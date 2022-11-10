NEW YORK, NY – A 57-year-old man was assaulted and robbed while getting off the subway train at the Tremont Avenue station in the Bronx last weekend. The attack took place on Saturday morning at around 1:20 am. Two unknown suspects approached the man and assaulted him. They proceeded to rob him of his belongings before fleeing. Today, the NYPD released photos of one of the suspects leaving the station. No arrests have been made, and police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect. The post Man assaulted and robbed while exiting subway train in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO