RecenteringBill AbbateCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Children Safe after Kidnapping, How to get in the Door as an Apprentice, Sports & More!
ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An update tonight on several children kidnapped and found safe here in Rock Hill. Plus, during Hunger & Homelessness Awareness week we catch up with one organization at the forefront. We also get an update from York County on the issue of trees being illegally removed around Lake Wylie. And our sports department updates us on Winthrop and high school sports! All that and more, click above!
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South Carolina
The Palmetto State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Horry County, you might just want to visit.
wccbcharlotte.com
3 Children Taken by Family Member in York County Located
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are trying to locate three children that were taken from their home in Fort Mill. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the children were taken by Jami’la Earvin on Sunday from an apartment on Bromley Village Drive around 10 a.m. Authorities say Earvin is a family member of the children but didn’t have permisson to take them.
WBTV
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WBTV) - Henrietta Goode has confidence in who she is and what she’s willing to stand up for. She’s willing to admit when she’s wrong, but she’s also willing to pull up her sleeves and fight when she knows she’s right. That’s what...
visityorkcounty.com
Celebrate the Season in the City of York, SC
When it comes to celebrating the holidays, you might be surprised to learn that the City of York, SC has lots of cheer to offer this time of year. The merriment kicks off mid-November with the start of the South Carolina Christmas Show, presented by the Yorkville Marketplace, and Cidermosa Sundays at Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill. New traditions like these are a welcomed addition to long-time favorites like the annual tree lighting ceremony and the 83rd Annual Hometown Christmas Parade.
wccbcharlotte.com
10 Places To Order Takeout Thanksgiving Dinner
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Tis the season to be thankful…Thankful that we can skip the hard part of Thanksgiving. To some, cooking in the kitchen on Thanksgiving morning is special, to others, it’s a hassle. If you’ve ever needed a reason to ditch the kitchen and order a takeout Thanksgiving meal you’re in luck.
WBTV
Missing Lancaster County man located in Chester County
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials in Lancaster County said they have found a missing 56-year-old man in Chester County. Earlier Sunday afternoon, the Lancaster Police Department reported Jeffrey Lowell Phillips was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sunday in a residential area on Clinton Avenue in Lancaster. Police said Phillips...
cn2.com
UPDATE: CHILDREN FOUND – 3 Children Kidnapped by Family Member, Deputies Say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Update 10:30 AM, the York County Sheriff’s Office says the children have been safely located in Rock Hill. Working on more details. The York County Sheriff’s Office says 3 children were kidnapped around 10 AM Sunday, November 13th from a family member who did not have permission to take the children anywhere.
scoopcharlotte.com
The Charlotte Housing Market… Buy, Sell, Sit, Stay – What’s Your Best Play Per These Local Real Estate Experts?
The housing market has been in a ‘hold onto your hat’ state for quite some time now. And, while national reports indicate that the market is slowing down, we wanted to hear from the local experts about what is happening specifically in the Charlotte market and whether it’s a good time to buy, sell or sit tight.
WBTV
Student killed in U.Va shooting lived in Huntersville, source says
3 children found safe, woman in custody after York Co. kidnapping. Deputies are obtaining warrants for kidnapping. 3 children kidnapped by family member in York County, S.C., authorities say. Updated: 8 hours ago. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a request for an Amber Alert has been submitted to...
WBTV
License plate cameras helping locate stolen vehicles, stop crime in Union County
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) is purchasing license plate cameras to help find stolen vehicles and vehicles connected to criminal activity in Union County. Lt. James Maye with the UCSO said the agency is purchasing 10 cameras that will be placed in different...
Boil water advisory ended for Spartanburg residents
A boil water advisory was issued after a waterline break Friday afternoon in Spartanburg.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Authorities searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished Friday
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Brianna Nicole Richardson, 16, was last seen the night of November 11. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, she was spotted at a home...
WBTV
A rural town 40 minutes from Charlotte wanted margaritas, so they passed a new law
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - In the tiny Rowan County town of Rockwell, you can now order a cocktail thanks to a voter referendum and one Mexican restaurant’s determination to serve margaritas. “Big changes are coming,” says Pedro Saldana, the manager of Los Jacubes, a Mexican restaurant in...
WJCL
Authorities: 16-year-old dead in South Carolina, 2 drive-by shootings follow
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are investigating after the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy, and two drive-by shootings that followed. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, the injured teen was dropped off at the Colleton Medical Center early Sunday...
qcnews.com
Mystery in Mexico: Death certificate released, relays family's concerns
A Charlotte family is searching for answers after a mysterious death in Mexico. Mystery in Mexico: Death certificate released, relays …. A Charlotte family is searching for answers after a mysterious death in Mexico. Charlotte’s Another Food Truck chef wins ‘Chopped’. e a $10,000 grand prize. Panthers’ CB...
cn2.com
Minute in History: Kounter / Friendship 9
As you may have noticed there are many exciting new things going on in downtown Rock Hill, but did you know that one of the newest restaurants is housed in a building that made national news in 1961? CN2’s Minute in History is proudly brought to you by Rock Hill Coca-Cola Bottling Company.
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in South Carolina
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest South Carolina location in Myrtle Beach.
WCNC
Gastonia Police looking for men suspected of stealing yellow Dodge Charger
CONCORD, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department (GPD) is looking for two men who are suspected of having stolen a yellow Dodge Charger from Concord. The car was stolen sometime between the night of Nov. 4 and early Nov. 5. It was later recovered and returned to the owner.
qcnews.com
Man shot, killed at apartment in Rock Hill, police say
A man was found shot to death early Monday morning inside an apartment in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Man shot, killed at apartment in Rock Hill, police …. A man was found shot to death early Monday morning inside an apartment in Rock Hill, according...
Comments / 1