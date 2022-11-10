ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxxv25.com

Gulfport man charged in shooting at Ocean Springs bar

A Gulfport man is behind bars after allegedly shooting and injuring two people in downtown Ocean Springs this weekend. 21-year-old Jeremy Liberto is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $250,000 per count for a total of $500,000. Ocean Springs Police say Liberto was initially...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport Police investigating homicide

Gulfport Police are investigating a homicide this morning at Cypress Lane Apartments. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed he was called to the scene, where he found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The call came in about 6:50 a.m. Crime scene tape is around the building and investigators...
GULFPORT, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Gulfport Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Armed Robbery

Thursday, November 10, 2022, Aundra Cain of Gulfport, pled guilty earlier this week to an armed robbery of a Dollar General store. After accepting the plea, Circuit Court Judge Larry Bourgeois sentenced Cain to serve twenty years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Judge Bourgeois also ordered...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Mobile woman charged with stabbing boyfriend during ride along I-10

A Mobile, Alabama, woman is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during a dispute in their vehicle. 35-year-old Anna Chapman was charged with one county of aggravated assault, domestic violence. She was taken to the Hancock County jail, where she is being held on $25,000 bond. Hancock...
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Vancleave man dead after Pascagoula motorcycle crash

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - One person died from a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. Pascagoula Police say the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. on Jerry St. Pé Highway. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirms the victim was 49-year-old Ronald Wood from Vancleave. PPD’s initial investigation determined a Harley Davidson...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Jerry St. Pe’ Highway

A Vancleave man died this morning in a two-vehicle collision on Jerry St. Pe Highway. Jackson County Corner Bruce Lynd Jr. said 49-year-old Ronald Wood died in the crash. About 5:30 a.m., Wood, driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, was traveling south on the highway and began to turn eastbound on to the Homeport Causeway.
VANCLEAVE, MS
WLOX

One killed in fatal single-car accident on Old Fort Bayou Rd.

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Chrissy Parker, 40, has been identified as the victim of a single-car accident that took place around 9 p.m. on Saturday night. According to a press release from Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a car with Michael Grimes, 34, and Parker inside parked in front of a residence in the 7000 block of Old Fort Bayou Road. Before deputies reached the location, Grimes took off speeding north along the road, hit a guard rail and wrecked the car in a ditch. The car then caught fire.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Vancleave woman dies in fiery crash in Jackson County

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery single-car crash that killed a woman on Saturday. Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr., identified the victim as Christina Osborn, 41, of Vancleave. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Old Fort Bayou Road on Saturday night, where a car was parked in...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Charged with aggravated assault in Biloxi

On November 10th 2022 at approximately 2:21 PM, Biloxi Police responded to the 200 Block of Magnolia Street for an alleged shooting. A victim was located with a gunshot wound to their chest. 19-year-old Joshua Thomas Haskin of Gulfport was developed as a suspect. Haskin was located in the 1200...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

La’Mello Parker’s family files wrongful death lawsuit

The family of a child killed by gunfire during a pursuit and shootout on Interstate 10 last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Hinds County. According to our media partner the Sun Herald, the family named the Department of Public Safety, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, two deputies, a Gulfport officer, and several unnamed MHP troopers.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Plane destroyed in Dallas Air Show crash visited Gulfport in May

The horrifying weekend Air Show crash in Dallas likely hits home for some South Mississippians. The B-17 Flying Fortress involved in the accident was on the Coast for an air show about six months ago. This is video of when it was stationed in Gulfport at Million Air Airport as...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents

It was a beautiful, but chilly Sunday. We’re going to cool down very quickly tonight, and we’ll be back into the mid to upper 30s by Monday morning. You’ll need to protect plants, pets, and people from the cold tonight! Most of Monday will be dry, but we're likely going to see rain early Tuesday morning. Here's the latest forecast.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi man charged with statutory rape

A Biloxi man is charged with statutory rape of a child under 16. Biloxi Police said 19-year-old Tajsman Antjuan Lanier was charged with one count. He was taken to the Harrison County jail and is being held on a $100,000 bond. The arrest stemmed from an investigation prompted by a...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Wreck on I-10 causing traffic delays in Hancock County

Bay St. Louis Police and Highway Patrol are working a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 10 in Hancock County. The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Exit 13. One vehicle rolled over and there was a victim ejected from a vehicle, according to law enforcement.
WLOX

Potential buyers may now submit bids for Singing River Health System

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is moving forward with the sale of Singing River Health System. During an executive session Monday morning, county supervisors approved the request for proposals process to sell the county-owned hospital system. That means potential buyers have until March 10, 2023 to submit their bids to purchase SRHS.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police looking for man who forced 2 people into walk-in cooler

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who forced two people into a walk-in cooler at a local convenience store. Police said the robbery happened Thursday morning around 1:30 a.m. at the Fulton Food Mart off Dauphin Island Parkway. When the suspect went inside the store, he first ordered […]
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Arrested for drug trafficking in Harrison County

A search warrant is executed and a man is now behind bars charged with drug trafficking. Brandon Vega was arrested by Harrison County deputies yesterday. He’s charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. His home was searched and...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy