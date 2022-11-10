Read full article on original website
NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.Newsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
Disturbing Video Shows Scooter thieves Dragging a 12-Year-Old Girl For Her NecklaceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
‘Crazy Eyes’ Beat Female Worker with Metal Pipe for No ReasonBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
This Bronx affordable housing lottery offers extremely low rentsBeth TorresBronx, NY
6abc
The Museum of Broadway opens in New York City
NEW YORK -- It is hard to believe, but more than 100 years after the theater district moved to Midtown, there's been no museum devoted to Broadway -- until now. The founders of the Museum Of Broadway designed it for anyone interested in its history with a social focus on the American musical.
3rd death may be linked to NYC gay club drugging: mom
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The mother of John Umberger, who died at age 33 during a trip to Manhattan, warned Monday that club goers in Hell’s Kitchen should be aware of robbery teams that could be drugging their victims with fatal results. And she said she’s learned of a possible third death tied to West […]
Exclusive: The Brooklyn Public Library is announcing its most borrowed books of all time
The Brooklyn Public Library is counting down its top 125 Most Borrowed Books of All Time to time with its 125th anniversary. You might not expect to find “Candide” and “Captain Underpants” on the same list, but here we are. [ more › ]
Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $10,000 sold in Bronx, Brooklyn
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Check your tickets if you played Take 5 in the Bronx or in Brooklyn. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in the boroughs for Saturday’s midday drawing. The one sold in the Bronx is worth $10,243.50 and the one sold in Brooklyn is worth $10,263. The Bronx ticket was […]
musictimes.com
Nas' Home Burglary: Rapper Celebrating Album Release While House Was Being Robbed [Report]
Rapper Nas was in New York City, celebrating the release of his album "King's Disease" series when his home in Calabasas, California was burglarized by unidentified men. According to reports, Nas' team was notified of the burglary via a Ring camera installed in the rapper's home. It caught the men leaving the home, and the team immediately contacted the police, however, the burglars were long gone by the time police officers arrived at the scene.
NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media Posts
Full video linked, the boy is no contento.(santanasbarbershop7/Instagram) Santanas Barber Shops/Los Muchachos de Santana (Amsterdam Ave & West 108) of West Harlem, New York, has been the focus of controversy following their overly seductive social media posts involving children.
Hypebae
Eminem's Restaurant Mom's Spaghetti Lands in NYC
Mom’s Spaghetti, Eminem‘s Detroit-based restaurant named after the rapper’s famous track “Lose Yourself,” has now arrived in New York City after a successful pop-up in Los Angeles. The restaurant’s menu, comprised of spaghetti, sandwiches, bolognese and more, is available in the Big Apple’s SoHo neighborhood...
ijustwanttoeat.com
Kings of Kobe in Newport Mall, Jersey City
Last Saturday, I was invited at Kings of Kobe in the Newport Mall, in Jersey City. Let’s first clarify one thing: there is no Kobe beef there, but rather American Wagyu, served in different forms: steaks, burgers, hot dogs or chili. Located across from the Cheesecake Factory, Kings of Kobe is fairly big with, on one side, a large bar, and the other, the dining room where upbeat music is played while you are waiting for your meal.
NBC New York
NYC Fight Death: Wooden Board Bash Kills 1, Cops Say
A late-night fight between a group of men turned deadly early Sunday in Queens when one of the men was struck in the head with a wooden board, police said. Officers were alerted to a fight in progress on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m. When they arrived the group involved in the dispute had already scattered, but cops found a 23-year-old with a fatal head injury.
News 12
Protest calls on NYPD to release gang database they say is ruining lives
A rally took place in lower Manhattan today as some New Yorkers are demanding the NYPD release a detailed report of a controversial gang database they say is ruining lives. A total of 120 Bronx residents were indicted as part of what the NYPD refers to as the largest gang takedown in NYC history, but some that were indicted say it was wrongfully done.
‘It sounds like a headache’: Mystery sound plagues Brooklyn neighborhood
FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Some residents of a western Brooklyn neighborhood say that they’ve been hearing a mysterious sound, intermittently, at various times of the day, for months now. They say that they want help from the city to figure out what it is and to allow them to get a quiet night’s sleep. […]
New diabetes center opens in Brooklyn
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Nov. 14 is World Diabetes Day, and November is Diabetes Awareness Month. A new diabetes center has opened up in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. They have recruited people who have diabetes to volunteer to help others, saving lives in their community. Located right off Eastern Parkway is a new state-of-the-art diabetes […]
Staten Island single mom of 4 loses leukemia battle; grieving parents will raise kids
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Her four children were her life. Now they have no mother. Lisa Rose Gorman of Tottenville, a single mother, lost her two-year battle with cancer on Nov. 5. She was 39. Lisa’s parents, Theresa and Robert Mangieri of Huguenot, will now raise her beloved children:...
NYC Subway Crime: Man slashed across face at train station in Manhattan
A 27-year-old man was slashed across the face after getting into a verbal dispute with a suspect at subway station in Manhattan.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Subway tragedy: Man apparently throws himself in front of Upper West Side train, cops say
A man hurled himself in front of an oncoming 1 train on Wednesday morning at the 86th Street and Broadway station. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man apparently took his own life Wednesday by throwing himself...
NYPD seeks identity of man with ‘Sarah’ tattoo found unconscious on Bronx street
Update: The man has now been identified by police. Investigators did not disclose further information about how it’s believed he fell unconscious. The original story is below. — ORIGINAL STORY: FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD is seeking the identity of a man with a distinct tattoo who was found unconscious Friday on […]
Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
VIDEO: Young dad beaten dead with wood board in Queens gas station attack: ‘He was all I had,’ brother says
A 23-year-old father was beaten to death with a wooden board during a crazed caught-on-video clash with a group of men outside a Queens gas station early Sunday, police said. “I’m hurting so bad,” said the victim’s brother Bryan Vasquez. “I feel so hurt. I lost my brother.” Esvin Vasquez, 23, got into in a fight with a large group outside a BP gas station on Junction Blvd. near 44th Ave. in ...
Man assaulted and robbed while exiting subway train in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A 57-year-old man was assaulted and robbed while getting off the subway train at the Tremont Avenue station in the Bronx last weekend. The attack took place on Saturday morning at around 1:20 am. Two unknown suspects approached the man and assaulted him. They proceeded to rob him of his belongings before fleeing. Today, the NYPD released photos of one of the suspects leaving the station. No arrests have been made, and police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect. The post Man assaulted and robbed while exiting subway train in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
Who Is Serving Up the Best Food in NYC? New List Ranks Top Restaurants
The debate over where to find the best food in New York City is a never-ending exercise bound to make your wallet lighter and your stomach fuller. It's nearly impossible to agree on who cooks up the best dish of food in the Big Apple, but that never stops the time-honored tradition of ranking which restaurants serve up the finest dining.
