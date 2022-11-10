Netflix is giving customers a new way to lock down their accounts, marking another step in its larger efforts to curtail illicit password sharing. Starting Tuesday, the company is rolling out Manage Access and Devices, a new feature in Netflix’s Account Settings that lets customers view all the recent devices that have streamed using their account credentials and log out of specific devices with a single click. The feature is available on the web, as well as iOS and Android apps. Netflix has already allowed customers to view recent device-streaming activity from their Account Settings page but until now provided only the option to log out every device that was currently signed in.

