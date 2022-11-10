On Wednesday’s ninth episode of “Survivor 43,” a battle looks to be brewing between Owen Knight and James Jones. “James is dangerous,” Owen proclaims, referring to when James lied to him about the recent vote. Even though the majority of players were planning on voting out Jeanine Zheng, James told Owen that Ryan Medrano was actually the target. Uh-oh! Watch CBS’s sneak peek video for “What About the Big Girls” above. “I was at the well with Sami and James,” Owen whispers to Sami Layadi and Mike Gabler shortly after Jeanine’s ouster. “I said, ‘If it’s Jeanine, just tell me, I’ll...

24 MINUTES AGO