Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Danielle Fishel to Direct Tubi’s Identity-Switch Movie ‘Classmates’ Written by Husband Jensen Karp (EXCLUSIVE)
Fox Entertainment’s ad-supported streamer Tubi has ordered the TV movie “Classmates,” from the wife and husband team of Danielle Fishel (“Boy Meets World”) and Jensen Karp (“Kevin & Bean,” Hot Karl). Fishel directed and Karp wrote the film, which will debut in 2023.
Dave Chappelle courts controversy in ‘SNL’ monologue, talks Kanye West and Donald Trump
He took jabs at Kanye West and Kyrie Irving, then discussed Trump's popularity.
SFGate
Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Vodka Commercial Is a State-of-the-Art Display of a Movie Star Changing Up His Image
If the new Belvedere Vodka commercial, starring Daniel Craig and directed by Taika Waititi, were a scene out of Craig’s latest film, it would be the best scene in the movie, or at least the one that everyone’s talking about. Then again, no one would mistake it for a movie scene. The commercial has a postmodern strike-a-pose viral aesthetic — it‘s two minutes of bliss frozen in time. As Craig saunters and dances through a swank hotel in Paris, it becomes the rare commercial in which a movie star isn’t being used to sell a product so much as he’s using the commercial to sell a shift in his own image. Yes, the extended spot is hawking vodka, and Craig probably got a paycheck that leaves most movie-star paychecks in the dust. Yet that’s all kind of beside the point. The commercial is Craig’s way of announcing who he is, or might be, now that he’s done with the role of James Bond.
'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah to play four shows in San Francisco
Noah plans to embark on a 40-date tour following his "Daily Show" retirement.
21 Child Actors Who Were Incredible In Their Breakthrough Roles
They may be eight-years-old, but they're acting circles around the adults.
SFGate
‘Heartstopper’ Star Joe Locke Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)
The British actor most recently starred as Charlie in the smash hit Netflix series “Heartstopper,” which debuted earlier this year, and was quickly renewed by the streamer for two more seasons. More from Variety. Chelsea Handler Returns to Netflix With New Stand-Up Special (EXCLUSIVE) Based on the web...
People Are Sharing Unexpected, Specific Things That Should Be Way Cheaper Than They Actually Are, And I Agree With A Lot Of These
"If I get declined, that’s $25-$100 I’m never gonna see again. Even if I’m approved, they don’t apply it to your security deposit or your first month’s rent or anything. It’s a waste."
SFGate
Dave Chappelle, Louis CK Comedy Albums Land Grammy Noms, Despite Controversies
The Recording Academy is once again daring to court controversy with its nominations in the comedy album field, following last year’s surprise win by Louis CK. Louis CK, who has seen his career curtailed following sexual misconduct allegations, has nevertheless been back on the road in a big way — perhaps flying in the face of those who say he has faced “cancellation,” or even consequences, for his actions. Having won the Grammy in the category last year for “Sincerely Louis CK,” he’s back in the nomination field this time for the follow-up album “Sorry.”
‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ Cast: Series 22 Contestants
The long-popular British reality show “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” returned on November 6, 2022 for its 22nd series on ITV. BAFTA Award-winning hosts Ant & Dec are back to guide 12 famous folks through various physically and mentally taxing trials, all in pursuit of a donation to a charity of their choice. Scroll through our photo gallery to learn more about the “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” cast for series 22. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced a two-year change in location to Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, production of “I’m a Celebrity” has...
Barbara Corcoran From "Shark Tank" Showed Off Her $13 Million New York City Apartment, And The View Called Me Broke
The Shark Tank businesswoman gave a tour of her richety, rich, rich apartment on TikToker Caleb Simpson's page, and it's already been viewed over 26.6 million times.
SFGate
Nat Geo, Disney+ Reveal Premiere Dates, Trailer for Amazon Deforestation Documentary ‘The Territory’ (EXCLUSIVE)
The critically acclaimed film, which marks the feature documentary debut from director Alex Pritz, will premiere on National Geographic Channel on Dec. 1, at 10 p.m. EST/PST and will then be available to stream Dec. 2 on Disney+. More from Variety. 'Andor:' First Two Episodes Will Air Across Disney Platforms...
SFGate
How to Watch ‘Disenchanted’ on Disney+: Stream the New Disney Movie Online
Enchanted was first released as a Disney movie way back in 2007, and immediately became a family favorite with Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey and Idina Menzel leading the main cast. Now, over 15 years later, Enchanted finally gets a sequel, with the same cast members reviving their roles. Here’s everything...
SFGate
Grammys 2023: Where’s Rosalía’s Album of the Year Nomination?
The nominations for the 2023 Grammys are here — and, as always, there are a fair share of perplexing, unexpected, or just plain sad omissions from the top categories. Here are nine of the biggest snubs for next year’s awards. Rosalía. Three years ago, Rosalía made history...
27 Things Peyton List Shared About Her New Movie "The Friendship Game," Filming "Cobra Kai," And More
"I was genuinely sweating, crying, sobbing, and screaming. I think if I ever have to give birth, it'll be something similar to what I had to do at the end of this movie."
SFGate
Netflix Now Lets You Log Out Individual Devices Remotely — Part of Its Move to Curb Unauthorized Password-Sharing
Netflix is giving customers a new way to lock down their accounts, marking another step in its larger efforts to curtail illicit password sharing. Starting Tuesday, the company is rolling out Manage Access and Devices, a new feature in Netflix’s Account Settings that lets customers view all the recent devices that have streamed using their account credentials and log out of specific devices with a single click. The feature is available on the web, as well as iOS and Android apps. Netflix has already allowed customers to view recent device-streaming activity from their Account Settings page but until now provided only the option to log out every device that was currently signed in.
Comments / 0