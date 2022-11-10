Climate fintech company Queen of Raw is taking on the issue of inventory waste—now with a fresh infusion of capital. The group announced this week that it has received funding from international venture capital and impact investor Future Planet Capital, which has committed about $400 million to mission-driven businesses like 23andMe, Vaccitech and Tokamak. Now, the investment firm is backing Queen of Raw’s goal of addressing $288 billion in excess inventory generated by the fashion and textile industries each year, which is systematically landfilled, incinerated or stored in warehouses without a productive end use. The startup, which grew by 650 percent...

