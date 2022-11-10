Read full article on original website
WQAD
"Hit the deer if you have to," Deer breeding season begins
Deer are on the move in both Iowa and Illinois as peak breeding season for white-tailed deer begins. Experts are warning drivers to be vigilant of deer when driving.
Drive safely: more deer are roaming around, experts say
IOWA, USA — With the winter season approaching, traffic officials and nature experts warn of an increased risk of hitting deer on the highways and roads. Jace Elliot, deer biologist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said that November is the peak mating season for whitetail deer. "You're...
Dozens offer resources at 11th annual Quad City Caregiver Conference
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 11th annual Quad City Caregiver Conference was held in Davenport on Nov. 12. More than 40 vendors lined the Golden Leaf Center showroom floor to speak with caregivers across the Quad Cities. "What we try to do is just bring as many resources together to...
