ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Oshae Brissett puts togheter best game of season to help Indiana Pacers beat Toronto Raptors: ‘He’s doing it at a high level’

INDIANAPOLIS — Forward Oshae Brissett appeared in just four of the Indiana Pacers first eight games this season, and he only amassed 27:27 of playing time in that span. The Pacers were outscored with the 24-year old on the floor in all four of his appearances, and other forwards (James Johnson and Terry Taylor) played more often than Brissett.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Hornets Get Payback on Magic, Snap Eight-Game Skid

ORLANDO, FL - Finally, the Charlotte Hornets have put an end to a long, eight-game losing streak with a 112-105 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night. The Hornets scored the first seven points on the night and an 8-0 run to push the lead to 17-7 forced Orlando head coach Jamahl Mosley to burn an early timeout. P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee were active early and often as each posted 10 points in the first 24 minutes of play, shooting a combined 10/15 from the floor.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Pistons Fall Short Against The Raptors 115-111

Unfortunately, Dwane Casey's streak against the Raptors is over. The Pistons hung around for most of the game and made a comeback in the fourth quarter, but could not finish it off in a tough loss Monday night. Here are three takeaways from the game!. Jaden Ivey Taking Over In...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Gilgeous-Alexander’s 37 Not Enough as Boston Celtics Squeak by Thunder, 125-120

In their second match of a four-game road trip, the Thunder squared off with the red-hot Boston Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, at the TD Garden on Monday night. After going up 69-62 in the first half, the Thunder would lose their footing in the fourth quarter after Marcus Smart powered the Celtics to their seventh straight win after escaping the Thunder, 125-122.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Eagles Fall From the Ranks of the Unbeaten, Lose to Commanders, 26-21

PHILADELPHIA – Down nine entering the fourth quarter, this was the adversity fans and national pundits wanted to see the Eagles face. It was a test they failed, fumbling away the football three times in the final quarter to fall to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Hawks-Naismith Tipoff Classic Presented by Adidas Making Return

After a three-year hiatus, the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy and Atlanta Tipoff Club, administrators of the national Naismith Awards, today announced the return of the ‘Hawks-Naismith Tipoff Classic presented by adidas,’ which will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School (Atlanta). The showcase will feature eight boys teams and four girls teams.
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Live In-Game Updates: HIGHLIGHTS: Commanders Shock Eagles, Win 32-21

The Washington Commanders aimed for an earth-shattering and potential season-saving upset on the road Monday night, as they visited the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field for an NFC East battle. ... And shockingly, Washington got the win, 32-21. Here's how it unfolded ... Washington (which came into the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

The Top 5 Plays from Monday’s Celtics-Thunder Game

Headlining the Top five plays from Monday's Celtics-Thunder game are Payton Pritchard's buzzer beater and a pair of critical field goals in crunch time. They also feature Boston's defense fueling its offense and Jayson Tatum turning a no-look dish from Marcus Smart into a two-handed slam. View the original article...
BOSTON, MA
Tri-City Herald

Did Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job After Victory vs. Eagles?

The Washington Commanders (5-5) are celebrating a massive 32-21 win against the once-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) on Monday Night Football. But it's possible nobody is happier than quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Heinicke, who started his fourth consecutive game to replace the injured quarterback Carson Wentz, has a clause in his contract...
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

EAGLES UNFILTERED: Free Agent Priorities, Previewing Monday Night Football

The Eagles are on the brink of playing just their third game in the last 29 days when they host the Washington Commanders in an important NFC East game on Monday night. Important because the Coammaders are trying to stay within sight of the top of the division. At 4-5, they would like to even their record and pull closer to an Eagles team that has yet to experience a defeat this season.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

Erynn Barnum, Rylee Langerman Lead Hogs past Tulsa

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In a clash between two undefeated teams on Monday night, Arkansas edged out Tulsa, 79-70. On a cold snowy night in Northwest Arkansas, both teams were on fire from deep with a combined 23 3-pointers, while Erynn Barnum led all scorers for the third time this season with a career-high 27 points.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Tri-City Herald

2023 NFL Draft: What Are Falcons’ Biggest Needs?

The Atlanta Falcons have officially entered the second half of the NFL season, holding a 4-6 record that's good enough to put them firmly in the race for the NFC South title. With a solid portion of the season in the rearview mirror, Atlanta's strengths and weaknesses are beginning to take shape, and with many looking forward to an offseason headlined by significant cap space, ideas of potential acquisitions have been thrown around.
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

WATCH: Commanders DB Darrick Forrest Picks Off Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

The Washington Commanders can breathe a little easier now. The Commanders were about to go down two scores when Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts appeared to throw a long ball to wide receiver A.J. Brown. But it didn't land in Brown's hands. Instead, the pass was caught by Commanders defensive back Darrick Forrest.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

Here’s How Penix Threw ‘The Perfect Pass’ Against Oregon

Michael Penix has thrown an exhaustive 426 passes so far this season, from all arm angles, with different velocities, as long as you want, completing 67 percent of them. The talented left-hander has completed 286 of these pinpoint offerings to 13 different receivers, for 3,640 yards and 25 touchdowns, spreading the air-minded glory as only he can do.
EUGENE, OR
Tri-City Herald

Giants’ Unbalanced Offense Getting the Job Done

Among the philosophies held by the great Vince Lombardi was that he would have his great Packers teams continue doing something to an opponent so long as it was successful until they figured out how to stop them. The New York Giants, in the spirit of Lombardi, have adopted that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy