to recognize several of the city's longtime residents on Monday. The city hosted a recognition event for people who have lived in North Las Vegas for at least 50 years. Attendees enjoyed a breakfast and a special presentation...
21-year-old pedestrian dead in fatal collision on Nellis Boulevard, near Winterwood Boulevard
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 21-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the intersection of South Nellis Boulevard and Winterwood Boulevard with his father on Tuesday evening. According to Las Vegas Metro police, at approximately 8:03 p.m., evidence at the scene and witness statements...
Thieves steal dozens of cars from Las Vegas airport as some security measures fail
Thieves have stolen dozens of cars parked at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport as records the 8 News Now Investigators obtained show the garages’ surveillance and security systems do not always work.
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying person stealing from condo, apartment complex garages
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for the public’s help in finding a thief before they strike again. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department just released some surveillance video of the person it believes is hitting valley garages at condos and apartment complexes. Police say the person has managed to get into at least six to seven garages. They say the video comes from Las Vegas Boulevard and Starr Avenue.
Former Playboy model accused of murdering boyfriend agrees to plea deal
Kelsey Turner, the former Playboy model accused of murdering her boyfriend, entered a plea deal on Wednesday, according to Clark County District Court records.
Man robs Resorts World casino on Las Vegas Strip, leaves in taxi, sources say
A man took a taxi to Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip, robbed the casino and then left in the cab with an undisclosed amount of money, sources confirmed to the 8 News Now Investigators on Thursday.
Henderson man says mechanic won’t return car after promise to repair it a year ago
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Henderson man told 8 News Now he is at his wits end after experiencing what he calls a “nightmare” with a local mechanic. Aaron Schlivka said he dropped his car off at Duaine’s Automotive for repairs in November 2021 and even paid part of the price he was quoted but hasn’t gotten it back.
