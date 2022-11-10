ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. DeSantis extends state of emergency to all of Florida

By WTXL Digital Staff
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended a state of emergency to include every Florida county Thursday.

Via Executive Order 22-256, which amended executive order 22-253, the state of emergency encompasses all 67 counties in the state.

Hurricane Nicole made landfall Thursday morning in eastern Florida.

The first executive order was established Monday, which only included the following 34 counties: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus , Clay, Collier, DeSoto , Duval, Flagler, Glades, Hardee , Hendry, Highlands , Hillsborough , Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee , Martin, Miami-Dade, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco , Polk , Putnam, Sarasota , Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia.

Two days later, on Wednesday afternoon, he expanded the state of emergency to 11 additional counties, including Alachua, Bradford, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hernando , Jefferson, Levy, Marion, Pinellas , Taylor, and Wakulla.

FLORIDA STATE
