Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Vodka Commercial Is a State-of-the-Art Display of a Movie Star Changing Up His Image

If the new Belvedere Vodka commercial, starring Daniel Craig and directed by Taika Waititi, were a scene out of Craig’s latest film, it would be the best scene in the movie, or at least the one that everyone’s talking about. Then again, no one would mistake it for a movie scene. The commercial has a postmodern strike-a-pose viral aesthetic — it‘s two minutes of bliss frozen in time. As Craig saunters and dances through a swank hotel in Paris, it becomes the rare commercial in which a movie star isn’t being used to sell a product so much as he’s using the commercial to sell a shift in his own image. Yes, the extended spot is hawking vodka, and Craig probably got a paycheck that leaves most movie-star paychecks in the dust. Yet that’s all kind of beside the point. The commercial is Craig’s way of announcing who he is, or might be, now that he’s done with the role of James Bond.
‘Heartstopper’ Star Joe Locke Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

The British actor most recently starred as Charlie in the smash hit Netflix series “Heartstopper,” which debuted earlier this year, and was quickly renewed by the streamer for two more seasons. More from Variety. Chelsea Handler Returns to Netflix With New Stand-Up Special (EXCLUSIVE) Based on the web...
Dave Chappelle, Louis CK Comedy Albums Land Grammy Noms, Despite Controversies

The Recording Academy is once again daring to court controversy with its nominations in the comedy album field, following last year’s surprise win by Louis CK. Louis CK, who has seen his career curtailed following sexual misconduct allegations, has nevertheless been back on the road in a big way — perhaps flying in the face of those who say he has faced “cancellation,” or even consequences, for his actions. Having won the Grammy in the category last year for “Sincerely Louis CK,” he’s back in the nomination field this time for the follow-up album “Sorry.”
GoldDerby

‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ Cast: Series 22 Contestants

The long-popular British reality show “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” returned on November 6, 2022 for its 22nd series on ITV. BAFTA Award-winning hosts Ant & Dec are back to guide 12 famous folks through various physically and mentally taxing trials, all in pursuit of a donation to a charity of their choice. Scroll through our photo gallery to learn more about the “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” cast for series 22. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced a two-year change in location to Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, production of “I’m a Celebrity” has...
How to Watch ‘Disenchanted’ on Disney+: Stream the New Disney Movie Online

Enchanted was first released as a Disney movie way back in 2007, and immediately became a family favorite with Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey and Idina Menzel leading the main cast. Now, over 15 years later, Enchanted finally gets a sequel, with the same cast members reviving their roles. Here’s everything...
Grammys 2023: Where’s Rosalía’s Album of the Year Nomination?

The nominations for the 2023 Grammys are here — and, as always, there are a fair share of perplexing, unexpected, or just plain sad omissions from the top categories. Here are nine of the biggest snubs for next year’s awards. Rosalía. Three years ago, Rosalía made history...
Netflix Now Lets You Log Out Individual Devices Remotely — Part of Its Move to Curb Unauthorized Password-Sharing

Netflix is giving customers a new way to lock down their accounts, marking another step in its larger efforts to curtail illicit password sharing. Starting Tuesday, the company is rolling out Manage Access and Devices, a new feature in Netflix’s Account Settings that lets customers view all the recent devices that have streamed using their account credentials and log out of specific devices with a single click. The feature is available on the web, as well as iOS and Android apps. Netflix has already allowed customers to view recent device-streaming activity from their Account Settings page but until now provided only the option to log out every device that was currently signed in.

