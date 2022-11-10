Read full article on original website
ATP Finals Singles Results
TURIN, ITALY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from ATP Finals Singles at Pala Alpitour (seedings in parentheses):. Felix Auger-Aliassime (5), Canada, def. Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, 6-3, 6-4. Men's Doubles. group 2. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (3), El Salvador, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (7), Argentina, 6-1,...
WTA Buenos Aires Open Results
BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Buenos Aires Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):. Natalija Stevanovic, Serbia, def. Brenda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (3), 6-1. Emma Navarro, United States, def. Sara Bejlek, Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-1. Hailey Baptiste, United States, def. Harmony Tan, France, 6-4,...
River Plate hires Demichelis as coach to replace Gallardo
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Former Argentina defender Martín Demichelis said on Monday he will take over from Marcelo Gallardo as coach of River Plate. The 41-year-old Demichelis was in charge of Bayern Munich reserves. Gallardo, who won 14 titles including two Copa Libertadores, is stepping down after...
