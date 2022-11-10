Read full article on original website
Watch Taylor Swift's reaction when Jimmy Fallon mentions she hasn't toured in 4 years
During Taylor Swift's first late night interview since the release of her record-breaking album "Midnights," the singer-songwriter teases a possible upcoming tour while chatting with host Jimmy Fallon.
Swifties Are Fighting For Their Lives In This Eras Tour Presale, But The Tweets Are Hilarious
At this rate, I will get Taylor Swift tickets by 2025.
The 10 biggest snubs of the 2023 Grammys nominations
Nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday. Artists like Maggie Rogers, Charli XCX, and Demi Lovato came up empty-handed.
Young influencer who claims she is 'too pretty to work' was told to 'be an adult'
A young TikToker has received a lot of backlash for saying she is ‘too pretty to work’ on social media. Lucy Welcher, a Canadian TikToker, who goes by @luluhasfun, shared a video of her sipping iced coffee while relaxing in her car and ranting about working a 9-5 job.
Jerry Springer is “so sorry” for his talk show: “I’ve ruined the culture”
Jerry Springer says he’s “so sorry” for his controversial talk show, that ran for nearly 30 years and over 4,000 episodes. The Jerry Springer Show featured guests airing their problems in relationships and family life in front of a live studio audience. It gained notoriety and criticism...
Morrissey cancels Los Angeles gig midway through: “Very sorry. We’ll see you next time”
Morrissey cancelled his Los Angeles gig after just half an hour this weekend due to “unforeseen circumstances” – see footage of his departure below. The singer was playing the Greek Theatre on Saturday night (November 12) as part of a US headline tour when he departed the stage after nine songs.
Margot Robbie almost quit acting after “awful” ‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ experience
Margot Robbie has said she almost quit acting after her “awful” experience of fame after The Wolf Of Wall Street. The actor recalled her experience starring in Martin Scorsese‘s film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio at the age of 22, playing the mistress-turned-wife of Jordan Belfort, Naomi Lapaglia. “Something...
Tool’s Maynard James Keenan on TikTok and bands who “reek of desperation” trying to stay relevant
Tool and Puscifer frontman Maynard James Keenan has shared his thoughts on TikTok, commenting that bands should focus on “maintaining their art”. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Keenan said he wasn’t bothered about being relevant to TikTok’s audience, in the same way other big name bands have adopted the platform.
Ryan Reynolds’ 10 best films – ranked!
There are a couple of absolute stinkers in Ryan Reynolds back catalogue (Green Lantern, The Voices) but since he pivoted from sitcom actor to bankable, comedic Hollywood star in the early noughties, Reynolds has become one of the most-adored stars around. Yes, he’s crude and his sarcasm is always biting...
The Neighbourhood cuts ties with drummer Brandon Fried following groping accusations
The Neighbourhood have cut ties with drummer Brandon Fried, following accusations that he sexually assaulted singer María Zardoya. Zardoya, who serves as the lead singer of indie pop band The Marías, raised the allegation today (November 14) in a message posted to her Instagram Story. “I was at a bar last night, and I was groped under the table by Brandon Fried,” she alleged. “It was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever experienced.”
Nas – ‘King’s Disease III’ review: hip-hop great delivers compelling conclusion to his album trilogy
Nas’ ‘King’s Disease’ album series has proven to be something of a renaissance for the Queensbridge hip-hop great. The titular first part of the trilogy landed him his very first Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2021, while its follow-up served as a love letter to hip-hop culture that positioned itself as the thematic counterpoint to his 2006 effort ‘Hip Hop Is Dead’. The 49-year-old then squeezed in ‘Magic’, a surprise LP released on Christmas Eve 2021 that saw Nas and Hit-Boy further hone their rapper/producer dynamic ahead of the series’ grand finale.
Nas’ brother responds after 21 Savage says the rapper is “not relevant”
Nas’ brother Jabari Fret has responded to 21 Savage’s assertion that the rapper is “not relevant”. 21 made the comments during a recent appearance in a Clubhouse chatroom titled ‘Is Nas the Greatest Rapper or What?’. The rapper questioned what users meant by “relevant”, before explaining why he thinks the term no longer applies to Nas.
Neil Gaiman says ‘The Sandman’ critics “don’t like gay people”
Neil Gaiman has hit back at critics of The Sandman, calling the pushback a “weird silliness”. The creator of the beloved graphic novel, turned into a Netflix series, has commented on criticism surrounding the show’s casting, namely those taking issues with the characters’ gender-swapping and sexuality.
Tumblr Users Are Being As Cringe As Possible To Keep Out Twitter Trolls, And I Can't Believe It's Actually Working
I swear to GOD, if Twitter users ruin Tumblr, too...
‘Survivor 43’ sneak peek video: ‘James is dangerous,’ declares a fiery Owen [WATCH]
On Wednesday’s ninth episode of “Survivor 43,” a battle looks to be brewing between Owen Knight and James Jones. “James is dangerous,” Owen proclaims, referring to when James lied to him about the recent vote. Even though the majority of players were planning on voting out Jeanine Zheng, James told Owen that Ryan Medrano was actually the target. Uh-oh! Watch CBS’s sneak peek video for “What About the Big Girls” above. “I was at the well with Sami and James,” Owen whispers to Sami Layadi and Mike Gabler shortly after Jeanine’s ouster. “I said, ‘If it’s Jeanine, just tell me, I’ll...
Quavo’s sister calls for Takeoff’s killer to be found “by any means”
Qauvo’s sister has shared an appeal for Takeoff’s killer to be found “by any means”. The Migos rapper, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed in a shooting in Houston bowling alley earlier this month, aged 28. The artist’s funeral took place last week, which was...
Margot Robbie says female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean film has been scrapped
Margot Robbie has said that Disney has scrapped plans for a female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean movie. In June 2020 it was reported that Disney was in development on a Pirates Of The Caribbean film that reunited Robbie with Birds Of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson. It was set to be a separate installment from a planned reboot by franchise veteran Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.
‘Stranger Things’’ Matthew Modine had a “desire to protect” Millie Bobby Brown
Stranger Things’ Matthew Modine has admitted he had a “desire to protect” co-star Millie Bobby Brown from the “rollercoaster” of fame. Modine, who played the complex but villainous Dr Martin Brenner AKA Papa in Stranger Things, first started working with Brown when she was just 11.
‘Stranger Things’ final season made “Netflix executives cry” during pitch meeting
Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have teased the show’s fifth and final season. The duo discussed their progress on the final season during a panel at Netflix’s Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (November 13), where they joined by producer Shawn Levy and cast members Caleb McLaughlin, Joseph Quinn, Jamie Campbell Bower, Priah Ferguson, Eduardo Franco and a virtual Millie Bobby Brown.
PaRappa the Rapper gets an unlikely shout-out in ‘God of War: Ragnarok’
Classic PlayStation musical hero PaRappa the Rapper has had an unexpected shout-out, courtesy of an Easter egg spotted in God of War: Ragnarok. PaRappa is alluded to during a conversation between Kratos and Mimir, in an exchange shared on Twitter by user TheCardinalArts (via VGC), seen below. Not only does...
