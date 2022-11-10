ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

cn2.com

CN2 Newscast – Children Safe after Kidnapping, How to get in the Door as an Apprentice, Sports & More!

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An update tonight on several children kidnapped and found safe here in Rock Hill. Plus, during Hunger & Homelessness Awareness week we catch up with one organization at the forefront. We also get an update from York County on the issue of trees being illegally removed around Lake Wylie. And our sports department updates us on Winthrop and high school sports! All that and more, click above!
ROCK HILL, SC
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South Carolina

The Palmetto State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Horry County, you might just want to visit.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

3 Children Taken by Family Member in York County Located

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are trying to locate three children that were taken from their home in Fort Mill. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the children were taken by Jami’la Earvin on Sunday from an apartment on Bromley Village Drive around 10 a.m. Authorities say Earvin is a family member of the children but didn’t have permisson to take them.
YORK COUNTY, SC
visityorkcounty.com

Celebrate the Season in the City of York, SC

When it comes to celebrating the holidays, you might be surprised to learn that the City of York, SC has lots of cheer to offer this time of year. The merriment kicks off mid-November with the start of the South Carolina Christmas Show, presented by the Yorkville Marketplace, and Cidermosa Sundays at Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill. New traditions like these are a welcomed addition to long-time favorites like the annual tree lighting ceremony and the 83rd Annual Hometown Christmas Parade.
YORK, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

10 Places To Order Takeout Thanksgiving Dinner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Tis the season to be thankful…Thankful that we can skip the hard part of Thanksgiving. To some, cooking in the kitchen on Thanksgiving morning is special, to others, it’s a hassle. If you’ve ever needed a reason to ditch the kitchen and order a takeout Thanksgiving meal you’re in luck.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Missing Lancaster County man located in Chester County

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials in Lancaster County said they have found a missing 56-year-old man in Chester County. Earlier Sunday afternoon, the Lancaster Police Department reported Jeffrey Lowell Phillips was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sunday in a residential area on Clinton Avenue in Lancaster. Police said Phillips...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

UPDATE: CHILDREN FOUND – 3 Children Kidnapped by Family Member, Deputies Say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Update 10:30 AM, the York County Sheriff’s Office says the children have been safely located in Rock Hill. Working on more details. The York County Sheriff’s Office says 3 children were kidnapped around 10 AM Sunday, November 13th from a family member who did not have permission to take the children anywhere.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Student killed in U.Va shooting lived in Huntersville, source says

3 children found safe, woman in custody after York Co. kidnapping. Deputies are obtaining warrants for kidnapping. 3 children kidnapped by family member in York County, S.C., authorities say. Updated: 8 hours ago. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a request for an Amber Alert has been submitted to...
YORK COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

Mystery in Mexico: Death certificate released, relays family's concerns

A Charlotte family is searching for answers after a mysterious death in Mexico. Mystery in Mexico: Death certificate released, relays …. A Charlotte family is searching for answers after a mysterious death in Mexico. Charlotte’s Another Food Truck chef wins ‘Chopped’. e a $10,000 grand prize. Panthers’ CB...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Minute in History: Kounter / Friendship 9

As you may have noticed there are many exciting new things going on in downtown Rock Hill, but did you know that one of the newest restaurants is housed in a building that made national news in 1961? CN2’s Minute in History is proudly brought to you by Rock Hill Coca-Cola Bottling Company.
ROCK HILL, SC
qcnews.com

Man shot, killed at apartment in Rock Hill, police say

A man was found shot to death early Monday morning inside an apartment in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Man shot, killed at apartment in Rock Hill, police …. A man was found shot to death early Monday morning inside an apartment in Rock Hill, according...
ROCK HILL, SC

