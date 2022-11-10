Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Gulfport man charged in shooting at Ocean Springs bar
A Gulfport man is behind bars after allegedly shooting and injuring two people in downtown Ocean Springs this weekend. 21-year-old Jeremy Liberto is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $250,000 per count for a total of $500,000. Ocean Springs Police say Liberto was initially...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Police investigating homicide
Gulfport Police are investigating a homicide this morning at Cypress Lane Apartments. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed he was called to the scene, where he found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The call came in about 6:50 a.m. Crime scene tape is around the building and investigators...
thegazebogazette.com
Gulfport Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Armed Robbery
Thursday, November 10, 2022, Aundra Cain of Gulfport, pled guilty earlier this week to an armed robbery of a Dollar General store. After accepting the plea, Circuit Court Judge Larry Bourgeois sentenced Cain to serve twenty years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Judge Bourgeois also ordered...
wxxv25.com
Mobile woman charged with stabbing boyfriend during ride along I-10
A Mobile, Alabama, woman is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during a dispute in their vehicle. 35-year-old Anna Chapman was charged with one county of aggravated assault, domestic violence. She was taken to the Hancock County jail, where she is being held on $25,000 bond. Hancock...
WLOX
Vancleave man dead after Pascagoula motorcycle crash
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - One person died from a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. Pascagoula Police say the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. on Jerry St. Pé Highway. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirms the victim was 49-year-old Ronald Wood from Vancleave. PPD’s initial investigation determined a Harley Davidson...
wxxv25.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Jerry St. Pe’ Highway
A Vancleave man died this morning in a two-vehicle collision on Jerry St. Pe Highway. Jackson County Corner Bruce Lynd Jr. said 49-year-old Ronald Wood died in the crash. About 5:30 a.m., Wood, driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, was traveling south on the highway and began to turn eastbound on to the Homeport Causeway.
WLOX
One killed in fatal single-car accident on Old Fort Bayou Rd.
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Chrissy Parker, 40, has been identified as the victim of a single-car accident that took place around 9 p.m. on Saturday night. According to a press release from Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a car with Michael Grimes, 34, and Parker inside parked in front of a residence in the 7000 block of Old Fort Bayou Road. Before deputies reached the location, Grimes took off speeding north along the road, hit a guard rail and wrecked the car in a ditch. The car then caught fire.
wxxv25.com
Vancleave woman dies in fiery crash in Jackson County
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery single-car crash that killed a woman on Saturday. Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr., identified the victim as Christina Osborn, 41, of Vancleave. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Old Fort Bayou Road on Saturday night, where a car was parked in...
wxxv25.com
Charged with aggravated assault in Biloxi
On November 10th 2022 at approximately 2:21 PM, Biloxi Police responded to the 200 Block of Magnolia Street for an alleged shooting. A victim was located with a gunshot wound to their chest. 19-year-old Joshua Thomas Haskin of Gulfport was developed as a suspect. Haskin was located in the 1200...
wxxv25.com
La’Mello Parker’s family files wrongful death lawsuit
The family of a child killed by gunfire during a pursuit and shootout on Interstate 10 last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Hinds County. According to our media partner the Sun Herald, the family named the Department of Public Safety, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, two deputies, a Gulfport officer, and several unnamed MHP troopers.
One person dead, another injured in fiery weekend crash, Mississippi sheriff reports
One person is dead and another person was injured after a vehicle hit a guard rail, wrecked in a ditch and then burst into flames. Officials from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department report that deputies responded to a suspicious car parked in front of a residence in the 7000 block of Old Fort Bayou Road, with two people inside.
wxxv25.com
Plane destroyed in Dallas Air Show crash visited Gulfport in May
The horrifying weekend Air Show crash in Dallas likely hits home for some South Mississippians. The B-17 Flying Fortress involved in the accident was on the Coast for an air show about six months ago. This is video of when it was stationed in Gulfport at Million Air Airport as...
WLOX
Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents
It was a beautiful, but chilly Sunday. We’re going to cool down very quickly tonight, and we’ll be back into the mid to upper 30s by Monday morning. You’ll need to protect plants, pets, and people from the cold tonight! Most of Monday will be dry, but we're likely going to see rain early Tuesday morning. Here's the latest forecast.
wxxv25.com
Biloxi man charged with statutory rape
A Biloxi man is charged with statutory rape of a child under 16. Biloxi Police said 19-year-old Tajsman Antjuan Lanier was charged with one count. He was taken to the Harrison County jail and is being held on a $100,000 bond. The arrest stemmed from an investigation prompted by a...
WLOX
Couple shares their story on why they want to open a medical marijuana cultivation business
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Medical marijuana became legal back in February in the state of Mississippi, and we are now starting to see people across the state break into the industry. On Monday, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved Paul and Courtney Paolillo’s request to purchase property in...
wxxv25.com
Wreck on I-10 causing traffic delays in Hancock County
Bay St. Louis Police and Highway Patrol are working a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 10 in Hancock County. The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Exit 13. One vehicle rolled over and there was a victim ejected from a vehicle, according to law enforcement.
WLOX
Pascagoula to transform old Clark Seafood area at River Park into marina, mixed-use space
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Visions of a marina in Pascagoula are becoming clear. The city received $4.4 million from Gov. Tate Reeves in RESTORE Act funding on Thursday. The money will fund a marina located right off Highway 90 at River Park, along with a mixed-use space for potential restaurants and businesses.
WLOX
Potential buyers may now submit bids for Singing River Health System
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is moving forward with the sale of Singing River Health System. During an executive session Monday morning, county supervisors approved the request for proposals process to sell the county-owned hospital system. That means potential buyers have until March 10, 2023 to submit their bids to purchase SRHS.
Mobile Police looking for man who forced 2 people into walk-in cooler
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who forced two people into a walk-in cooler at a local convenience store. Police said the robbery happened Thursday morning around 1:30 a.m. at the Fulton Food Mart off Dauphin Island Parkway. When the suspect went inside the store, he first ordered […]
wxxv25.com
Arrested for drug trafficking in Harrison County
A search warrant is executed and a man is now behind bars charged with drug trafficking. Brandon Vega was arrested by Harrison County deputies yesterday. He’s charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. His home was searched and...
