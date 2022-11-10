ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Ryan Reynolds’ 10 best films – ranked!

There are a couple of absolute stinkers in Ryan Reynolds back catalogue (Green Lantern, The Voices) but since he pivoted from sitcom actor to bankable, comedic Hollywood star in the early noughties, Reynolds has become one of the most-adored stars around. Yes, he’s crude and his sarcasm is always biting...
NME

The Neighbourhood cuts ties with drummer Brandon Fried following groping accusations

The Neighbourhood have cut ties with drummer Brandon Fried, following accusations that he sexually assaulted singer María Zardoya. Zardoya, who serves as the lead singer of indie pop band The Marías, raised the allegation today (November 14) in a message posted to her Instagram Story. “I was at a bar last night, and I was groped under the table by Brandon Fried,” she alleged. “It was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever experienced.”
NME

Nas – ‘King’s Disease III’ review: hip-hop great delivers compelling conclusion to his album trilogy

Nas’ ‘King’s Disease’ album series has proven to be something of a renaissance for the Queensbridge hip-hop great. The titular first part of the trilogy landed him his very first Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2021, while its follow-up served as a love letter to hip-hop culture that positioned itself as the thematic counterpoint to his 2006 effort ‘Hip Hop Is Dead’. The 49-year-old then squeezed in ‘Magic’, a surprise LP released on Christmas Eve 2021 that saw Nas and Hit-Boy further hone their rapper/producer dynamic ahead of the series’ grand finale.
NME

Nas’ brother responds after 21 Savage says the rapper is “not relevant”

Nas’ brother Jabari Fret has responded to 21 Savage’s assertion that the rapper is “not relevant”. 21 made the comments during a recent appearance in a Clubhouse chatroom titled ‘Is Nas the Greatest Rapper or What?’. The rapper questioned what users meant by “relevant”, before explaining why he thinks the term no longer applies to Nas.
NME

Neil Gaiman says ‘The Sandman’ critics “don’t like gay people”

Neil Gaiman has hit back at critics of The Sandman, calling the pushback a “weird silliness”. The creator of the beloved graphic novel, turned into a Netflix series, has commented on criticism surrounding the show’s casting, namely those taking issues with the characters’ gender-swapping and sexuality.
GoldDerby

‘Survivor 43’ sneak peek video: ‘James is dangerous,’ declares a fiery Owen [WATCH]

On Wednesday’s ninth episode of “Survivor 43,” a battle looks to be brewing between Owen Knight and James Jones. “James is dangerous,” Owen proclaims, referring to when James lied to him about the recent vote. Even though the majority of players were planning on voting out Jeanine Zheng, James told Owen that Ryan Medrano was actually the target. Uh-oh! Watch CBS’s sneak peek video for “What About the Big Girls” above. “I was at the well with Sami and James,” Owen whispers to Sami Layadi and Mike Gabler shortly after Jeanine’s ouster. “I said, ‘If it’s Jeanine, just tell me, I’ll...
NME

Margot Robbie says female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean film has been scrapped

Margot Robbie has said that Disney has scrapped plans for a female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean movie. In June 2020 it was reported that Disney was in development on a Pirates Of The Caribbean film that reunited Robbie with Birds Of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson. It was set to be a separate installment from a planned reboot by franchise veteran Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.
NME

‘Stranger Things’ final season made “Netflix executives cry” during pitch meeting

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have teased the show’s fifth and final season. The duo discussed their progress on the final season during a panel at Netflix’s Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (November 13), where they joined by producer Shawn Levy and cast members Caleb McLaughlin, Joseph Quinn, Jamie Campbell Bower, Priah Ferguson, Eduardo Franco and a virtual Millie Bobby Brown.
NME

PaRappa the Rapper gets an unlikely shout-out in ‘God of War: Ragnarok’

Classic PlayStation musical hero PaRappa the Rapper has had an unexpected shout-out, courtesy of an Easter egg spotted in God of War: Ragnarok. PaRappa is alluded to during a conversation between Kratos and Mimir, in an exchange shared on Twitter by user TheCardinalArts (via VGC), seen below. Not only does...

