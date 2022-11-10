Charlie Collier on Why He Left Fox for Roku and His Vision for the Future: ‘The Vast Majority of Advertising Will Be Streamed’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
Streaming enters a new reality with a boom in sports and drive for profitability as fresh voices continue to break through with innovative storytelling on new platforms
Insider highlighted 12 media and entertainment figures who are driving and navigating these shifts.
SFGate
Nat Geo, Disney+ Reveal Premiere Dates, Trailer for Amazon Deforestation Documentary ‘The Territory’ (EXCLUSIVE)
The critically acclaimed film, which marks the feature documentary debut from director Alex Pritz, will premiere on National Geographic Channel on Dec. 1, at 10 p.m. EST/PST and will then be available to stream Dec. 2 on Disney+. More from Variety. 'Andor:' First Two Episodes Will Air Across Disney Platforms...
'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah to play four shows in San Francisco
Noah plans to embark on a 40-date tour following his "Daily Show" retirement.
SFGate
‘Heartstopper’ Star Joe Locke Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)
The British actor most recently starred as Charlie in the smash hit Netflix series “Heartstopper,” which debuted earlier this year, and was quickly renewed by the streamer for two more seasons. More from Variety. Chelsea Handler Returns to Netflix With New Stand-Up Special (EXCLUSIVE) Based on the web...
SFGate
How to Watch ‘Disenchanted’ on Disney+: Stream the New Disney Movie Online
Enchanted was first released as a Disney movie way back in 2007, and immediately became a family favorite with Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey and Idina Menzel leading the main cast. Now, over 15 years later, Enchanted finally gets a sequel, with the same cast members reviving their roles. Here’s everything...
Home entertainment continues to stay home even as we emerge from pandemic
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The box office has yet to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels According to a News Nation article that ran earlier this year, “In 2021, the digital market accounted for 72% of the combined theatrical and home market.” This is a steep increase from before the […]
SFGate
Danielle Fishel to Direct Tubi’s Identity-Switch Movie ‘Classmates’ Written by Husband Jensen Karp (EXCLUSIVE)
Fox Entertainment’s ad-supported streamer Tubi has ordered the TV movie “Classmates,” from the wife and husband team of Danielle Fishel (“Boy Meets World”) and Jensen Karp (“Kevin & Bean,” Hot Karl). Fishel directed and Karp wrote the film, which will debut in 2023.
SFGate
Netflix Now Lets You Log Out Individual Devices Remotely — Part of Its Move to Curb Unauthorized Password-Sharing
Netflix is giving customers a new way to lock down their accounts, marking another step in its larger efforts to curtail illicit password sharing. Starting Tuesday, the company is rolling out Manage Access and Devices, a new feature in Netflix’s Account Settings that lets customers view all the recent devices that have streamed using their account credentials and log out of specific devices with a single click. The feature is available on the web, as well as iOS and Android apps. Netflix has already allowed customers to view recent device-streaming activity from their Account Settings page but until now provided only the option to log out every device that was currently signed in.
Barbara Corcoran From "Shark Tank" Showed Off Her $13 Million New York City Apartment, And The View Called Me Broke
The Shark Tank businesswoman gave a tour of her richety, rich, rich apartment on TikToker Caleb Simpson's page, and it's already been viewed over 26.6 million times.
People Are Sharing Unexpected, Specific Things That Should Be Way Cheaper Than They Actually Are, And I Agree With A Lot Of These
"If I get declined, that’s $25-$100 I’m never gonna see again. Even if I’m approved, they don’t apply it to your security deposit or your first month’s rent or anything. It’s a waste."
27 Things Peyton List Shared About Her New Movie "The Friendship Game," Filming "Cobra Kai," And More
"I was genuinely sweating, crying, sobbing, and screaming. I think if I ever have to give birth, it'll be something similar to what I had to do at the end of this movie."
