Steven
4d ago
I dont know why so many of us really thought the midterms was going to change anything for the better. If you want change, an uprising is required. Because these politicans and elites will never stop. Ever.
Reply(23)
24
Michael Golterman
4d ago
Only democrats can claim victory after they lose house and still may lose senate..they live in a false reality along with media like this
Reply(37)
36
Charlie Brown
5d ago
it goes to show how the federal government has the citizens brainwashed into thinking only they can make decisions for them.
Reply(6)
31
