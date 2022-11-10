ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

6abc

The Museum of Broadway opens in New York City

NEW YORK -- It is hard to believe, but more than 100 years after the theater district moved to Midtown, there's been no museum devoted to Broadway -- until now. The founders of the Museum Of Broadway designed it for anyone interested in its history with a social focus on the American musical.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

3rd death may be linked to NYC gay club drugging: mom

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The mother of John Umberger, who died at age 33 during a trip to Manhattan, warned Monday that club goers in Hell’s Kitchen should be aware of robbery teams that could be drugging their victims with fatal results. And she said she’s learned of a possible third death tied to West […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
musictimes.com

Nas' Home Burglary: Rapper Celebrating Album Release While House Was Being Robbed [Report]

Rapper Nas was in New York City, celebrating the release of his album "King's Disease" series when his home in Calabasas, California was burglarized by unidentified men. According to reports, Nas' team was notified of the burglary via a Ring camera installed in the rapper's home. It caught the men leaving the home, and the team immediately contacted the police, however, the burglars were long gone by the time police officers arrived at the scene.
CALABASAS, CA
Hypebae

Eminem's Restaurant Mom's Spaghetti Lands in NYC

Mom’s Spaghetti, Eminem‘s Detroit-based restaurant named after the rapper’s famous track “Lose Yourself,” has now arrived in New York City after a successful pop-up in Los Angeles. The restaurant’s menu, comprised of spaghetti, sandwiches, bolognese and more, is available in the Big Apple’s SoHo neighborhood...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ijustwanttoeat.com

Kings of Kobe in Newport Mall, Jersey City

Last Saturday, I was invited at Kings of Kobe in the Newport Mall, in Jersey City. Let’s first clarify one thing: there is no Kobe beef there, but rather American Wagyu, served in different forms: steaks, burgers, hot dogs or chili. Located across from the Cheesecake Factory, Kings of Kobe is fairly big with, on one side, a large bar, and the other, the dining room where upbeat music is played while you are waiting for your meal.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NBC New York

NYC Fight Death: Wooden Board Bash Kills 1, Cops Say

A late-night fight between a group of men turned deadly early Sunday in Queens when one of the men was struck in the head with a wooden board, police said. Officers were alerted to a fight in progress on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m. When they arrived the group involved in the dispute had already scattered, but cops found a 23-year-old with a fatal head injury.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Protest calls on NYPD to release gang database they say is ruining lives

A rally took place in lower Manhattan today as some New Yorkers are demanding the NYPD release a detailed report of a controversial gang database they say is ruining lives. A total of 120 Bronx residents were indicted as part of what the NYPD refers to as the largest gang takedown in NYC history, but some that were indicted say it was wrongfully done.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New diabetes center opens in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Nov. 14 is World Diabetes Day, and November is Diabetes Awareness Month. A new diabetes center has opened up in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. They have recruited people who have diabetes to volunteer to help others, saving lives in their community. Located right off Eastern Parkway is a new state-of-the-art diabetes […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

VIDEO: Young dad beaten dead with wood board in Queens gas station attack: ‘He was all I had,’ brother says

A 23-year-old father was beaten to death with a wooden board during a crazed caught-on-video clash with a group of men outside a Queens gas station early Sunday, police said. “I’m hurting so bad,” said the victim’s brother Bryan Vasquez. “I feel so hurt. I lost my brother.” Esvin Vasquez, 23, got into in a fight with a large group outside a BP gas station on Junction Blvd. near 44th Ave. in ...
QUEENS, NY
Shore News Network

Man assaulted and robbed while exiting subway train in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A 57-year-old man was assaulted and robbed while getting off the subway train at the Tremont Avenue station in the Bronx last weekend. The attack took place on Saturday morning at around 1:20 am. Two unknown suspects approached the man and assaulted him. They proceeded to rob him of his belongings before fleeing. Today, the NYPD released photos of one of the suspects leaving the station. No arrests have been made, and police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect. The post Man assaulted and robbed while exiting subway train in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Who Is Serving Up the Best Food in NYC? New List Ranks Top Restaurants

The debate over where to find the best food in New York City is a never-ending exercise bound to make your wallet lighter and your stomach fuller. It's nearly impossible to agree on who cooks up the best dish of food in the Big Apple, but that never stops the time-honored tradition of ranking which restaurants serve up the finest dining.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

